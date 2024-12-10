Interior Design Fave Debuts Furniture Collection at Gala Design-Studio’s New River Oaks Showroom — Lauren Rottet Shines

Art of the World’s Liliana Molina and Mauricio Vallejo, Maria Paula Vargas, Mauricio Sampogna at Rottet Collection at Gala Design-Studio (Photo by Chloe Kissner)

Gala Design-Studio CEO Renee Galang and Lauren Rottet mingle at the debut of the Rottet Collection at Gala Design-Studio. (Photo by Chloe Kissner)

Innovative architect, interior designer and furniture designer Lauren Rottet debuted her new Rottet Collection of artful furnishings informed by architectural and design history at Houston’s Gala Design-Studio to a savvy crowd of interior design enthusiasts. Rottet discussed the inspiration behind her newest creations from her award-winning collections (five Chicago Athenaeum awards, four NeoCon Best of Year awards, three Interior Design Best of Year) at Gala’s newly unveiled River Oaks showroom.

Rottet spent decades creating luxury environments for hotels, high-rise residences, Fortune 100 offices and nearly 100 Viking Cruise vessels, but she launched her furniture collection in 2017. Gala Design-Studio owner and CEO Renee Galang fell in love with Rottet’s furniture at first sight when she encountered the designer’s installation at Salone del Mobile in Milan.

Rottet gave an informal illustrative talk, noting that this new furniture collection tells a story. She also shared the artistry and narrative that inspired each piece and answered questions from the design-loving crowd. She singled out the floating New Canaan Lounge Chair, which Rottet says was sparked by a visit to Philip Johnson’s iconic Glass House.

The collection was conceived with the goal of creating products that are truly sustainable and are intended to be passed down for generations. In order to ensure the highest quality and durability, Rottet called upon some of the finest craftsmen, makers and suppliers in the world to meticulously produce each piece based on their unique skillset. From furniture and accessories for indoor and outdoor living, to dining, sleeping and working.

Rottet also revealed that many of the furnishings are inspired by the California Light and Space movement, incorporating reflective and translucent materials into a range of futuristic side tables and chairs. Eileen Gray is another talent from the past whose restrained, yet elegant sensibility, Rottet admires and emulates in her own collection.

Lauren Rottet’s company is expanding further into lighting design, bedding, and trying to navigate how artificial intelligence can further transform design.

