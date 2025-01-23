Fort Worth Artist Heather Essian Talks Her Luxe Wallpaper Line — Pairing Contemporary Art With Interior Design

Heather Essian, who designs custom wallpaper and textiles, has grown a loyal following of art lovers and interior designers in Fort Worth and across the country. (Courtesy)

"Still Waters" by Heather Essian Part of the Rooted Abstract Collection, this 49×61 acrylic, mixed media, and charcoal artwork is framed in a custom gold maple wood floater frame. (Courtesy)

For Heather Essian, working at the intersection of fine art and interior design comes naturally. The Fort Worth artist and designer heads Heather Essian Fine Art and Textiles where locals can view her latest artworks, wallpapers, and textiles. While her passion for art began in childhood, her diverse creations stem from a deep desire to help people design home spaces that inspire.

“I’m one of those people who believes in the value of investing in unique decor for your home,” Essian tells PaperCity. “An original piece of art elevates a home. You can’t replicate original art with a print. There is something about the texture of original art, the little charcoal lines, that has to be seen to be appreciated.”

After shifting her focus from photography to art 12 years ago, Essian began taking commissions that brought her into homes with lavish wallpapers — a home decor element that has transitioned from a mainstream staple to a refined choice favored by discerning interior designers and homeowners. Dallas-based Laura Lee Clark Interior Design, which represents Essian, encouraged the artist to add her own wallpaper line, which pulls from her original paintings, to the store’s offerings.

“That was the nudge I needed,” she says. “Wallpaper is such a great way to bring inspiration, texture, and warmth into a home.”

Luxe Wallpaper: Advice and Considerations

While wallcoverings can be a powerful tool for creating resplendent living spaces, Essian offers practical advice.

“Everyone has to consider where they are putting wallpaper,” she says. “We don’t put grasscloth wallpaper in the bathroom because of humanity. I think people need to know the costs up-front. A lot of our walls, unless you have a brand new house, have an orange-peel texture on them. It’s best to get rid of that before applying the wallpaper. That can be a costly endeavor. I generally don’t encourage people to [install wallpaper] on their own.”

Once those factors are considered, it’s time to decide where to put the wallcoverings.

“Places that I like to see wallpaper would be a formal dining room,” Essian says. “A powder bath is a really fun place to put a bold wallpaper. A mundane space where we are often stuck, like a laundry room, can be a fun place to do wallpaper. Now we are seeing wallpaper on ceilings. Anywhere you want to create texture and inspiration is going to be a wonderful place to put wallpaper.”

Essian on Mindful Art Purchases and Local Artists to Follow

As a working artist who often consults clients on color schemes, wallpaper choices, and other design-related considerations, Essian is mindful of the power of original art.

“People should buy something that feels personal to them, whether they connect to the art or the artist,” she says. “I think that is a beautiful way to invest our money. When we surround ourselves in our home with things that have meaning and purpose, we’re creating a meaningful space. I think if you collect your art well, you may hand it down for generations.”

Essian draws inspiration from interior design coffee table books and other artists. Four Fort Worth artists currently have her attention.

“Natalie Campbell paints the most stunning portraits,” she says. “If one desires a beautiful portrait of their children, she’s your girl. Her pieces are classic and timeless.

“Isabella Breedlove is a local up-and-coming artist. She’s the daughter of [Joe T. Garcia’s co-owner] Kelly Lancarte. She has a cute little studio in the back of Joe T’s where she paints. She uses full colors and textures in her work,” Essian says. “I’m excited to see where her art takes her.

“Greg Westfall is someone I recently turned to for his work. He has some really great pop art portraits and Western art that make a fun statement in a home. I love the idea of pop art against a cool geometric printed wallpaper. And Sarah Gentry has been around for a long time. She creates really beautiful floral paintings. I love her work.”