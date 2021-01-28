Popular Plant Shop Leaves its Airstream for a New Fort Worth Perch — Growing a Green Business

Back in the summer of 2018, a shiny Airstream trailer popped up in a vacant lot along Fort Worth’s Magnolia Avenue, and greenery and house plants spilled out. Grow Plant Shop became a popular photo stop and what began as a curiosity has now bloomed into a bonafide business.

These are the last few weeks to see the Airstream in its natural habitat along Magnolia — Grow Plant Shop is opening its first brick and mortar on Camp Bowie in February. The exact opening date will be revealed soon via social media.

The sunny, corner space at 4800 Camp Bowie Boulevard that will be Grow Plant Shop’s new home housed another green business — The Enchanted Florist — for many years. While the former resident of the space was well-known for its dramatic floral designs, Grow Plant Shop’s palette is more monochromatic. This spot specializes in greenery. From cactus to exotic house plants, it’s a wonderland of possibilities.

The Airstream filled to the gills with greenery.

Inside the shop, you’ll find the same carefully curated selection of both indoor and garden plants, planters, homemade ceramics, garden tools, handmade baskets and home goods as Grow Shop Plant sold out of its 200-square-foot Airstream. But now, they are presented in more fitting, spacious digs.

“Plants transform your space, elevate your mood, boost your creativity,” according to Bobby and Emily Lynge, co-owners of Grow Plant Shop.

The COVID closures actually gave the Lynges a unique opportunity to expand into online and delivery. Grow Plant Shop’s website has plants broken down into selections that include For Beginners, For Collectors, Low Light, Non-Toxic. The setup makes your exploration crazy convenient. And Grow Plant Shop now packages and ships plants nationwide.

Bobby Lynge surrounded by adoring fans.

Grow Plant Shop is ready to do the dirty work for a would be plant owner, with expert consultations, installations and even rentals, giving events and venues an instant green thumb.

The classic 1978 Airstream Sovereign will relocate eventually, the Lynges are just looking for the right location for that. In the meantime, Grow Plant Shop is introducing itself to a brand new Fort Worth zip code.