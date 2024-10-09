Lamborghinis, Caviar and Chic Furniture Galore — Houston’s Stunning New Gala Design-Studio Makes an Opening Statement

Deborah Helman, Oksana Barrow, Bernadette Verzosa make the scene at the Gala Design-Studio opening party (Photo by Alex Montoya)

Gala Design-Studio’s opening party brought more than 200 Houstonians to the stunning new Novowood-clad showroom in Upper Kirby.

Guests were greeted with champagne and truffle popcorn, while Gala Design-Studio owners — CEO Renee Galang and COO James Kim — chatted with attendees, inviting them to browse the striking 10,000-square-foot showroom designed by Cisneros Design Studio. This sutdio is home to the Southwest’s largest offering of products from Italian heritage brand Boffi Kitchen and Bath as well as selections from 20 other brands, including DePadova, ADL, RS Barcelona, MisuraEmme, La Cividina, Ethimo, Novowood, Rottet Collection and more.

Outside the showroom, indiGo Auto Group showcased several Lamborghinis. Inside, Domus Caviar provided samples of Royal Siberian Ossetra caviar, while Rangoni Spirits served cocktails made with Brando Motu gin. The Golden Leaf provided an elegant floral backdrop for photos on the first floor.

Upstairs, design devotees enjoyed a generously sized charcuterie board and delicious gelato offerings by Constantino Artisan Gelato, while the Divisi Strings quartet played orchestral renditions of popular tunes. The air was rich with chatter and the clinking of glasses while partygoers admired Gala Design-Studio’s offerings.

Notably, Rottet Collection owner Lauren Rottet was present to talk about her furniture collection, which will be available at this new design wonderland. Rottet awed onlookers with a demonstration of her collection’s willow table, an elegant tabletop that can be folded up compactly with ease.

Artist Gavi Leveaux provided live fashion illustrations, drawing portraits of attendees. The activation was so popular that a waitlist was created for the customized artworks.

Fall Tabletop Swipe



















Next

Luxury appliance brand Miele held a raffle, and as people left the festivities, they were gifted with a goodie bag containing glass straws, Domus pasta and truffle oil, Boffi catalogs and a Gala Design Studio-branded insulated wine tumbler.

PC Seen: Gala Design-Studio team including Helen Conol, James Kim, Madison Villarreal, Anthony Khalife, and Deborah Helman; gallerist Barbara Davis; interior designer Erin Hicks; chef Bryan Caswell; Ursaline Hamilton; Ericka Bagwell; Kyle Rottet; Ramon Galang; Ashley and Joe Edens; Kameron Kendall; and Mauricio Lara.

Gala Design-Studio is located at 2222 Westheimer Road. Learn more here.