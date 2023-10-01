Dollhouse Tour To Make Houston’s Home Scene All About Stunning Miniatures — These Tiny Houses Are Full of Surprises

Tiny houses, great causes. Eight businesses around the greater Houston area will be graced with their own beautiful one-of-a-kind dollhouse display through the La Petite Maison 2023 Dollhouse Tour this month. Each dollhouse was created by a different designer with Houston ties — including Amanda Medsger, Bailey McCarthy, Hattie Sparks Collins and Paloma Contreras — and was built by award-winning architecture and construction firms Nadia Palacios Residential Design and ALAIR Homes.

The Dollhouse Tour starts this Monday, October 2nd. These beautiful dollhouses then will be available for bidding at the second annual La Petite Maison Gala, taking place October 12th at the Junior League of Houston. Proceeds will go towards A Shelter for Cancer Families (ASCF), which works to provide stability, shelter and support for families receiving cancer care in the Texas Medical Center.

Event chair and interior designer Alexandra Killion believes that the dollhouse tour has helped increase awareness of both the gala and of these talented design teams to a wider audience.

“I hope viewers see the uniqueness of each designer,” Killion says. “Everyone was handed the same house shell, but no two look alike. Every room in these homes is a work of art.

“The details are unbelievable, down to the hairdryer and lipstick on the counters of the dressing rooms, as people thought through real life homes and made them mini.”

La Petite Maison 2023 Dollhouse Tour Locations

Biscuit Home (1614 Westheimer Road), featuring the Biscuit Dollhouse

Christy Lynn (9655 Katy Freeway, Suite 180), featuring the Hattie Sparks Dollhouse

Dimmitt Contemporary Art (3637 West Alabama Street, Suite 160), featuring the Medsger Dollhouse

Lindsey Leigh Jewelry (800 Taft Street), featuring the Oyster Creek Dollhouse

Mont Art House (1230 Houston Avenue), featuring the Emily June Dollhouse

Paloma & Co (2509 River Oaks Boulevard), featuring the Paloma Dollhouse

The Avenue by Lyndsey Zorich (3209 Westheimer Road), featuring the Illa & Natalie Dollhouse

Tootsies (2601 Westheimer Road), featuring the Katie Davis Dollhouse

The La Petite Maison 2023 Dollhouse Tour will run from this Monday, October 2 through Wednesday, October 11. The La Petite Maison Gala takes place the following night, Thursday, October 12, with VIP access starting at 6 pm and the auction and gala kicking off at 6:30 pm.

Learn more about the La Petite Maison Gala and Tour here. Get more info about A Shelter for Cancer Families here.