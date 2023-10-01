Emily June Dollhouse (Courtesy La Petite Maison)
PalomaContreraDollHouse(44of1)
OysterCreekDollHouse(44of1)
KatieDavisProgress
0Y9A2563_Biscuit
4Q2A6277_Illa&Natalie
DSC03331_Medsger
HattieSparks-5036-crop_PC
01
08

Emily June Dollhouse (Courtesy La Petite Maison)

02
08

Paloma Dollhouse (Courtesy La Petite Maison)

03
08

Oyster Creek Dollhouse (Courtesy La Petite Maison)

04
08

Katie Davis Dollhouse (Courtesy La Petite Maison)

05
08

Biscuit Dollhouse (Courtesy La Petite Maison)

06
08

Illa & Natalie Dollhouse (Courtesy La Petite Maison)

07
08

Medsger Dollhouse (Courtesy La Petite Maison)

08
08

Hattie Sparks Dollhouse (Courtesy La Petite Maison)

Emily June Dollhouse (Courtesy La Petite Maison)
PalomaContreraDollHouse(44of1)
OysterCreekDollHouse(44of1)
KatieDavisProgress
0Y9A2563_Biscuit
4Q2A6277_Illa&Natalie
DSC03331_Medsger
HattieSparks-5036-crop_PC
Home + Design / Design Notes

Dollhouse Tour To Make Houston’s Home Scene All About Stunning Miniatures — These Tiny Houses Are Full of Surprises

Boosting a Shelter For Cancer Families

BY // 10.01.23
Emily June Dollhouse (Courtesy La Petite Maison)
Paloma Dollhouse (Courtesy La Petite Maison)
Oyster Creek Dollhouse (Courtesy La Petite Maison)
Katie Davis Dollhouse (Courtesy La Petite Maison)
Biscuit Dollhouse (Courtesy La Petite Maison)
Illa & Natalie Dollhouse (Courtesy La Petite Maison)
Medsger Dollhouse (Courtesy La Petite Maison)
Hattie Sparks Dollhouse (Courtesy La Petite Maison)
1
8

Emily June Dollhouse (Courtesy La Petite Maison)

2
8

Paloma Dollhouse (Courtesy La Petite Maison)

3
8

Oyster Creek Dollhouse (Courtesy La Petite Maison)

4
8

Katie Davis Dollhouse (Courtesy La Petite Maison)

5
8

Biscuit Dollhouse (Courtesy La Petite Maison)

6
8

Illa & Natalie Dollhouse (Courtesy La Petite Maison)

7
8

Medsger Dollhouse (Courtesy La Petite Maison)

8
8

Hattie Sparks Dollhouse (Courtesy La Petite Maison)

Tiny houses, great causes. Eight businesses around the greater Houston area will be graced with their own beautiful one-of-a-kind dollhouse display through the La Petite Maison 2023 Dollhouse Tour this month. Each dollhouse was created by a different designer with Houston ties — including Amanda Medsger, Bailey McCarthy, Hattie Sparks Collins and Paloma Contreras — and was built by award-winning architecture and construction firms Nadia Palacios Residential Design and ALAIR Homes. 

The Dollhouse Tour starts this Monday, October 2nd. These beautiful dollhouses then will be available for bidding at the second annual La Petite Maison Gala, taking place October 12th at the Junior League of Houston. Proceeds will go towards A Shelter for Cancer Families (ASCF), which works to provide stability, shelter and support for families receiving cancer care in the Texas Medical Center. 

Event chair and interior designer Alexandra Killion believes that the dollhouse tour has helped increase awareness of both the gala and of these talented design teams to a wider audience. 

“I hope viewers see the uniqueness of each designer,” Killion says. “Everyone was handed the same house shell, but no two look alike. Every room in these homes is a work of art.

“The details are unbelievable, down to the hairdryer and lipstick on the counters of the dressing rooms, as people thought through real life homes and made them mini.”

Biscuit Dollhouse (Courtesy La Petite Maison)
Biscuit Dollhouse (Courtesy La Petite Maison)

La Petite Maison 2023 Dollhouse Tour Locations

Biscuit Home (1614 Westheimer Road), featuring the Biscuit Dollhouse

Discover

Swipe
  • CAM Studio September 2023 1
  • CAM Studio September 2023 1
  • CAM Studio September 2023 1
  • CAM Studio September 2023 1
  • CAM Studio September 2023 1
  • CAM Studio September 2023 1
  • CAM Studio September 2023 1

Christy Lynn (9655 Katy Freeway, Suite 180), featuring the Hattie Sparks Dollhouse

Dimmitt Contemporary Art (3637 West Alabama Street, Suite 160), featuring the Medsger Dollhouse

Lindsey Leigh Jewelry (800 Taft Street), featuring the Oyster Creek Dollhouse

Mont Art House (1230 Houston Avenue), featuring the Emily June Dollhouse

Paloma & Co (2509 River Oaks Boulevard), featuring the Paloma Dollhouse

The Avenue by Lyndsey Zorich (3209 Westheimer Road), featuring the Illa & Natalie Dollhouse

Tootsies (2601 Westheimer Road), featuring the Katie Davis Dollhouse 

The La Petite Maison 2023 Dollhouse Tour will run from this Monday, October 2 through Wednesday, October 11. The La Petite Maison Gala takes place the following night, Thursday, October 12, with VIP access starting at 6 pm and the auction and gala kicking off at 6:30 pm.

Learn more about the La Petite Maison Gala and Tour here. Get more info about A Shelter for Cancer Families here

Special Series

What To Watch

TV Shows and Movies We're Watching Right Now
The Best New TV Shows Based on Books to Stream This Fall — Apple TV+, Hulu, and Netflix Picks
The Best New TV Shows Based on Books to Stream This Fall — Apple TV+, Hulu, and Netflix Picks
The Best New Movies and TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Max and Peacock Films and Series to Watch
The Best New Movies and TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Max and Peacock Films and Series to Watch
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Disney+, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Picks
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Disney+, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Picks
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Peacock, and HBO Series to Watch
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Peacock, and HBO Series to Watch
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV, Amazon Prime, and Netflix Picks
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV, Amazon Prime, and Netflix Picks
What to Stream Right Now — Oscar Nominees and a New, Star-Studded Hulu Movie
What to Stream Right Now — Oscar Nominees and a New, Star-Studded Hulu Movie
read full series
The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 80% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Featured Properties

Swipe
12 Southside Circle
Southside
FOR SALE

12 Southside Circle
Houston, TX

$1,525,000 Learn More about this property
Debbie Levine
This property is listed by: Debbie Levine (713) 870-4645 Email Realtor
12 Southside Circle
4731 Banning Drive
Afton Oaks
FOR SALE

4731 Banning Drive
Houston, TX

$899,000 Learn More about this property
Debbie Crow
This property is listed by: Debbie Crow (832) 309-3083 Email Realtor
4731 Banning Drive
2 Eaton Square
Uptown
FOR SALE

2 Eaton Square
Houston, TX

$2,195,000 Learn More about this property
Martha Adger
This property is listed by: Martha Adger (713) 628-3772 Email Realtor
2 Eaton Square
4603 Banning Drive
Afton Oaks
FOR SALE

4603 Banning Drive
Houston, TX

$1,998,800 Learn More about this property
Donna Wilson
This property is listed by: Donna Wilson (713) 446-6400 Email Realtor
4603 Banning Drive
1307 Denman Road
River Oaks
FOR SALE

1307 Denman Road
Houston, TX

$2,495,000 Learn More about this property
Liz Daniel
This property is listed by: Liz Daniel (713) 416-8001 Email Realtor
1307 Denman Road
4553 Bellaire Boulevard
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4553 Bellaire Boulevard
Bellaire, TX

$3,795,000 Learn More about this property
David Gugino
This property is listed by: David Gugino (713) 851-5577 Email Realtor
4553 Bellaire Boulevard
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X