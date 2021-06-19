Posh British Furniture Store Makes a Mark in Houston — OKA’s First United States Emporium is a Delight

OKA co-founder Sue Jones has dreamed of this moment for 22 years, and Anglophiles are rejoicing at the news. The very British furniture and accessories brand’s first United States store is going strong on West Alabama in the former Wisteria location. (OKA purchased Wisteria several years ago then ultimately sold it.)

The 9,000-square-foot emporium carries OKA’s full home furnishings range, including the popular Stafford dining chair, designed by OKA co-founder Lady Annabel Astor. Also look for handcrafted rattan accessories, tableware by fashion designer Adam Lippes, and the blue-and-white Kraak china collection that’s a near-exact copy of Ming and Qing period pottery.

Giant Glass Ball Paperweight, Gonglin Memory Box.

OKA’s first collection of candles and diffusers, The Chronicle Collection, debuts in the Houston store, created by acclaimed French chandler Cire Trudon and fragrance experts Robertet. The Houston store is the first in the brand’s rollout of stores in the American South and East Coast.

OKA, 3461 W. Alabama Street.