From Austere Office Building to Dazzling Residential Penthouse — Inside a Bold Houston Couple’s Ambitious Renovation

Hidden underneath was an astonishing coffered ceiling. This concrete structural grid was likely never intended to be seen, but Kamrath had designed it with exquisite geometry anyway. Lambrakos immediately thought of the coffered concrete and stained-glass ceilings in Wright’s Unity Temple, the very template Kamrath used for this building.

“It just blew my mind,” she says. “The coffers offered a whole grid and symmetry to the space that wasn’t there before. That gave me a starting point.”

Many of the penthouse’s walls and support columns are covered in concrete aggregate and were also left in their natural state. “The soul of the building is in the structure, and Diane and Ray were adamant about paying homage and respect to it — the whole reason they bought the building was to preserve it,” Lambrakos says.

The designer contrasted the exposed concrete and aggregate with finishes in refined materials such as white walnut, marble, book-matched Macassar ebony, and honed porcelain tile flooring from Italy. “I loved the idea of a procession through spaces using different materials in a modern and minimal way,” she says. She took inspiration from architect and furniture designer Eileen Gray’s 1929 French Riviera villa.

“Her work has always stood out to me because she understands the careful question of approach, where you’re going, and where you’ve moved past,” says Lambrakos, who organized the Kruegers’ penthouse around an experiential concept. “As you move through each room, you have a different feeling, but they still feel cohesive and unified.”