Home + Design / Home Stores

Popular Plant Shop Leaves its Airstream for a New Fort Worth Perch — Growing a Green Business

Inside Grow Plant Shop's Big Move

BY // 01.28.21
Back in the summer of 2018, a shiny Airstream trailer popped up in a vacant lot along Fort Worth’s Magnolia Avenue, and greenery and house plants spilled out. Grow Plant Shop became a popular photo stop and what began as a curiosity has now bloomed into a bonafide business.

These are the last few weeks to see the Airstream in its natural habitat along Magnolia — Grow Plant Shop is opening its first brick and mortar on Camp Bowie in February. The exact opening date will be revealed soon via social media.

The sunny, corner space at 4800 Camp Bowie Boulevard that will be Grow Plant Shop’s new home housed another green business — The Enchanted Florist — for many years. While the former resident of the space was well-known for its dramatic floral designs, Grow Plant Shop’s palette is more monochromatic. This spot specializes in greenery. From cactus to exotic house plants, it’s a wonderland of possibilities.

Inside the shop, you’ll find the same carefully curated selection of both indoor and garden plants, planters, homemade ceramics, garden tools, handmade baskets and home goods as Grow Shop Plant sold out of its 200-square-foot Airstream. But now, they are presented in more fitting, spacious digs.

“Plants transform your space, elevate your mood, boost your creativity,” according to Bobby and Emily Lynge, co-owners of Grow Plant Shop.

The COVID closures actually gave the Lynges a unique opportunity to expand into online and delivery. Grow Plant Shop’s website has plants broken down into selections that include For Beginners, For Collectors, Low Light, Non-Toxic. The setup makes your exploration crazy convenient. And Grow Plant Shop now packages and ships plants nationwide.

