Oka Calverton dining chair, Magnate console, Gradua floor lamp, Costelleni ottoman.
Giant Glass Ball Paperweight, Gonglin Memory Box.
Tarma sofa.
Adam Lippes x OKA china.
Kraak china, Adam Lippes dinnerware collection. Large Kraak Dinner Plate.
Kraak china, Adam Lippes dinnerware collection. Adam Lippes x OKA, Set of Four Roseraie Dinner Plates.
Kraak china, Adam Lippes dinnerware collection. Adam Lippes x OKA, Roseraie Tea Cup & Saucer.
01
07

Calverton dining chair, Magnate console, Gradua floor lamp, Costelleni ottoman.

02
07

Giant Glass Ball Paperweight, Gonglin Memory Box.

03
07

Tarma sofa.

04
07

Adam Lippes x OKA china.

05
07

Kraak china, Adam Lippes dinnerware collection. Large Kraak Dinner Plate.

06
07

Kraak china, Adam Lippes dinnerware collection. Adam Lippes x OKA, Set of Four Roseraie Dinner Plates.

07
07

Kraak china, Adam Lippes dinnerware collection. Adam Lippes x OKA, Roseraie Tea Cup & Saucer.

Oka Calverton dining chair, Magnate console, Gradua floor lamp, Costelleni ottoman.
Giant Glass Ball Paperweight, Gonglin Memory Box.
Tarma sofa.
Adam Lippes x OKA china.
Kraak china, Adam Lippes dinnerware collection. Large Kraak Dinner Plate.
Kraak china, Adam Lippes dinnerware collection. Adam Lippes x OKA, Set of Four Roseraie Dinner Plates.
Kraak china, Adam Lippes dinnerware collection. Adam Lippes x OKA, Roseraie Tea Cup & Saucer.
Home + Design / Home Stores

Posh British Furniture Store Makes a Mark in Houston — OKA’s First United States Emporium is a Delight

A 9,000 Square Foot Wonderland

BY // 06.19.21
Calverton dining chair, Magnate console, Gradua floor lamp, Costelleni ottoman.
Giant Glass Ball Paperweight, Gonglin Memory Box.
Tarma sofa.
Adam Lippes x OKA china.
Kraak china, Adam Lippes dinnerware collection. Large Kraak Dinner Plate.
Kraak china, Adam Lippes dinnerware collection. Adam Lippes x OKA, Set of Four Roseraie Dinner Plates.
Kraak china, Adam Lippes dinnerware collection. Adam Lippes x OKA, Roseraie Tea Cup & Saucer.
1
7

Calverton dining chair, Magnate console, Gradua floor lamp, Costelleni ottoman.

2
7

Giant Glass Ball Paperweight, Gonglin Memory Box.

3
7

Tarma sofa.

4
7

Adam Lippes x OKA china.

5
7

Kraak china, Adam Lippes dinnerware collection. Large Kraak Dinner Plate.

6
7

Kraak china, Adam Lippes dinnerware collection. Adam Lippes x OKA, Set of Four Roseraie Dinner Plates.

7
7

Kraak china, Adam Lippes dinnerware collection. Adam Lippes x OKA, Roseraie Tea Cup & Saucer.

OKA co-founder Sue Jones has dreamed of this moment for 22 years, and Anglophiles are rejoicing at the news. The very British furniture and accessories brand’s first United States store is going strong on West Alabama in the former Wisteria location. (OKA purchased Wisteria several years ago then ultimately sold it.)

The 9,000-square-foot emporium carries OKA’s full home furnishings range, including the popular Stafford dining chair, designed by OKA co-founder Lady Annabel Astor. Also look for handcrafted rattan accessories, tableware by fashion designer Adam Lippes, and the blue-and-white Kraak china collection that’s a near-exact copy of Ming and Qing period pottery.

Giant Glass Ball Paperweight, Gonglin Memory Box.
Giant Glass Ball Paperweight, Gonglin Memory Box.

OKA’s first collection of candles and diffusers, The Chronicle Collection, debuts in the Houston store, created by acclaimed French chandler Cire Trudon and fragrance experts Robertet. The Houston store is the first in the brand’s rollout of stores in the American South and East Coast.

OKA, 3461 W. Alabama Street.

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
2823 Albany Street
Open House
Midtown
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 6/20 2:00p - 4:00p

2823 Albany Street
Houston, TX

$445,000 Learn More about this property
Kellie Geitner
This property is listed by: Kellie Geitner (713) 213-2011 Email Realtor
2823 Albany Street
1502 Hewitt Drive
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1502 Hewitt Drive
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Kellie Geitner
This property is listed by: Kellie Geitner (713) 213-2011 Email Realtor
1502 Hewitt Drive
5000 Montrose Boulevard #15B
Montrose / Museum District
FOR SALE

5000 Montrose Boulevard #15B
Houston, TX

$298,000 Learn More about this property
Philip Alter
This property is listed by: Philip Alter (713) 818-9538 Email Realtor
5000 Montrose Boulevard #15B
5739 Longmont Lane
Westhaven Estates / Galleria
FOR SALE

5739 Longmont Lane
Houston, TX

$639,000 Learn More about this property
Philip Alter
This property is listed by: Philip Alter (713) 818-9538 Email Realtor
5739 Longmont Lane
2626 Yoakum Boulevard
Montrose
FOR SALE

2626 Yoakum Boulevard
Houston, TX

$629,000 Learn More about this property
Danny Pleason
This property is listed by: Danny Pleason (832) 661-1502 Email Realtor
2626 Yoakum Boulevard
5000 Montrose Boulevard #6F
Museum District / Montrose
FOR SALE

5000 Montrose Boulevard #6F
Houston, TX

$439,000 Learn More about this property
Philip Alter
This property is listed by: Philip Alter (713) 818-9538 Email Realtor
5000 Montrose Boulevard #6F
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X