How Mirador’s Sweeping and ‘Re-Energizing’ Renovation Came Together

Mirador’s interiors were refreshed by Dallas design firm Swoon The Studio. Founded by Samantha Sano, this is Swoon’s first interiors project with Headington Co., which owns Forty Five Ten. “I was excited to go on this journey with them,” says Swoon principal Joslyn Taylor. “They had some big ideas for re-energizing the restaurant that included moving the bar into the main dining area, which really transformed how people interact in the space.” A new private dining room was created after a staircase was removed, and when Taylor and Sano saw the beautiful natural light beaming down from a massive skylight above, they placed clusters of potted foliage and an 11-foot-tall olive tree right under it.

The main dining room is awash in hues of burnt sienna, dusty plum, and rose, which cast a flattering, romantic glow — and promise to make Mirador’s well-heeled, fashionable clientele look even prettier.