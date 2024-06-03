Award-Winning Landscape Designer Dan Houchard Launches a New Boutique Firm in Dallas

As a boutique firm, Houchard Design Group has the flexibility to offer everything from landscape design to consulting services to project management options for builders, designers, architects, and homeowners.

If summer has you reassessing your outdoor landscaping set-up, have no fear. Dallas’ newest landscape and garden design firm, Houchard Design Group, is ready to bring your design dreams to life.

Launched by esteemed and award-winning industry professional Dan Houchard, a man who has had a passion for gardening since he was a tiny Texan, the full-service firm is based in the iconic Dallas Design District. You can find his team tackling projects all over the Lone Star State including Dallas, Houston, Austin, Waco, East Texas, and even outside the USA.

As a boutique firm, Houchard Design Group has the flexibility to offer everything from landscape design to consulting services to project management options for builders, designers, architects, and homeowners. The firm is known for creating layered environments that gracefully merge classic garden design with today’s modern lifestyles, creating outdoor spaces that serve as the backdrop for memories.

With more than 20 years of creating beautiful, livable, and elegant outdoor spaces, the Houchard Design Group team is capable of transforming any space.

Houchard has a passion for both garden design and the unique layouts that contribute to their functionality that benefit his clients’ specific lifestyles. And, it’s all in the details for him. From hardscape features to plantings, Houchard acts as a visionary and advocate for his clients, diving into their hopes for the space and bringing them to life. Each space calls for something different, and Houchard is there to guide his clients every step of the way in determining what will look and fit best — from a terrace to a wall to a fountain to a pool and beyond. Pergola, anyone?

“The spaces we inhabit have a profound impact on our emotional well-being and daily lives,” says Houchard. “Because of this, my passion is creating beautiful, sustainable, and functional outdoor environments that evoke emotions and create lasting memories for all those who experience them.”

At the end of the day, that’s what it all comes down to for Houchard and his team — helping clients create outdoor spaces they love and can grow with. Spaces that transform over time just as much as their clients do as people. Developing an oasis and escape from the everyday hustle and stressors of life, often just steps from your own backdoor.

Give your space the refresh it deserves with the expertise of Houchard Design Group.