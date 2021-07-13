Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas opens Thursday, September 23 with an opening day and evening celebration, and is open to the public Friday, September 24 through October 24.

Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas has announced the 25 celebrated designers and architects who will transform the Show House at 5138 Deloache Avenue in Old Preston Hollow’s Sunnybrook Estates neighborhood. The Show House opening day and evening celebration is Thursday, September 23, and opens to the public September 24 through October 24.

Honorary chairmen for this year’s Show House include Jamie Drake and Bunny Williams, with co-chairs Veranda‘s Steele Marcoux, and designers Jan Showers, Jean Liu, and Chad Dorsey and vice chairs Trish Sheats and Laura Lee Clark Faulkner.

Veranda and PaperCity serve as national and regional media partners of the second annual Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas. The Show House benefits local charity Dwell with Dignity, a nonprofit agency dedicated to creating soothing, inspiring homes for families struggling with homelessness and poverty, and The Crystal Charity Ball, whose mission is to aid, support, and make contributions to children’s charities in Dallas County.

The Dallas show house, which opens to the public Friday September 24, will have an opening day and evening event Thursday, September 23 and is open through October 24. Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club and the Dallas show house will be honored at the Dallas PaperCity Design Awards Friday, September 24, at Virgin Hotels Dallas.

The sponsors for this year’s Show House include Arsin Rug Gallery, Benjamin Moore, Bentwood Luxury Kitchens, Brendan Bass Showroom, Cambria, Chantecaille, Jan Showers & Associates, Kohler, Leontine Linens, Materials Marketing, More Design Build, New Moon Rugs, Oka, Perennials and Sutherland, Peter Pennoyer Architects, Rose Cumming | Classic Cloth, Sanderson, Serena & Lily, Sewell Automotive Companies, Signature Kitchen Suite, Stone Boutique, Strike, The Shade Store, Yves Delorme, and Zephyr Gin.

The Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas will take all proper precautions to protect against COVID-19. Admission tickets will be sold for specific dates and times. Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas opening-day and evening tickets (Thursday, September 23) $250; show house tickets (September 24 to October 24) $40, at kipsbaydecoratorshowhouse.org.

And the 2021 Designers Are …

Firm: A. Lantz Design

Principals: Amanda Lantz, Barry Lantz

From: Carmel, Indiana

CV: Amanda is an active member of Design Leadership Network and continues her father, Barry Lantz,’s rich design history in a multi-generational design approach drawing from the past and reinventing for the present. In February of 2021, Barry Lantz launched his first fabric and accessory collection with Kravet, Canvas to Cloth, inspired by Barry’s abstract landscape art.

Firm: Acorn & Oak by Shelly Rosenberg

Principal: Shelly Rosenberg

From: Dallas

CV: Accomplished interior designer and thought leader on designing for special needs and disabilities, Shelly brings more than 20 years of experience to her community and contributes to the national conversation on universal design and its impact on human health and well-being. She has built her career on the premise of living well, an ideology that goes far beyond creating beautiful spaces.

Alexa Hampton

Firm: Alexa Hampton for Mark Hampton LLC

Principal: Alexa Hampton

From: New York City

CV: Alexa Hampton took the reins of Mark Hampton, her father’s iconic design firm, as owner and president in 1998. She is regularly named to Architectural Digest’s AD100 and House Beautiful’s Top Designer list, as well as the Elle Décor A-List. Alexa has collections with Theodore Alexander, Visual Comfort & Co. and Generation Lighting, The Shade Store, Kravet, Stark, Eastern Accents, SA Baxter, mantels for Chesney’s, architectural moldings for White River, among others. She is an honorary co-chair of Kips Bay Showhouse in NY and the Hamptons Designer Showhouse in Southampton, and she sits on the board of trustees for the New York School of Interior Design and the Institute of Classical Architecture & Art.

Firm: Bobbitt & Company Interior Design

Principal: John Bobbitt

From: Dallas

CV: John Bobbitt’s layered, classical interiors have appeared in Southern Accents, PaperCity, Austin House, FD House, and Domestic Art: Curated Interiors.

Javier Burkle, Burkle Creative

Firm: Burkle Creative

Principal: Javier Burkle

From: Dallas

CV: Javier founded Burkle Creative in 2015 after working in various positions for some of the world’s top luxury retailers. The boutique design firm focuses on residential and commercial interior design, with projects throughout the United States and Mexico.

Caroline Gidiere

Firm: Caroline Gidiere Design LLC

Principal: Caroline Gidiere

From: Birmingham, Alabama

CV: Veranda named Caroline as one of six “2021 Next Legends” and she was a Finalist in ADAC’s Southeast Designer of the Year 2020, and her work has been featured in Veranda, Luxe, Flower, and Elite magazines.

Corey Damen Jenkins

Firm: Corey Damen Jenkins & Associates

Principal: Corey Damen Jenkins

From: New York City

CV: Corey is a member of Architectural Digest’s AD100 and the Elle Décor A-List. His bold interiors have graced the covers of House Beautiful and Traditional Home, and he has appeared as a guest design expert on HGTV, The Rachael Ray Show and Open House TV. Most recently, he was honored with the Larry Kravet Design Industry Leadership Award by the New York School of Interior Design. His first book, Design Remix: A New Spin On Traditional Rooms (Rizzoli), released in March 2021.

Courtnay Tartt Elias, Creative Tonic Design

Firm: Creative Tonic Design

Principal: Courtnay Tartt Elias

From: Houston

CV: Courtnay founded Creative Tonic Design in 2006 and has been published in House Beautiful, Elle Décor, Wall Street Journal, Homes & Gardens UK, Luxe Interiors + Design, and PaperCity, and can be found within the pages of design books, Travel by Design, Entertaining at Home and French Refreshed. She is a member of Design Leadership Network and maintains her blog, ColorFULL Living.

Dennis Brackeen

Firm: Dennis Brackeen Design Group

Principal: Dennis Brackeen

From: Houston

CV: Dennis’s interiors are lavishly layered and curated much like that of his celebrated retail store Moxie, in Houston. A design/build firm with projects in the US and abroad, the firm has been featured in Veranda, House Beautiful, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, PaperCity and on One King’s Lane, and AD Pro.

Firm: From The Ground Up Landscape

Principal: Dan Houchard

From: Dallas

CV: Dan founded his landscaping firm in 2005 with business partner, Ryan Burkhart. Inspired by classic garden designers as well as modern landscape architects, he creates classic garden compositions which relate directly to the surrounding architecture.

Janet Gridley

Firm: Janet Gridley

Principal: Janet Gridley

From: Dallas

CV: A stylist and interior and set designer, Gridley’s residential, restaurant, and boutique commercial projects have been featured in House Beautiful, The New York Times, GQ, Interior Design Magazine, Bon Appetite, Monocle, Dwell, Domino, D Home, Dallas Modern Luxury, Midwest Home and Esquire.

Kathleen Walsh

Firm: Kathleen Walsh Interiors

Principal: Kathleen Walsh

From: Brooklyn

CV: KWI projects include primary and secondary residences in New York City, Brooklyn, Westchester and Fairfield Counties, New England, and the Hamptons, and her work has been featured in Westchester Home, Architectural Digest, Lonny, New England Home, New York Cottages & Gardens, The Wall Street Journal, along with international publications in Europe and Asia. A project KWI completed on Martha’s Vineyard is also included in Timeless Interiors & Renovations, published by Beta Plus.

Ken Fulk

Firm: Ken Fulk Inc.

Principal: Ken Fulk

From: San Francisco, New York City

CV: Ken has been named to the Architectural Digest AD100, Elle Decor A-List, and was twice nominated for a James Beard Design Award. In 2018 Ken completed restoration of a National Historic Landmark church in San Francisco, where he founded the non-profit Saint Joseph’s Arts Society & Foundation, which is dedicated to supporting working artists, and recently completed the redesign of The Commodore Perry Estate, an Auberge Resort in Austin.

Liz MacPhail

Firm: Liz MacPhail Interiors

Principal: Liz MacPhail

From: Austin

CV: Liz currently employs an all-women team of four, with a growing list of clients across the country. Her work has been featured in Apartment Therapy, Martha Stewart, The Wall Street Journal, Domino, My Domaine, and Austin Monthly.

Martyn Lawrence Bullard

Firm: Martyn Lawrence Bullard Design

Principal: Martyn Lawrence Bullard

From: Los Angeles

CV: Perpetually on the AD100 list and Elle Decor A-List, Martyn’s work has appeared in over 4,000 publications worldwide including Architectural Digest, Elle Decor, House & Garden, W, Vogue, House Beautiful, Harper’s Bazaar, Departures, the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and the Los Angeles Times. Rizzoli has published two monographs of his work, and he starred in the hit Bravo series, “Million Dollar Decorators.” Martyn’s A-list clients include Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Tommy Hilfiger, Cher, RuPaul, Ellen Pompeo, and Eva Mendes. Beyond his residential portfolio, Martyn has also overseen the design of the Prospect in Hollywood, the iconic Colony Palms Hotel in Palm Springs, The Sands in Indian Wells, Hotel Californian in Santa Barbara, Chateau Gütsch in Lucerne, Switzerland, among others. He is currently overseeing hotel designs in Istanbul and Miami Beach, along with the Four Seasons Residences in Los Angeles. He has designed collections for Schumacher, Ann Sacks, The Rug Company, outdoor furniture with Harbour, Cole & Son, Corbett Lighting, Perennials, Frontgate, and The Shade Store.

Firm: Mary Beth Wagner Interiors

Principal: Mary Beth Wagner

From: Dallas

CV: Recognized as one of Dallas’s Top Designers by D Home for 6 years, Mary Beth’s work has been published in Luxe, D Home, and Southern Home, and she is a member of the Design Leadership Network.

Meredith Ellis

Firm: Meredith Ellis Designs

Principal: Meredith Ellis

From: Dallas

CV: Meredith, who worked for both Bunny Williams and Michael Smith early in her career, has been featured in Architectural Digest, Traditional Home, Luxe, Modern Luxury Interiors Texas, D Home, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, The Los Angeles Times, and PaperCity, with projects across the US. She is the founder and owner of James, a to-the-trade showroom with locations in Dallas and Houston, representing dozens of well-respected lines of fabric, wallpaper, furniture, lighting, and carpets.

Michael Aiduss

Firm: Michael Aiduss Interiors + Architecture

Principal: Michael Aiduss

From: Montclair, NJ

CV: After training at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City, Aiduss worked for Thomas O’Brien of Aero Studios Limited for 14 years, seven of which he spent directing the architecture and design staff. During his time there, Aiduss worked with notable clients such as Giorgio Armani, Denzel Washington, among others. He opened his firm in 2010 and his work has been published in The World of Interiors, Veranda, Elle Decor, AD, AD Pro, and The Wall Street Journal.

Firm: Outside Garden

Principal: Mike Munsterman

From: Dallas

CV: Mike founded Outside Garden in 2004 and has created residential gardens in the Dallas area for 20 years.

Beth Dotolo and Carolina V. Gentry, Pulp Design Studios

Firm: Pulp Design Studios

Principals: Beth Dotolo and Carolina V. Gentry

From: Dallas, Seattle, Los Angeles.

CV: Pulp Design Studios’ products and design have been featured in Architectural Digest, Elle Decor, Traditional Home, LUXE Interiors + Design, The New York Times Magazine, and Vanity Fair.

Firm: Robin Henry Studio

Principal: Robin Henry

From: New York City

CV: Robin began her career as an artist and gallerist, worked for designer Katie Ridder for eight years, before opening her firm in 2012. She has managed numerous projects throughout the US, New Zealand, Argentina, and the Bahamas. Her work has been published in House Beautiful, Elle Décor, New York Cottages & Gardens, At Home Fairfield County, Traditional Home, and New England Home. She was honored as a “Rising Star of Interior Design” by Traditional Home, and as a “Next Wave” designer by House Beautiful.

Gil Melott, Studio 6F

Firm: Studio 6F

Principal: Gil Melott

From: Chicago

CV: Studio 6F is a luxury creative design company focusing on residential and boutique hospitality design. Operating out of its design gallery and showroom in Chicago, the firm represents 6F owner, Gil Melott’s ward-winning furniture, Gil Melott Bespoke. Additionally, 6F showcases highly sought after select vintage furniture, American contemporary makers, and artists representing a variety of mediums. Studio 6F has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, Elle Decor, Architectural Digest, Veranda, Luxe, Traditional Home, and Introspective.

Firm: Studio Michael Hilal

Principal: Michael Hilal

From: San Francisco

CV: Michael Hilal’s California aesthetic is based on connecting interiors, whether modern of traditional, with the outdoors. He is currently working on a wide variety of projects including Victorian flats, lofty start-up office spaces, and Stinson Beach houses throughout Northern and Southern California, as well as projects in North Carolina, Vermont, Manhattan, and South Hampton. His work has been published in Architectural Digest, and Dwell, and was named California Home and Design Magazine’s Emerging Designer of 2021.

Firm: Traci Connell Interiors

Principal: Traci Connell

From: Dallas

CV: With 20 years of design experience, Traci has completed projects around the country. She has been named D Home Best Designer each year since 2018, and has been included on the Luxe Interiors + Design Gold List. Her firm’s work has been recognized in Luxe Interiors + Design, The Wall Street Journal, Traditional Home, Modern Luxury Interiors, D Home, and AD Pro.

Firm: Yates Desygn

Principals: Bryan and Mike Yates

From: Dallas

CV: Founded in 2016, Yates Desygn focuses on interior design, landscape design, and architectural enhancement, with projects around the globe from New York City to Tokyo.