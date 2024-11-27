In All Its Glory — Inside The 2024 Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas

For the fifth annual Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas, the organization supersized with a stunning 25,000-square-foot French Renaissance-style building. Envisioned by Dallas real estate mogul John Eulich and designed by architect Cole Smith in 2004, the building blends modernity with the historic French Renaissance style that gives the Turtle Creek neighborhood its signature feel.

Owned by design-led developer Vipin Nambiar’s HN Capital Partners — which owns a large swath of Dallas Design District, the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, and other properties — the building is situated at 2999 Turtle Creek, between the Rosewood Mansion and the upcoming Four Seasons Hotel & Residences. The site was initially intended to become Dallas’ first Mandarin Oriental Hotel.

“The structure is emblematic of the rich architectural possibilities for Dallas,” Nambiar says. “In the long run, we intend to make it home to a hospitality concept that we will unveil in the coming months. In the near term, the property will likely be opened for private events in partnership with the Rosewood Mansion and other event planners.”

The Show House embraces that same vision of hospitality, with unique rooms created by 25 designers, from The Sobremesa Lounge and the Atrium Tisane to The Cipango Room to Le Salon du Champagne.

The Show House ticketed event, which was open to the public through November 13, benefited Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club in New York, as well as local nonprofits Dwell with Dignity and The Crystal Charity Ball.

A Closer Look at The 2024 Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas

Amanda Darnell Berry and Claire Ratliff, Henry Street Design









The Tea Room

Amanda Darnell Berry and Claire Ratliff, Henry Street Design

Divine Inspiration: The maximalist environs of Brighton Pavilion find their reflection in Henry Street’s escapist space. The perimeter frieze and sumptuous furnishings embrace that architecturally alluring site’s British-meets-Raj aesthetic, which blends glamour and tradition in a sleight-of-hand way that works equally well for high tea and cocktail hour.

Name-Dropping: Plaster crown and frieze Casci Ornamental Plaster. Ceiling painted Benjamin Moore Stillwater. Hand-painted wallpaper panels Gracie. Phillip Jeffries faux-silk wallcovering. Phoenix Gallery drinks tables. Banquette covered in Rubelli oxblood velvet. Banquette canopy fabrics Sanderson and Lee Jofa. Sisal carpet Retorra overlaid with Arsin Rug Gallery rug. Mirror Coco & Dash.

“We wanted to create a whimsical and collected space that was both colorful and calming. The different textures and colors give a jewel box feel without feeling overtly formal.” — Claire Ratliff

Jan Showers, Jan Showers & Associates

The Cipango Room

Jan Showers, Jan Showers & Associates

Divine Inspiration: The Cipango Club in Dallas influenced Showers’ show-stopping lounge. Her own Italian bar, reminiscent of Harry’s Bar in Venice, proved to be the foundational piece.

Name-Dropping: De Gournay wallpaper. Casci Ornamental Plaster molding and trim. Jan Showers chairs covered in Fortuny fabric from David Sutherland. Pair of banquettes in Kravet velvet. Chandelier, floor lamps, and gold feather sconces Jan Showers Collection. Sconces and console lamps Culp Associates. Designer’s antique Italianate bar. The Shade Store window coverings, and valance in Fabricut fabric. Banquettes, mirrored pedestals, and console table Jan Showers & Associates. Small sofa tables Nick Brock Antiques. Cigarette tables Salgado Saucier through Culp Associates.

“I wanted it to be a VIP room. I was inspired by a club in London at The Beaumont Hotel and added opposing mirrors like the French do, so you can always see who’s sitting opposite you.” — Jan Showers

Javier Burkle, Burkle Creative

The Sobremesa Lounge

Javier Burkle, Burkle Creative

Divine Inspiration: History permeates every inch of the Sobremesa Lounge, which draws from the Mexican tradition of lingering after a meal. Sourcing authentic accessories from his home country, Javier Burkle devised an intimate space showcasing the best of his culture.

Name-Dropping: Wallpaper Kravet. Banquette fabric Pindler. Plaster and agave-leaf metalwork Casci Ornamental Plaster. Ceiling wallpaper L’Aviva Home. Wall sconces The Urban Electric Co. Wooden table lamps L’Aviva Home. Ceramic table lamps Abby Kasonik. Chandelier Holland & Sherry/Fisher Weisman. The Shade Store window coverings in Schumacher and Designs of the Time fabrics. Hand-carved light L’Aviva Home. Custom Burkle Creative French antique desk turned bar. Maximilian portrait by Stephanie Cooper. Console table designed by Burkle Creative with Casci Ornamental Plaster. Vintage iron medallion and brass lamp. Vintage Portuguese chairs with Gaston y Daniela fabric. Ballard Designs mirror with Fabricut fabric-covered frame.

“Sobremesa is the art of having a drink after dinner, so we sourced everything in Mexico. The lighting was designed in San Miguel, and the lamps came from Mexico City.” — Javier Burkle

Heather and Matt French, French & French Interiors

The Whimsical Drawing Room

Heather and Matt French, French & French Interiors

Divine Inspiration: The custom hand-painted Gracie mural was expanded into multiple pastoral scenes of an early American landscape, setting the tone for a depth-filled space that seamlessly blends the old and the new.

Name-Dropping: Hand-painted Gracie mural. Coley Home silk-velvet sofas, chairs, custom banquettes, stools, and dining chairs. Sanderson X Giles Deacon tented fabric ceiling and custom cornices. Arteriors cocktail tables and chests. Chandelier Mulligan’s. Rug New Moon Rugs. Art CoCollect. The Shade Store window coverings in Sanderson fabric. Benjamin Moore painted trim. Shelves Arteriors.

“The Gracie paper is called American Folk, which was the draw. We love these softer colors and pastels — we wanted it to be feminine but to feel like somewhere you could dig in and get dirty and garden.” — Heather French

Eddie Maestri, Maestri Studio

Le Salon de Musique

Eddie Maestri, Maestri Studio

Divine Inspiration: Seventy miles outside Toulouse sits the neoclassical Château de Gudanes, where designer Eddie Maestri once spent a restoration retreat. Sparking the idea of a French-meets-Asian salon in a warm palette of oranges, rusts, and neutrals, his opulent space is ideal for lounging, listening, and conversing.

Name-Dropping: Wallpaper Porter Teleo. Hanagasumi pendant light, white table lamp, side tables, white fabric on sectional, Jiun Ho at Culp Associates. Smoking vessel, table lamp, side table, Apparatus. Artwork from Various Small Fires. Art advisor Jennifer Klos. Bar console and tall dresser MOUS. Maestri-designed sectional. Feizy hand-tufted rug. Wrensilva hi-fi unit. Burlwood veneer on panels The Wood Gallery. The Shade Store Roman shade in Jacques Bouvet and Mark Alexander fabric, custom cornice in Larsen fabric.

“I actually stayed in le salon de musique at the château. I wanted to do a modern take on that, but instead of gold-leaf paneling, I did something different with burlwood and brass, which feels more masculine with feminine touches.”— Eddie Maestri

Lisa Henderson, Lisa Henderson Interiors

English Garden

Lisa Henderson, Lisa Henderson Interiors

Divine Inspiration: One of only two sleep spaces in this year’s house, Henderson’s flower-filled room arose straight from her line of textiles. Pretty patterns and happy hues are ripe for the picking, inviting a cheerful moment of respite.

Name-Dropping: The Shade Store window coverings and custom cornice in Lisa Henderson Textiles. English Garden wallcovering by Lisa Henderson. Oomph bed. Bed and canopy fabric in Lake August from James. Visual Comfort sconces. Leontine Linens on bed. Duvet Lottie French Blue from Lisa Henderson Textiles. Stark rug overlaid with From Jaipur With Love rug. Donald Robertson daffodil artwork. Natalie Obradovich seascape photograph over bed. Sitting-area chairs in Mahala fabric from James. Coffee table in sitting area, Mrs. Alice.

“Our fabrics play well with others. We wanted it to be really layered — to invoke comfort and feel like it was added to in time and collected on your travels.”— Lisa Henderson

Trish Sheats, Trish Sheats Interior Design

Le Salon du Champagne

Trish Sheats, Trish Sheats Interior Design

Divine Inspiration: Joseph Altuzarra’s new fabric collection for Kravet inspired an elegant adaptation of a game room, resulting in a French-meets-Asian aesthetic that transports visitors while encouraging tête-à-têtes.

Name-Dropping: Kravet mohair sofas with Samuel & Sons custom trim. The Shade Store window coverings with Kravet Couture X Altuzarra and Cowtan & Tout fabrics. Banquette animal-print fabric Cowtan & Tout. Custom pagoda fireplace mantel and brackets Casci Ornamental Plaster. Nineteenth-century French armchairs Country French Interiors. Chandeliers Janet Wiebe. Mirror Keil’s Antiques. Murano lamps Jan Showers & Associates. Bamboo rock-crystal lamps Phoenix Gallery. Fire screen Sheats & Sons.

“When we saw the space, we knew we wanted it to transport you into a French salon where you can gather with your friends, play whist, and catch up. Blue is my favorite color and always gives a peaceful feeling.”— Trish Sheats

Chappell Loudermilk and Zeke Jordan, Loudermilk Jordan

La Galerie Violette

Chappell Loudermilk and Zeke Jordan, Loudermilk Jordan

Divine Inspiration: By supersizing the statement-making lilac-and-aubergine poppy wallpaper, Loudermilk Jordan prompted the idea of bacchanalia with a nod to 19th-century French opium dens and the private clubs of London.

Name-Dropping: Byobu wallcovering by Gracie. Stark Carpet cream runner on staircase. Fringed sofa M.Naeve. MOUS club chairs in Lacefield Designs velvet. Sideboard, coffee table, mirror Studio Van Den Akker. Art CoCollect. Chandelier Legacy Antiques. Pendant lights The Urban Electric Co. The Shade Store silk dupioni draperies.

“Because there are only three rooms being used on the second floor of the show house , we felt responsible for drawing people up, and the wallpaper does that. We wanted to do something bold, and this paper was a showstopper.”— Chappell Loudermilk

Traci Connell, Traci Connell Interiors

Femme Fumoir

Traci Connell, Traci Connell Interiors

Divine Inspiration: A feminine take on the classically masculine cigar lounge, this carefully curated space integrates both modern and historical details. The graceful movement of smoke finds a reflection in both the feathery skirted chaise and the custom-made drapery.

Name-Dropping: Chaise Ngala Trading. Pittet Architecturals fireplace mantel. Ceramic ribbon wall sculpture over fireplace Ron Dier Design. Fireplace screen, logs, and rack John Lyle Design. In the cigar lounge, banquette seat fabric and drapery fabric Clarke & Clarke from James. Chairs MOUS. Stone countertop and backsplash Artistic Tile. Pittet Architecturals sink. Appliances JennAir. Art CoCollect. Sconces and table lamp Magni Home. Sink wall sconce Zia Priven.

“A lot of the inspiration is our own residence. Our home is full of heavy, dark-stained millwork, so I thought I would bring modern aspects to the architecture. This is my playground.”— Traci Connell

Kim Scodro, Kim Scodro Interiors

Timeless Dining Room

Kim Scodro, Kim Scodro Interiors

Divine Inspiration: This ultra-feminine room embraces the same sugared-almond shades as a 1948 Cecil Beaton photo of glamorous women dressed in Charles James evening gowns.

Name-Dropping: Murano glass chandeliers from Legacy Antiques. Gracie wallpaper. Striped and tasseled silk goblet drapery in silk dupioni from The Shade Store. Rugs The Rug Company. Plaster mirror and bar Casci Ornamental Plaster. Custom scalloped banquettes and bar skirt in Kravet fabric. Armless sofa (in Sanderson fabric), dining chairs, dining table, consoles, cocktail table, all Hickory Chair. Dining table and consoles lacquered in Benjamin Moore Antique Rose.

“We took our inspiration from a gorgeous Cecil Beaton photograph that was on the cover of Vogue. We wanted to create the same type of gorgeous room where people would gather for a fabulous evening.”— Kim Scodro

Shelby Wagner, Shelby Wagner Design

The Foyer

Shelby Wagner, Shelby Wagner Design

Divine Inspiration: Wagner’s homage to the British Colonial style of Mustique was a nod to his favorite vacation spot (he honeymooned in Princess Margaret’s former home) without leaning too hard into coastal or tropical. It served as a glamorous entrée to the show house.

Name-Dropping: Custom Gracie bamboo and floral-on-tortoiseshell wallpaper. Monumental Jamb Bexley center table and side chairs. Table skirt Soane Britain. Paul Schneider Ceramics table lamps. McKinnon and Harris planters. Stark seagrass rug. Nic Nicosia prints from Erin Cluley Gallery. Tangerine banquette fabric George Spencer Design. Wall sconces Galerie des Lampes.

“The architecture reminded me of the homes in Mustique. I’m a huge Anglophile, so I went the British route with a mix of antiques and contemporary.”— Shelby Wagner

Ashley Ross, Muse Noire Interiors

Sit Lux Privé

Ashley Ross, Muse Noire Interiors

Divine Inspiration: Muse Noire tells the personal story of designer Ashley Ross, who was a Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club member as a child. Centered by an iconic Gordon Parks photograph, the space celebrates the designer’s heritage while reflecting the theme “Let There Be Light.”

Name-Dropping: Luke Lamp Co. pendants trimmed in tassels. David Sutherland bouclé sofas. Liaigre end tables. Art CoCollect.

“I’m the only Black designer in the show house, so I wanted to make a statement. We created this moment where people literally had to step into the light to feel something really powerful.”— Ashley Ross

Paul Fields, Lambert Landscape Company

Jardin en Bleu

Paul Fields, Lambert Landscape Company

Divine Influence: A French garden for a French château-inspired building, Lambert’s design captures the essence of an afternoon spent strolling through a boxwood terrace that pays homage to the style of Monet’s gardens and the gardens at the Palace of Versailles.

Name-Dropping: Sutherland, Perennials, and Sanderson fabric pavilions. Limestone urns, pedestals, antique stone curbing and antique French fountain, Pittet Architecturals. Mahogany Buxus boxes, Buxus Bespoke Garden Furnishings. Louis Soleil bench and Hameau Chaffaud lounge chairs, Sutherland and Perennials. Kalamazoo Outdoor Gourmet appliances. Urban Bonfire cabinetry.

“The building has an imposing nature, so we wanted to soften the space, provide shade areas, and create a garden that was French classically inspired, so it felt like it was always part of the building.”— Paul Fields

CeCe Barfield, CeCe Barfield

Her Retreat

CeCe Barfield Thompson, CeCe Barfield

Divine Inspiration: A sanctuary of serenity, this tranquil antiques-filled space draws from the layered sitting rooms devised by Renzo Mongiardino in the mid-20th century for Lee Radziwill’s London home, with a collection ranging from 18th-century French and English antiques to mid-century Scandinavian design.

Name-Dropping: Bespoke de Gournay wallpaper. The Raj Company bed. French walnut desk BK Antiques. Desk chair Old Plank Antiques. Thyme linen chair and table skirt fabric C&C Milano. Plaster table lamps Liz O’Brien. Daybed with Scalamandré white bouclé from Old World Weavers. Anglo-Indian folding screen Berkshire Home & Antiques. Rug Uni Rugs. Kravet fabric on ceiling.

“I wanted to reflect the taste and curiosity of a worldly, self-assured woman. The space exudes a harmonious balance of order, beauty, and timeless elegance. Luxe, calme et volupté.” — Cece Barfield Thompson

Martha Champagne, Champagne Designs

Sogno Verde

Martha Champagne, Champagne Designs

Divine Inspiration: Capturing the serene beauty in the Italian countryside, Martha Champagne pulled together a luxurious sensory bath with a tropically influenced gallery.

Name-Dropping: Artistic Tile Arabescato Corchia marble vanities fabricated by Il Granito. Daniel Arsham for Kohler tub. Artistic Tile marble-and-limestone tile. Calico wallpaper. Arteriors flush-mount pendant, wall sconces. Zigi stool Philippe Hurel from David Sutherland. Linens Peacock Alley. Art CoCollect. Wall and ceiling. Benjamin Moore Greenwich Village Gallerie/hallway. Calico mural wallpaper. Vintage sconces. Bench from Blue Print. Made Goods brass lily-pad drinks table.

“I didn’t want to block any of the walkway space or make it feel cramped, so I did little vignettes inspired by a trip to Tuscany. The hills, the greenery, and the architecture were so refreshing; I wanted something that brings the connectedness to nature.” — Martha Champagne

Samantha Sano and Joslyn Taylor, Swoon, the Studio

Atrium Tisane

Sam Reitmayer Sano and Joslyn Taylor, Swoon, the Studio

Name-Dropping: Swoon X Casci Ornamental Plaster custom tea tables and vitrine. Global Views lounge chairs. Calico wallpaper. Window coverings The Shade Store. Frank Gehry Wiggle chairs from Scott + Cooner. Swoon tea tables and custom vitrine. Jaipur Living custom wool rug.

Divine Inspiration: Still-life photographs of floral arrangements by Swoon principals Samantha Sano and Joslyn Taylor begat the conservatory-meets-tea salon vibe of the atrium. By sealing a similar bouquet in a vitrine, the pair embraced the beauty of things as they patina.

“We created this beautiful ethereal moment but made it cozy and human-scaled. We always look at nature for color — if there’s going to be color in the room, we want it to feel earthy and natural.” — Joslyn Taylor

Kate Figler, Kate Figler Interiors

Venus Drawing Room

Kate Figler, Kate Figler Interiors

Divine Inspiration: With the challenge of transforming a long, narrow, windowless room into a delightfully feminine drawing room, Figler drew on an ultra-feminine palette that embraced nature in all its glory.

Name-Dropping: Linda’s Garden mural wallpaper from Gracie. Arteriors Encinitas chandelier. Vintage bone-inlay chair and Slim Aarons Palm Beach Idyll art print from Chairish. Banquette paintings Rollins Parker Art. Banquette fabric and bone-inlay chair fabric Fabricut. Perennials valance and wall panel fabric. Sofa fabric Cowtan & Tout. Casci Ornamental Plaster crown molding. Sofa sconces and floor lamps Hudson Valley. Sisal Rugs Direct overlaid with Arsin Rug Gallery rug. Benjamin Moore paint.

“Our main inspiration was Botticelli’s The Birth of Venus. I spent time in Florence this summer, so that was where we started. I love a tassel and fringe, and I love to bring in a bit of whimsy somewhere. This is my feminine Venus fever dream.”— Kate Figler

Robert Brown, Robert Brown Interior Design

Salon D’art Moderne

Robert Brown, Robert Brown Interior Design

Divine Inspiration: Contemporary and traditional … Bold and subtle … Tactile and ethereal. Brown specializes in the artful play of high contrast. Starting with a grand, non-repeating mural, he layered on a collection of contemporary art.

Name-Dropping: Calico wallpaper mural. Louis XVI leather-topped bureau plat English Accent Antiques. Art CoCollect. Sofas, screens, vintage Michael Taylor barrel chairs, Louis XVI bergères, mid-century slipper chair, all Townhouse by Robert Brown. The Shade Store window coverings in Harlequin fabric. Chandelier Arteriors. Baker Furniture floor and table lamps and drinks tables. Rugs Stanton Rug Company. Ceiling in Benjamin Moore Shenandoah Taupe.

“We thought we should do a salon — the art is the focal point. Many times, clients want white walls, but art really works well on this mural wallpaper, which is printed on burlap, which helps with the acoustics as well.”— Robert Brown

Robert Frank, Robert Frank Interiors

A Study in Serenity

Robert Frank, Robert Frank Interiors

Divine Inspiration: Fromental silk wallcovering influenced both the color palette and the design of this beautiful study. Reminiscent of a Japanese screen, the modern take on traditional chinoiserie’s mauve and gray was complemented by soothing furnishings.

Name-Dropping: Fromental wallcovering. The Shade Store wool draperies in Larsen fabric and flat roman shade in Cowtan & Tout. Holland & Sherry sofa and club chair. Siemon & Salazar chandelier. Rug JD Staron. Table lamp Rose Tarlow Melrose House.

“We wanted to create a beautiful and timeless study to be lived in and enjoyed. We used the hand-painted silk wallcovering as a jumping-off point for both our color palette and the design of the room.”— Robert Frank

Katie Davis, Katie Davis Design

La Chambre d’Enfants

Katie Davis, Katie Davis Design

Divine Inspiration: Made for the sweetest of dreams, Davis’ whimsical garden-inspired bedroom is both playfully young and made to mature along with its occupant. Botanical and animal art by Connecticut artist Mary Maguire gives the space just the right amount of Wes Anderson-esque charm.

Name-Dropping: Iksel botanical wallpaper. Curtains Truffle by Sanderson at Culp Associates. Schumacher checked fabric. Pillows and bedskirt fabric Soane Britain. Rug English Village Lane. Coleen & Company table and floor lamps M&M Lighting. Mary Maguire Art. Linens Biscuit and Courtney Barton. Vintage Colonial-style moosehead twin beds. Vintage Wick Works chair and ottoman in Kravet fabric.

“It’s childlike but not childish. We always want our rooms to grow, and we love to layer patterns and feel comfy and cozy.”— Katie Davis

Tiffany Woodson, Ink + Oro Creatives

The Ladies’ Room and The Men’s Room

Tiffany Woodson, Ink + Oro Creatives

Divine Inspiration: Tiffany Woodson told two different stories in her dual powder rooms. The moody boudoir feeling of her ladies’ lounge is juxtaposed by her menswear-inspired powder bath’s sleek lines and textures.

Name-Dropping: Artistic Tile stone slabs, vanity surfaces, backsplash, stone tile floors, stall, and walls. Kohler plumbing fixtures. Hudson Valley Lighting mirrors and sconces. Arteriors ceiling fixtures. Gracie wallpaper on feature walls and stall walls. Phillip Jeffries linen-look wallcovering. On walls in Ladies Room, Benjamin Moore El Cajon Clay matte and high-gloss ceiling and trim; in Men’s Room, River Rock. Dedar vanity fabric. Ladies and men’s room pendant Hudson Valley Lighting; Men’s Room wall sconces Arteriors, mirrors Made Goods, and vanity fabric Zoffany.

“For the women, we wanted to do something a little sexy — we were hoping for a boudoir feeling. For the men, we liked the contrast of thinking about a tie and a suit. The women’s is sultry, and the men’s is tailored.” — Tiffany Woodson

Ricardo Barroso, Barroso y Arquitectos

Emerald Halls

Ricardo Barroso, Barroso y Arquitectos

Divine Inspiration: Quintessential Palm Beach style meets the grand homes of the Mexican Pacific. A reflection of designer Barroso’s half-Spanish and half-Mexican heritage, these two transitional spaces embrace a tropical vibe while accomplishing the tricky goal of hiding the building’s elevators while drawing visitors into the classic grandeur of the house.

Name-Dropping: Liesl wallpaper by Andrea Monath Schumacher. Stark Carpet rug. Ralph Lauren Home accessories. Holland & Sherry fabric. Mirror Ricardo Barroso Collection.

“Since I work in Palm Beach, I wanted to infuse it with a tropical vibe. Everybody loves nature, everybody loves plants, and everybody loves a garden.” — Ricardo Barroso

Courtnay Tartt Elias, Creative Tonic Design

The Citrus Garden

Courtnay Tartt Elias, Creative Tonic Design

Divine Inspiration: How to craft a glamorous kitchen for an empty nester? Houston designer Courtnay Tartt Elias envisioned a lemon-loving space inspired by her travels.

Name-Dropping: Nicolette Mayer for Scalamandré wallpaper. Peck & Company hand-forged lemon trees on island, chandelier over island and vent hood. Segreto Finishes plaster flora, fauna, and garden creatures above and across island. De Gournay porcelain plates. Stone counters, door trim and marble trim Taxila Stone. Sink, faucet and pot filler Kohler. Appliances JennAir. Dining alcove chairs 1stDibs. Drapery fabric Colefax and Fowler at Culp Associates. Banquette fabric Sanderson at Culp Associates. Segreto Finishes plaster table. Show Pony lemon chandelier. Murano glass mirror from Janet Wiebe. Mary Mack embroidered linens.

“This room was inspired by my travels to Italy and the South of France and studying garden design. Since I’ve had a lot of little birds that flew the nest, this is a free-bird kitchen that doesn’t do a lot of cooking but loves to dance!”— Courtnay Tartt Elias

Sherry Hayslip, Sherry Hayslip Interiors

Bibliothèque des Tournesols

Sherry Hayslip, Sherry Hayslip Interiors

Divine Inspiration: The architectural details of the former French Renaissance-inspired building designed by Hayslip’s late husband (architect Cole Smith) find a reflection in the sunflower (tournesols) motif chosen for this luxe library.

Name-Dropping: Nineteenth-century French marble mantel and rock-crystal sconces from Legacy Antiques. Rare amber cabinet by Kam Tin from Maison Rapin. Persian Kerman rug Arsin Rug Gallery. Pair of early Regency giltwood settees, chess table circa 1835, pair of window seats, all from Butchoff. Gilt bronze and Baccarat crystal chandelier from Charles Cheriff Galleries. Pair of 19th-century French water-gilt palatial mirrors from Gerald Tomlin Antiques. Window coverings The Shade Store in Fortuny fabric.

“It’s such a beautiful French building, so I wanted to continue that with stripped walls and repurposed armoire — think of yourself in an apartment in Paris, that’s it!”— Sherry Hayslip

Victoria Sass, Prospect Refuge Studio

The New Nostalgia: A Midwest Memory

Victoria Sass, Prospect Refuge Studio

Divine Inspiration: The childhood home of designer Victoria Sass inspired her retro-influenced space. The Midwestern aesthetic invokes an instant feeling of cozy nostalgia.

Name-Dropping: Custom desk and screen designed by Prospect Refuge Studio and crafted by Rovan Hand Crafted Furniture. Cast-bronze pendant light Steven Haulenbeek, Carpenters Workshop Gallery. Prospect Refuge Studio’s Ontologia floor lamp. Lounge chair and ottoman Aki+Arnaud Cooren. Ceiling wallpaper Sanderson/Harlequin at Culp Associates. Art Weinstein Hammons Gallery. Carpet Clifton Carpet. Interior cabinet wallcovering Kravet – Métaphores.

“I really wanted to bring the Midwest to Dallas. This is inspired by my childhood home — my parents still live there. I thought: What if I took all these ingredients — the golden oak paneling, the wall-to-wall carpet, the popcorn ceiling — and reimagined them and made them better?”— Victoria Sass