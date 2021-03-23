Bergdorfs_Hunt_Slonem_115 cropA
Delightfully over-the-top describes artist/designer Hunt Slonem's pop-up shop within New York's Bergdorf Goodman featuring his art, designs and furnishings.

Hunt Slonem's pop-up Hop Up Shop at Bergdorf Goodman features his spring and summer accessories line as well as his coveted paintings.

The cult-favorite neo-expressionist Hunt Slonem poses in his Hop Up Shop pop-up located on the seventh floor of Bergdorf Goodman.

Hunt Slonem's Blue Pearls Ocelot lacquered plate and linen napkin in his Bergdorf Goodman pop-up shop.

The Hunt Slonem spring/summer collection in the Hop Up Shop in Bergdorf Goodman includes tabletop accessories.

Hunt Slonem's painterly and design talents are on display in his Hop Up Shop at Bergdorf Goodman.

Bed linens and pillows are among the home accessories that are part of cult-artist Hunt Slonem's decorative and home accessories collection.

Details of the home accessories that are part of cult-artist Hunt Slonem's oeuvre, which are on display in Bergdorf Goodman..

Artist/designer Hunt Slonem not only paints but he also designs wallpaper and fabrics based on his signature designs of bunnies, birds and butterflies.

Hunt Slonem's Hop Up Shop in Bergdorf Goodman reflects his penchant for bold color and playful vignettes.

Paints, pillows and wallpaper are part of Hunt Slonem's Hop Up Shop on view at Bergdorf Goodman.

Antiques and vintage furnishings combine with paintings and accessories fill the Hunt Slonem Hop Up Shop in Bergdorf Goodman.

Home + Design / Design Notes

Famed Artist Brings His Whimsical Touch to Home Accessories — Hunter Slonem Stays Colorful

From Decorative Pillows to Dreamy Side Chairs

BY // 03.23.21
Delightfully over-the-top describes artist/designer Hunt Slonem's pop-up shop within New York's Bergdorf Goodman featuring his art, designs and furnishings.

Hunt Slonem's pop-up Hop Up Shop at Bergdorf Goodman features his spring and summer accessories line as well as his coveted paintings.

The cult-favorite neo-expressionist Hunt Slonem poses in his Hop Up Shop pop-up located on the seventh floor of Bergdorf Goodman.

Hunt Slonem's Blue Pearls Ocelot lacquered plate and linen napkin in his Bergdorf Goodman pop-up shop.

The Hunt Slonem spring/summer collection in the Hop Up Shop in Bergdorf Goodman includes tabletop accessories.

Hunt Slonem's painterly and design talents are on display in his Hop Up Shop at Bergdorf Goodman.

Bed linens and pillows are among the home accessories that are part of cult-artist Hunt Slonem's decorative and home accessories collection.

Details of the home accessories that are part of cult-artist Hunt Slonem's oeuvre, which are on display in Bergdorf Goodman..

Artist/designer Hunt Slonem not only paints but he also designs wallpaper and fabrics based on his signature designs of bunnies, birds and butterflies.

Hunt Slonem's Hop Up Shop in Bergdorf Goodman reflects his penchant for bold color and playful vignettes.

Paints, pillows and wallpaper are part of Hunt Slonem's Hop Up Shop on view at Bergdorf Goodman.

The whimsical world of artist Hunt Slonem’s bunnies, tropical birds and butterflies has been captivating collectors for decades as well as earning wall space in The Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Guggenheim, the Whitney and more. For devotees with less than abundant discretionary income to purchase one of his paintings (priced well into five figures), Slonem launched a line of decorative home accessories featuring his signature imagery. As of this spring, he has added a bold touch to the collection.

Grab your sunglasses as these pieces are not for the timid of color.

The creations are bold, as brilliantly colored as his bird and butterfly paintings and as playful as his bunnies. The assortment of bed linens, pillows, plates, bowls, napkins and placemats are designed to mix and match for a truly over-the-top tableau.

Images from Slonem‘s wildly colorful pop-up “Hop Up Shop” that opened last month at Bergdorf Goodman in New York reveal a collection that is all about fun at the table and in the home as the artist is known for interior design as well as his iconic paintings. The curated space is furnished from Slonem’s proverbial closet with antique and vintage pieces, all of which are for sale.

Among the prizes included in this Slonem fantasy is a pair of antique 19th century Louis XVI style gilt wood and carved side chairs with Hunt’s Slonem Butterflies & Guardian print, and backed in Slonem’s for Lee Jofa Guardians cut velvet fabric in teal. Suggested retail price: $2,900.

Slonem began designing  fabrics, wallpapers and rugs for Lee Jofa in 2014. The fabrics in this collection, each reflecting the neo-expressionist’s critters, decorate an array of decorative pillows, priced from $325 to $525. Likewise an early 19th century window bench in the Italian Rococo style is upholstered in Slonem’s Drying Rack print. The gilt wood piece bears a suggested price tag of $5,900.

Slonem’s original home accessories as well as his paintings are also offered at speciality stores and galleries across the country, including Laura Rathe Fine Art in Houston and Dallas.

