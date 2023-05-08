Inside the New Hästens Store in Dallas, Where You Can Buy Drake’s $670,000 Mattress

The new Hästens store in Knox, the first in a major U.S. store expansion by the ultra-luxury Swedish mattress brand, brings some of the world's most expensive beds to Dallas. (Photo by Elizabeth Lavin)

The $189,000 Vividus mattress from Hästens generated a solid amount of shock and awe when it landed in the Design District’s Luxury Bed Collection store back in 2018. Now, the ultra-luxury Swedish brand, which has been family-owned since its founding in 1852, is making an even grander impression on Dallas, opening the first of a slew of U.S. brick-and-mortar showrooms at 4433 McKinney Avenue in the Knox Area. And with it, an even more staggering display of sticker shock: the $670,000 Grand Vividus.

The Knox area store is the first of 20 U.S. storefronts (the next is slated for Houston’s River Oaks area in the fall) thanks to Hästens’ strategic new partnership with the luxury experts at MadaLuxe Group, a distribution platform for designer goods. But for Dallas, the land of the magnificent Rolex building and Neiman Marcus, the presence of Hästens, which has crafted beds for the likes of Drake and Brad Pitt, it’s just another luxury feather in the city’s cap.

A Hästens bed isn’t that dissimilar from a Rolex watch or a Rolls-Royce. Each cloud-like mattress, featuring sustainably sourced cotton, wool, flax, and slow-grown Swedish pine, is just as meticulously crafted. And they’re built to last — a layer of high-quality horsehair comprises the bed’s moisture-wicking top layer, which is the only component of the mattress that should need to be replaced over time. (Mattress toppers cost around $7,000.)

Of course, there’s more to the new Dallas store than a half-a-million-plus mattress. Inside the striking showroom, situated across from Serena & Lily and Origin on McKinney Avenue, you’ll find goose-down pillows and satin sheets along with accessories like travel pillows and cotton terry cloth bathrobes. King-sized beds start at $25,000, which is certainly still staggering, but Hästens and the MadaLuxe Group are betting on Dallas’ willingness to invest in a good night’s sleep.