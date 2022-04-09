Beloved Round Top Music Mecca is Holding a Powerhouse Auction — This Festival Gala Brings Major Prizes

A stylish chapeau signed by First Lady Barbara Bush is among the unique silent auction lots.

One of Festival Hill's live auction goodies features a five-night stay in this sprawling, well-appointed casa located in the always cool destination of Marfa.

Five nights in West Texas at this striking Marfa estate, Mountain Shadows, is up for live auction at The Festival Hill Gala, donated by long-time music institute supporters Susan and Richard Ashcroft.

This circa 1939 double wedding-ring quilt hails from Kansas, donated by Festival Hill founder/acclaimed pianist James Dick for the silent auction of the music institute's first ever gala.

A one-week stay in a stately home in Maine is one of the most coveted experiences in The Festival Hill Gala live auction, donated by gala chairs Katrina Packard Elvig and Mark Elvig.

One lucky bidder will win a one-week stay in a classic downeaster home in Sullivan, Maine, boasting gorgeous countryside vistas and memorable adventures.

Round Top Festival Institute Concert Hall is one of the treasures of Texas, located in beautiful, bucolic, Round Top.

Live and silent auctions set to be held during the Festival Hill Gala are sure to stun this Saturday, April 9. After appetizers and cocktails, guests will be introduced to an array of enchanting items, from ballet tickets to one of Barbara Bush’s hats. Proceeds benefit the world renowned Round Top Festival Institute, aka Festival Hill, and its mission of providing classical music to audiences from Texas and beyond, as well as its acclaimed summer music conservatory program.

“Festival Hill in Round Top was founded in 1971 and just celebrated its 50th anniversary,” gala c0-chair Mark Elvig tells PaperCity. “My wife (gala co-chair Katrina Packard Elvig) and I enthusiastically support Festival Hill because it is such a wonderful and unique program that is principally devoted to teaching and educating young music students on an extensive campus in a beautiful setting.”

The iconic Festival Concert Hall is a mecca of music appreciation in Round Top

Items on the silent and live auction blocks are both steeped in history and offer unique experiences for the moment. A few of the unique pieces and offerings up for bid include:

Hand-Crafted Wooden Keepsake Chest

This keepsake chest from Larry Birkelbach allows bidders to take a piece of Festival Hill home with them. This chest was built and designed by Birkelbach, the master craftsman of the music institute who built this chest using hardwood material sourced from Festival Hill’s concert hall.

Double Wedding Ring Quilt

This beautiful quilt (circa 1930s) was made with spiderweb stitching. It was hand pieced and hand quilted, donated by Festival Hill founder and international piano maestro James Dick. It bears a personal connection, having belonged to Dick’s own piano teacher in Hutchinson, Kansas, the late Leota Anderson.

This circa 1939 double wedding-ring quilt hails from Kansas, donated by Festival Hill founder/acclaimed pianist James Dick for the silent auction of the music institute’s first ever gala.

Antique Guitar, Lute and Piano Scarf

A part of Edythe Bates Old’s collection, these historic musical artifacts can enhance any household with a bit of vintage flair.

SHOP Swipe



















Next

A Coveted Front Row Parking Spot

VIP parking for 12 months (yes a full year) at Round Top Festival Institute’s beloved Concert Hall is no small perk.

Barbara Bush Signed Wool Hat

This stylish chapeau, a part of the Barbara Bush collection, was signed by the then-First Lady herself, and graciously donated by gala chair Katrina Packard Elvig.

Haus Alkire Shopping Adventure

Round Top’s signature couture fashion house Haus Alkire steps up with custom design fashions shaped by the brand’s art and nature inspired collections.

Party on the Plaza

What could make for a better note than a bash at Festival Hill with Black Cat Choir and Armando’s Taco Truck? The best rock ‘n’ roll in Fayette County and Tex-Mex under a Texas sky? Now, that’s a party.

Mary Quiros Canvas Plus Artist Studio Experience

An artful adventure for up to 16 guests also includes quaffs and bites at The Wine Bar at the historic Grand Fayette Hotel.

Five-nights in West Texas at this striking Marfa estate, Mountain Shadows, is up for live auction at The Festival Hill Gala, donated by long-time music institute supporters Susan and Richard Ashcroft.

Five Nights in a Marfa Spanish Colonial-Style Casa

A luxury casa capable of accommodating six adults is up for auction for a five-night stay in Marfa. An outdoor firepit, gourmet kitchen and plenty of sunset views are just a few of the amenities that come with this stunning abode, donated by Susan and Richard Ashcroft.

A one-week stay in a stately home in Maine is one of the most coveted experiences in The Festival Hill Gala live auction, donated by gala chairs Katrina Packard Elvig and Mark Elvig.

One Week’s Stay in a Sullivan, Maine Vacation Home

This four-plus acre property is up for auction for an unforgettable one-week stay in Sullivan, Maine. Plenty of classic downeast activities are available to engage in, including kayaking and fishing on a recently installed dock. This extraordinary Maine experience is donated by chairs Katrina Packard Elvig and Mark Elvig.

Attendees of The Festival Hill Gala: Prelude to the Next Fifty will be able to not only enjoy the beloved Festival Hill, but help support it. Festival Hill chairs and longtime patrons look forward to welcoming new supporters at the gala.

“We both love Fayette County and are thrilled to be able to join efforts in such a wonderful opportunity for young musicians,” gala co-chair Katrina Packard Elvig tells PaperCity. “Festival Hill and James Dick are true jewels in the crown of music.”

To support the next half century of Festival Hill, you can also donate here.