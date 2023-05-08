Reflecting on Three Decades of Design With Lillian August

Lillian August maintains its status as a leading brand by not only staying true to its roots, but keeping up with the times.

With three generations at the helm, Lillian August is looking back at three decades of success.

When it comes to design, Lillian August is widely recognized as one of the leaders in the trade. Founded 30 years ago by the iconic Lillian August herself in Kentucky, the brand is reminiscent of some of the most notable European-style fashion houses, keeping quality, design, and the founding family at the center. And, while Lillian began designing textiles in the 1980s with a line of English country house-inspired quilts, fabrics, and wallcoverings, the brand has evolved to include multiple licensed collections in furniture, original textiles, and home accessories.

Lillian August remains a family affair today, with August’s son, Dan Weiss, and granddaughter, Eliza Weiss, joining the team. With these three generations at the helm, Lillian August is looking back at three decades of success — all with an eye on the next thirty years.

How Lillian August Became a Household Name

Before we dive into what’s new for Lillian August, let’s start with how it became a household name in the design industry. The company prides itself on working across different lifestyles, with pieces that all fit coastal, mountain, rustic, maximalist/glamor, vintage, and more aesthetics. Regardless of your style (or which home you’re designing), the brand has something to transform every space.

Lillian August maintains its status as a leading brand by not only staying true to its roots but keeping up with the times. Recently debuted at High Point Market, Lillian August has new product categories, including a new fabric license with Tempo Fabrics for indoor and outdoor fabric, as well as wallpaper (Wallquest) and art (Wendover). Plus, it just launched a new website, offering customer service and trade discounts for designers.

While the brand is renowned and beloved nationwide, Dan Weiss says there’s something special about Texas.

“Texas is one of our best markets, and we have something to fit everyone’s vibe,” says Weiss. “From the more traditional, elegant, and maximalist look to the more natural, neutral, and vintage look, Texans have a wide range of tastes, and we have pieces to complement them all.”

The Vintage Roundtop Collection

When it comes to natural and rustic aesthetic, Lillian August identified a big opportunity and whitespace. It all started in 2021 when Weiss took a trip to Round Top to visit close friends and other members of the industry.

“That trip to Round Top inspired me,” says Weiss. “It was reminiscent of the old days of shopping for vintage and antique furniture in Europe. I was blown away by the quality of the pieces I saw, as well as how much this younger generation embraced the antique market. It was like going back in time.”

And thus, Lillian August’s Vintage Roundtop Collection was born. The collection includes artwork, indoor furniture, outdoor furniture, casegoods, and upholstery inspired by the antique markets of Round Top. Of course, in true RT fashion, it mixes natural materials and relaxed finishes for an elegant casual look, all while representing Weiss’s aesthetic and point of view. He even teases a potential future showroom for the new collection, so be sure to keep an eye out.

“The best of the best designers are flocking to Round Top, and Texas as a whole,” says Weiss. “It’s inspiring to see and dream of what’s to come.”