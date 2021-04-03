Beloved Furniture Company Expands Into the Great Outdoors — Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams Embraces the Patio Life

Pillows and cushions for both of the Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams outdoor collections come in a variety of subtly hued performance fabrics.

From launching their modest upholstery company in rural North Carolina in 1989, Mitchell Gold and Bob Williams have expanded their eponymous purview to address a full range of home decor and furnishings including eco-friendly upholstery, tables and storage, lighting, rugs, bed linens, accessories, window treatments and art. As of March, the duo has added outdoor furnishings to their stable.

The company is introducing two distinct styles, each with 11 pieces for pool, lounging, and dining spaces. For tastes that turn to natural components, the curvy Del Mar collection is crafted from premium-grade weathered solid teak and the Bauhaus-influenced collection, Sanibel, is handcrafted in cast aluminum.

The three-tiered collection includes a selection of cushions in European performance fabrics offered in eight muted colorations. No sunny yellows or ocean blues here. The sophisticated hues tend to a variety of grays and blacks.

The only surprise here is that it took the company so long to expand into the popular realm of outdoor furnishings. But the timing seemed right as CEO and president Allison O’Connor explains.

“As our homes increasingly become seamless, multi-functional spaces,” she tells PaperCity, “the outdoor area is now as important as any room in the house in being a place of connection, engagement and gratitude for everything that defines comfort.”

Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams’ website boasts, “Each piece is carefully bench-made by skilled artisans to create a work of art that will stand the test of time.”

Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams’ Del Mar collection of outdoor furnitures includes dining table and chairs.

The brand announced a product expansion late last year with the goal of becoming a destination for the entire home. In January, Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams introduced its exclusive bed linen collection, woven in family-owned artisanal factories in Portugal. In March, home fragrances — candles and diffusers — entered the stable.

“It has been a dream of mine to extend our product line outside because having a beautiful and comfortable outdoor living space means so much to me personally,” says co-founder and president of design Bob Williams. “For many years, interior designers and our customers have asked us for this, and we felt now was the time to bring our point of view on this area of the home into being.”