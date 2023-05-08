hastens mattress dallas (Photo by Elizabeth Lavin)
HASTENS_KNOX_STORE28552 (Photo by Elizabeth Lavin)
HASTENS_KNOX_STORE28626 (Photo by Elizabeth Lavin)
HASTENS_KNOX_STORE28392 (Photo by Elizabeth Lavin)
01
04

The new Hästens store in Knox, the first in a major U.S. store expansion by the ultra-luxury Swedish mattress brand, brings some of the world's most expensive beds to Dallas. (Photo by Elizabeth Lavin)

02
04

Hästens' Vividus bed takes about 45 days to hand craft. (Photo by Elizabeth Lavin)

03
04

Dallasites can now book a "Bed Test" at the Hästens store on McKinney Avenue. (Photo by Elizabeth Lavin)

04
04

A collection of linens, including the Swedish brand's iconic blue check. (Photo by Elizabeth Lavin)

hastens mattress dallas (Photo by Elizabeth Lavin)
HASTENS_KNOX_STORE28552 (Photo by Elizabeth Lavin)
HASTENS_KNOX_STORE28626 (Photo by Elizabeth Lavin)
HASTENS_KNOX_STORE28392 (Photo by Elizabeth Lavin)
Home + Design / Shopping / Home Stores

Inside the New Hästens Store in Dallas, Where You Can Buy Drake’s $670,000 Mattress

The Illustrious Swedish Brand is the Ultimate Sleep Investment, and It's Betting Big on Texas

BY // 05.08.23
photography Elizabeth Lavin
The new Hästens store in Knox, the first in a major U.S. store expansion by the ultra-luxury Swedish mattress brand, brings some of the world's most expensive beds to Dallas. (Photo by Elizabeth Lavin)
Hästens' Vividus bed takes about 45 days to hand craft. (Photo by Elizabeth Lavin)
Dallasites can now book a "Bed Test" at the Hästens store on McKinney Avenue. (Photo by Elizabeth Lavin)
A collection of linens, including the Swedish brand's iconic blue check. (Photo by Elizabeth Lavin)
1
4

The new Hästens store in Knox, the first in a major U.S. store expansion by the ultra-luxury Swedish mattress brand, brings some of the world's most expensive beds to Dallas. (Photo by Elizabeth Lavin)

2
4

Hästens' Vividus bed takes about 45 days to hand craft. (Photo by Elizabeth Lavin)

3
4

Dallasites can now book a "Bed Test" at the Hästens store on McKinney Avenue. (Photo by Elizabeth Lavin)

4
4

A collection of linens, including the Swedish brand's iconic blue check. (Photo by Elizabeth Lavin)

The $189,000 Vividus mattress from Hästens generated a solid amount of shock and awe when it landed in the Design District’s Luxury Bed Collection store back in 2018. Now, the ultra-luxury Swedish brand, which has been family-owned since its founding in 1852, is making an even grander impression on Dallas, opening the first of a slew of U.S. brick-and-mortar showrooms at 4433 McKinney Avenue in the Knox Area. And with it, an even more staggering display of sticker shock: the $670,000 Grand Vividus.

The Knox area store is the first of 20 U.S. storefronts (the next is slated for Houston’s River Oaks area in the fall) thanks to Hästens’ strategic new partnership with the luxury experts at MadaLuxe Group, a distribution platform for designer goods. But for Dallas, the land of the magnificent Rolex building and Neiman Marcus, the presence of Hästens, which has crafted beds for the likes of Drake and Brad Pitt, it’s just another luxury feather in the city’s cap.

HASTENS_KNOX_STORE28626
Dallasites can now book a “Bed Test” at the Hästens store on McKinney Avenue.

A Hästens bed isn’t that dissimilar from a Rolex watch or a Rolls-Royce. Each cloud-like mattress, featuring sustainably sourced cotton, wool, flax, and slow-grown Swedish pine, is just as meticulously crafted. And they’re built to last — a layer of high-quality horsehair comprises the bed’s moisture-wicking top layer, which is the only component of the mattress that should need to be replaced over time. (Mattress toppers cost around $7,000.)

Linens at the Hästens store in Dallas.
A collection of linens, including the Swedish brand’s iconic blue check.

Of course, there’s more to the new Dallas store than a half-a-million-plus mattress. Inside the striking showroom, situated across from Serena & Lily and Origin on McKinney Avenue, you’ll find goose-down pillows and satin sheets along with accessories like travel pillows and cotton terry cloth bathrobes. King-sized beds start at $25,000, which is certainly still staggering, but Hästens and the MadaLuxe Group are betting on Dallas’ willingness to invest in a good night’s sleep.

Special Series

What To Watch

TV Shows and Movies We're Watching Right Now
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream This Weekend — Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Peacock, and HBO Series to Watch
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream This Weekend — Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Peacock, and HBO Series to Watch
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV, Amazon Prime, and Netflix Picks
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV, Amazon Prime, and Netflix Picks
What to Stream Right Now — Oscar Nominees and a New, Star-Studded Hulu Movie
What to Stream Right Now — Oscar Nominees and a New, Star-Studded Hulu Movie
The New TV Shows We’re Most Looking Forward to This Spring — Amazon, Netflix, Hulu, and Peacock Picks
The New TV Shows We’re Most Looking Forward to This Spring — Amazon, Netflix, Hulu, and Peacock Picks
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — HBO, Hulu, Apple TV+ and Peacock Picks
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — HBO, Hulu, Apple TV+ and Peacock Picks
The 5 Best New Movies to Stream Right Now on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and Peacock
The 5 Best New Movies to Stream Right Now on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and Peacock
read full series
The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 75% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Featured Properties

Swipe
314 W 6th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

314 W 6th Street
Houston, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
314 W 6th Street
3433 Westheimer Road #205
The River Oaks
FOR SALE

3433 Westheimer Road #205
Houston, TX

$4,170,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3433 Westheimer Road #205
411 Roy Street
Rice Military | Co-listing: Kelli Comiskey
FOR SALE

411 Roy Street
Houston, TX

$658,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
411 Roy Street
2620 Michaux Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2620 Michaux Street
Houston, TX

$2,100,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2620 Michaux Street
12443 Cedar Breaks Court
Atascocita South
FOR SALE

12443 Cedar Breaks Court
Humble, TX

$400,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
12443 Cedar Breaks Court
2604 Bevis Street A
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

2604 Bevis Street A
Houston, TX

$494,999 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
2604 Bevis Street A
336 Sugarberry Circle
Memorial
FOR SALE

336 Sugarberry Circle
Houston, TX

$649,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
336 Sugarberry Circle
1523 Auline Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1523 Auline Lane
Houston, TX

$899,900 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
1523 Auline Lane
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna
FOR SALE

8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna Plantation, TX

$329,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
9575 Doliver Drive
Memorial
FOR SALE

9575 Doliver Drive
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
9575 Doliver Drive
42 Sugarberry Circle
Memorial
FOR SALE

42 Sugarberry Circle
Houston, TX

$575,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
42 Sugarberry Circle
3116 Akard Street
Medical Center
FOR SALE

3116 Akard Street
Houston, TX

$100,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
3116 Akard Street
19106 W Josey Overlook Drive
Cypress
FOR SALE

19106 W Josey Overlook Drive
Cypress, TX

$6,500 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
19106 W Josey Overlook Drive
6520 Canyon Mist Lane
League City
FOR SALE

6520 Canyon Mist Lane
Dickinson, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
6520 Canyon Mist Lane
5136 Chevy Chase Drive
Galleria
FOR SALE

5136 Chevy Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Sondra Rosenthal
This property is listed by: Sondra Rosenthal (713) 870-3790 Email Realtor
5136 Chevy Chase Drive
28510 Birchfield Oak Court
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

28510 Birchfield Oak Court
Katy, TX

$665,000 Learn More about this property
Trent Johnson
This property is listed by: Trent Johnson (832) 444-8855 Email Realtor
28510 Birchfield Oak Court
Presented by Bernstein Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X