Martyn Lawrence Bullard (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

RuPaul's bedroom with snake table from Blackman Cruz, Dorothy Draper plaster chandelier and rug from The Rug Company. (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

Winnie Harlow's Art Deco-inspired bedroom (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

Winnie Harlow's living room with Tommaso Barbi brass leaf lamps. (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

In Khloe Kardashian's family room, a Patrick Demarchelier artwork raises to reveal a television; fireplace is French 18th century. (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

In Martyn Lawrence Bullard's home, a vintage brass dining table and Gio Ponti chairs (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

Martyn Lawrence Bullard's screening room with Moorish tables from his own line and vintage Italian plum leaf wall sconces from Guinevere Antiques London. (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

The dining room of Tommy and Dee Hilfiger's Connecticut house hs Pasha Paisley wool from MLB's Schumacher collection. Dutch silver chandelier. (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

Martyn Lawrence Bullard's new book "Star Style: Interiors of Martyn Lawrence Bullard" (Vendome Press) (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

Home + Design

Meet Star Designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard in Dallas

Book Signing Monday, November 13 at James Showroom in the Design District

BY // 11.10.23
photography Douglas Friedman
Martyn Lawrence Bullard (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

RuPaul's bedroom with snake table from Blackman Cruz, Dorothy Draper plaster chandelier and rug from The Rug Company. (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

Winnie Harlow's Art Deco-inspired bedroom (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

Winnie Harlow's living room with Tommaso Barbi brass leaf lamps. (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

In Khloe Kardashian's family room, a Patrick Demarchelier artwork raises to reveal a television; fireplace is French 18th century. (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

In Martyn Lawrence Bullard's home, a vintage brass dining table and Gio Ponti chairs (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

Martyn Lawrence Bullard's screening room with Moorish tables from his own line and vintage Italian plum leaf wall sconces from Guinevere Antiques London. (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

The dining room of Tommy and Dee Hilfiger's Connecticut house hs Pasha Paisley wool from MLB's Schumacher collection. Dutch silver chandelier. (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

Martyn Lawrence Bullard's new book "Star Style: Interiors of Martyn Lawrence Bullard" (Vendome Press) (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

With clients such as Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, RuPaul, Kourtney Kardashian, Tommy and Dee Hilfiger, Cher, Winnie Harlow, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Elton John and David Furnish, Ellen Pompeo and others of this illustrious ilk, Martyn Lawrence Bullard is truly the designer to the stars.

In his new book, Star Style: Interiors of Martyn Lawrence Bullard (Vendome Press), Bullard dives deep into 15 high-profile projects. With a foreword by Cher and chapters dedicated to “Artistes,” “Fashionistas,” and  “Glamazons,” each copy of the volume is bound in one of three Martyn Lawrence Bullard fabric designs.

Included in Star Style are vignettes from Martyn’s own romantic Hollywood Hills home which was once owned by Dennis Hopper in the 60s, then Andy Warhol and Tina Turner, before Bullard transformed it into his Moorish-influenced retreat.

EDC100119_128 (Photo by Douglas Friedman)
In Martyn Lawrence Bullard’s home, a vintage brass dining table and Gio Ponti chairs (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

The England-born designer is repeatedly on the  AD100 and Elle Decor A-List, and his work has appeared in every major design magazine. More than just a decorator, Bullard also has a background in acting; he starred in the Bravo series Million Dollar Decorators from 2011 to 2013 and the UK series Hollywood Me. He has appeared in several other design-centered television shows and was a special guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2020.

Chat up Martyn this Monday, November 13, noon to 2 pm, at James Showroom, where he will be signing his book.

Martyn Lawrence Bullard at James Showroom, Monday, November 13, noon to 2 pm, Dallas Design District, 1025 North Stemmons Fwy., Suite 250. Books will be sold at the event. RSVP to [email protected]

