Rachel Zoe Wants to Change Your Walls — and Martyn Lawrence Bullard is Racing Into the Kitchen

When fashion and design stars step out of their comfort zone and challenge themselves by designing on a distinctly different stage, the results can be very rewarding, jaw dropping or even mesmerizing. Particularly if Rachel Zoe or Martyn Lawrence Bullard is involved.

Zoe, of fashion, social media and Bravo TV fame, has joined forces with peel and stick wallcovering brand WallPops for the first time. It’s like having your own personal fashion consultant style your walls.

Rachel Zoe always tries to be ahead of the trends, and her first wall covering line exudes the low-key glamour she’s so well known for. Expect the same Bohemian undertones and just the right amount of edge as well. The new line of WallPops wallpapers are intended to stand on their own and become a focal point for any room.

Each of the six designs draw on Zoe’s past fashion collections and her enduring love of animal print, metallics and deco-inspired motifs. Rolls are priced at $59.99.

“I have always loved how wallpaper can completely transform a room by creating warmth, texture, making a statement and making your space feel instantly styled,” Zoe says in a release.

These Rachel Zoe x NuWallPaper designs appeal to a lot of sensibilities, nodding to the 1970s with a bit of mod thrown in for fun. The papers run the gamut from a tone on tone Greer Chevron, which adds instant texture, to the timeless Palermo Leaf, strewn with palm leaves. You can check out the entire affordable new line at WallPops.com.

From Rachel Zoe’s Walls to Cooking With Martyn

What does French culinary brand La Cornue and its iconic Château range have in common with British born, Hollywood-based interior designer to the stars Martyn Lawrence Bullard? The answer is color. Heart pounding, racy color.

La Cornue and Martyn Lawrence Bullard revealed a new collaboration at Dallas’ fabulous Middlebury Residential Showcase Gallery in an exclusive Wednesday night event.

Martyn Lawrence Bullard unveils his Color Collection with La Cornue. With Middleby’s Anne Puricelli, Suzanne Kasler, Matthew Quinn, and Middleby Chef Chris.

It might be easier to name drop the list of stars Bullard hasn’t worked with than those he has. It’s a shorter list. It seems like a natural fit for Bullard to now partner with La Cornue. The French wizards’ enameled Château range ― with its patented vaulted oven design — has remained the gold standard ever since Albert Dupuy first unveiled it in 1908.

The focal point of any kitchen design begins with the range. It’s where the magic happens after all.

“I first encountered La Cornue when I was a child, and my parents used to rent these beautiful villas in the South of France,” Bullard says. “The homes always had a La Cornue and there was always this masterwork, right there in the kitchen, that not only looked beautiful, but produced these delicious, yummy foods. So I’ve always loved La Cornue.”

Inspired by his childhood love of vintage race cars, Bullard has chosen a color palette of 10 dramatic hues for his collaboration with La Cornue. Handmade in Paris, these new Château enamel tones will be available exclusively for La Cornue in March. Bullard recalls the rich saturated colors of those classic sports cars, trimmed in shiny metals, with their lush leather detailing.

“Color, as a designer, is everything. It informs the vibrancy of a room and is like adding stunning jewelry to an outfit,” Bullard notes.

Brands Hatch Green reminds Bullard of Steve McQueen – the iconic Chateau range gets super charged.

“I just love the classic colors, like Brands Hatch Green,” Bullard says. “It instantly transports you to this magical moment, like Steve McQueen driving along in his beautiful car. You too can live like Steve McQueen everyday. But instead of driving it, you’re cooking on it.”

Even today, each Château range is made-to-order. The most personal choice when selecting one of these ranges, with their near mythical and timeless lines, is the selection of its enamel color. The Color Collection from La Cornue will be ready to take your kitchen for a spin soon, thanks to the design of Martyn Lawrence Bullard. You can check out the new line here.

How fitting that one design icon elevates another.