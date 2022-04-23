Texas Design Week Houston — Kimberly Whitman and Shelley Johnstone Sign A Loving Table, Plus Kitchen Confidential Hosted by Monogram

Ariel Okin's table with a vintage suzani as a tablecloth is part of the illustrated talk and book signing at Longoria Collection, Thursday, 10 am.

Tablescapes to Die For

Arranging a beautiful table is, for some, practically a competitive sport. But for the most gracious of hosts, it’s always, in one way or another, an homage: a nod to those before them — the mothers, grandmothers, and others who worked to integrate tradition, memories, and beauty into daily life. Whether it be an heirloom set of china, or passing down a long-held holiday tradition, there is love to be found in the details.

Kimberly Schlegel Whitman and Shelley Johnstone-Paschke’s new book, A Loving Table: Creating Memorable Gatherings (Gibbs Smith), follows 34 stylish women and the ways in which they honor tradition when entertaining. Per the introduction, “Around the world, women celebrate the other women in their family through little nods when they entertain. This book is a tribute to all of the lessons we learned and styles we adopted from the women in our lives.”

With a foreword by designer Mark D. Sikes and a lineup of tables created by designers Alessandra Branca, Lisa Fine, Jan Showers, Cathy Kincaid, Schumacher creative director Dara Caponigro, Princess Diana d’Orléans of Portugal, and Niven Breen’s Chesie Breen, there’s inspiration enough for several generations.

Kimberly Whitman and Shelley Johnstone-Paschke will sign copies of A Loving Table following an illustrated talk Thursday, April 28, 10 am to noon, at Longoria Collection.

Texas Design Week is a ticketed event. For information, the full Texas Design Week Houston schedule, and to purchase tickets, go to TexasDesignWeek.com.

The dining room at Ariel Okin’s home in New York City.

Elizabeth Anthony Swipe















Next

Monogram Luxury Appliances Presents: Kitchen Confidential

Classically trained in French, Mediterranean, West Indian and East African cuisine, Chef Chris Williams has made a name for himself serving up well-refined Southern food with international infusions at his nationally-celebrated Museum District restaurant Lucille’s, and is a 2022 James Beard Award Finalist for Outstanding Restaurateur, and along with Robert Del Grande, was a guest judge for Top Chef: Houston 2022. Robert Del Grande, executive chef and partner of The Annie Cafe & Bar, part of Berg Hospitality, is recognized as one of the most celebrated chefs in America. He is a near 40-year industry veteran, he has received the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Southwest, and has been inducted into “Who’s Who in American Cooking.” Hospitality designer, Gin Braverman, founder and creative director of Gin Design Group, has spent the last decade shaping Houston’s hospitality scene developing designs for award-winning food and beverage concepts such as Garden Bungalows at La Colombe d’Or, Stomping Grounds Garden Oaks, Eunice, multiple Goode Company restaurants, Camerata, Oxheart and Axelrad Beer Garden.

Designer Courtnay Tartt Elias, founder of Creative Tonic, is known for her vibrant interiors which extend to kitchens and pantrys. Tartt Elias has designed some of the most notable interiors in Houston and her 2021 Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas room, Moulins Rouge, was a smash.

Monogram Luxury Appliances presents Kitchen Confidential: Creating the Perfect Kitchen, a panel discussion with Chef Robert Del Grande and Chef Chris Williams + hospitality designer Gin Braverman, Gin Design Group, and interior designer Courtnay Tartt Elias, Creative Tonic, moderated by Laurann Claridge, Monday, April 25, 1 to 3 pm, at CookChill.

Texas Design Week is a ticketed event. For information, the full Texas Design Week Houston schedule, and to purchase tickets, go to TexasDesignWeek.com.

Chef Robert Del Grande Chef, The Annie Cafe & Bar, will speak at Kitchen Confidential: How to Design the Perfect Kitchen. At CookChill hosted by Monogram.