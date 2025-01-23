Glassybaby Opens Its First Texas Location at Dallas’ NorthPark Center

With three children under the age of four, young mother Lee Rhodes never expected a lung cancer diagnosis. During her treatment, a friend— a glassblower in Seattle— gifted her a small glass cup. She placed a candle inside, and its glow inspired hope within her. (Photo courtesy of glassybaby)

With three children under the age of four, young mother Lee Rhodes never expected a lung cancer diagnosis. During her treatment, which included radiation, chemotherapy, and surgery, a friend — a glassblower in Seattle — gifted her a small glass cup. She placed a candle inside, and its glow inspired hope within her.

“It was the beauty of this little candle, and the hope that it radiated, that helped me survive and heal,” Rhodes reflects.

“When I was in cancer treatment, I met a lot of people who could not meet their basic needs. They could not pay for groceries, and I realized that they needed support.”

Rhodes, a now three-time cancer survivor, decided to host a garage sale, where she sold a couple hundred of the colorful candleholders. Friends remarked that the candleholders looked like “little baby glasses,” so they called them “glassy babies.” When Rhodes donated all of the money made at the garage sale to help those still undergoing cancer treatment with buying groceries and other necessities, glassybaby was born.

Twenty-four years later, glassybaby surpassed more than $30 million in annual sales. Rhodes’ company, which prides itself on prioritizing “purpose over profit” and “meaning over metrics,” announced that they exceeded more than $15 million in giving back.

Recently, glassybaby opened its sixth storefront location (and first outside the Pacific Northwest) at Dallas’ NorthPark Center, assuming the space previously occupied by Diptyque. The collection includes votives in every imaginable hue, drinkware (drinkers, rockers, tumblers, and sippers), and vases called “bloomettes.” Artisans, who are paid a fair living wage, in Seattle and Montana individually hand-blow each vessel.

What stands out about glassybaby? Each one-of-a-kind vessel includes an inspirational poem to convey a special sentiment, from “Strength” to “Gratitude” to “Patience.” In total, glassybaby has produced more than 2,000 variations. We all encounter times when we want to acknowledge a moment in a friend’s life, but we don’t know what to give them that feels appropriate.

If a friend finalized their divorce, I might gift her a “Begin Again” glassybaby. Inside, its message:

you fail, or you succeed either way,

this end is not really an end.

light, love and life stop,

only to begin again.

Or, if someone recently experienced a miscarriage and lost their baby, perhaps I might gift her “Gentle Wings.”

from a low place, we need to be uplifted, but the rising can’t be rushed.

good change is often slow, like an angel spreading gentle wings.

Allowing a gift giver to gracefully memorialize an important moment sets glassybaby apart, in addition to the company’s commitment to giving back to charitable causes. Every single purchase made at the Dallas store gives back to local nonprofits, including Cancer Support Community North Texas, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and Cattle Baron’s Ball.

“We are thrilled to be part of the Dallas community,” says Rhodes. “For two decades, glassybaby has produced beautiful, handmade glass votives that give back to the community and promote hope and healing. We can’t wait to expand this mission in the greater Dallas area.”

One-of-a-kindness, indeed.