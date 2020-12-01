Home + Design / Design Notes

Events Guru Rebecca Gardner’s Top 5 Tips for Hosting the Most Fabulous, Intimate Dinner Parties Ever

Making Celebrating at Home Beyond Special

BY // 12.01.20

HousesParties_AK60

Tip #1: Take it Outside

houses-parties-ak33-1-1602021345

Tip #2: Add Whimsey

Tip #3: Serve Lively Cocktails

Tip #4: Gild the Lily

Tip #5: Include Festive Accessories

houses_parties_ak27

Get More of Houses and Parties

1 / 7

Dinner parties and intimate gatherings in the home mean more than ever these 2020 holidays. ‘Tis the season to make the most of your time with the people you can safely get together with. So why not spice things up with an extra serving of style and wit?

Party planner extraordinaire Rebecca Gardner is swooping in to save us all from the been-there-done-that house party. Gardner founded the new, super buzzy housesandparties.com website. Now, she is sharing her expert advice on unique essentials and accessories that will take your hosting to the next level with PaperCity.

The captain at the helm of the chic ship that is Houses and Parties is a notable party expert. With House and Parties originally starting as a a full-service event and interiors design collective in Savannah and New York City, Gardner is making waves with the newly launched e-commerce arm of her stylish business.

She first established her event design firm in 2010. A decade later, Gardner is applying learned magic to create an online retail experience for devotees of the elegant and unusual.

Gardner is a true life of the party amongst the society set around the country,  designing events for stylish creatives and celebrities such as Lauren Santo Domingo. She has even been named a top event designer by VOGUE and Harper’s Bazaar. Her beyond stylish Savannah home, which was recently featured  in Architectural Digest, is a true testament to her classic style with a whimsical twist.

The expertly curated collections on her new entertaining shopping destination includes treasure both lavish and modest. But they all carry the same goal of taking entertaining to the next level and charming with unexpected delight. The site features items ranging offbeat gifts and small tokens all the way up to the most treasured dishware and serving plates that will no doubt become family heirlooms.

34.20RSG20Portrait

PaperCity caught up with Gardner in the wake of the launch to get the expert’s top tricks and tips for unique home entertaining and how to put on that memorable intimate dinner party that will keep your social circle talking for years.

From unexpected tabletop surprises to festive and quirky cocktail hour ideas and accouterments, Gardner brings some serious party tricks for all things home entertaining. It’s a vivid peak into her party girl prowess.

Gardner’s social media accounts note that she is known for drawing influences from” irreverent authorities” like the lovable and lavishly excessive Auntie Mame (a personal icon of mine too). Gardner encourages her clients and customers to go the extra mile and step outside the norm to make those memories extra epic. Why not set the tone for a real let-loose soiree?

“Normalcy is a paved road: It comfortable to walk, but no flowers grow” is how the famous Vincent van Gogh saying goes.  You could certainly say the same about a boring at-home gathering.

Swipe through the gallery to find out Gardner’s tips and tricks for entertaining. 

Thank goodness Texas temperatures allow for almost four full seasons of outdoor dining. Still, Gardner slyly notes: “Don’t underestimate the liquid sweater.” The certain laissez faire of nature seems fitting for a let-loose gathering with your nearest and dearest. The outdoors doesn’t have to mean only paper plates and picnic tables.

Past parties by Gardner have proven that a lack of roof over your head means no lack of extravagance.

“I like to hang paper lanterns en masse from low tree limbs. The more the merrier. Please don’t dumb down your tabletop outdoors. Use your good things, the effort sets the tone,” she advises.

Gardner reminds us that tablecloth are meant to cover even folding tables, so any table-less space can almost instantly have an inviting table with a properly printed tablecloth and elegant dinnerware.

Housesandparties.com even offers overachieving and deep pocketed hosts a strapping uniformed butler for hire to deliver a basket of five Labrador puppies to your fresh air venue.

Outside Entertaining Essentials

Garden Toile Tablecloth
Buy Now
Marbled Paper Lanterns
Buy Now
Handblown Glass Cloche
Buy Now
Vintage Silver Basket
Buy Now
Basket of Labrador Puppies
Buy Now

 

 

“Set the table, add a little something, then add a little more.” Gardner says. “I like tables that surprise and delight guests. It’s my love language. A way to say ‘I’m so glad you’re here. I made this little spot just for you. Have fun.’ ”

Gardner suggests adding a collection of figurines, wrapped candy or event plastic toys from Amazon. Charm your guests with engaging little sussies that they don’t normally see. Unexpected items that add depth and memory to your table is an underestimated power.

“If you pull out your fancy China — you can get away with anything,” Gardner says.

Whimsical Entertaining Essentials

Party Crackers
$88.00
Buy Now
Ceramic Insects
$162.00
Buy Now
Chinese Figurines
$365.00
Buy Now
Vintage Glass Drink Stirrers
$342.00
Buy Now

“You don’t always have to serve dinner. Invite friends for a drink and keep it casual. If it ends up a screaming blast, order dinner,” Gardner says.

Gardner relies on items like a standing champagne bucket to cure space issues and keep the glasses readily full. Brightly colored punch bowls and pitchers will take any humdrum happy hour to legendary levels. Cocktail napkins with intricate quirky embroidery are the details that will keep your guests talking.

In lieu of complicated fussy canapés, Gardner suggests caviar and potato chips for the perfect mix of laid-back elegance.

Cocktail Party Essentials

Ruffled Organdy Apron
$342.00
Buy Now
Tutti Frutti Italian Glass Pitcher
Buy
Vintage Silver Bottle Pourer
$520.00
Buy Now
Hustler Cocktail Napkins
$198.00
Buy Now
Glass Caviar Service
$128.00
Buy Now

An intimate dinner party also lets you spend more time on someone extra special. So why not dress up and be fancy? Gardner’s philosophy of using the fun and fancy even in unconventional times seeps through her curation of elegant items available on housesandparties.com. Sure your finest China plates and most fragile crystal are prized possessions, but what good are they  sitting in your cabinets?

Gardner encourages people to pull those items out and let them live out their purposes of elegant servitude while you entertain your most special people and make memories.

Go the extra mile with handwritten menu cards and place cards. The Happy Menocals set of cards with tassels are Gardner’s favorites for their dual purpose of both depicting the cuisine as well as serving as extra jewelry for guests after a boozy dinner.

Essentials for an Extra Fancy Party

Happy Menocal Menu Cards
$276.00
Buy
Sacred Bird and Butterfly Crescent Salad Plate
$80.00
Buy Now
Antique Serving Tray
$842.00
Buy Now
Toile Bartender Jacket
$169.00
Buy Now

Never underestimate a festive accessory’s ability to bring out the giggles. You can liven up almost any gathering with festive accessories and chic costumery. Silly hats or wigs or unexpected props are just what an aspiring host needs to take the party to the next level.

Deck the halls and the guests with holiday tinsel or bring pop culture in with hilarious masks. Jovial props will truly bring the party to your dinner party.

Festive Accessories

Pop Star Party Masks
$58.00
Buy
Elf Shoes and Elf Ears
$42.00
Buy Now
Tie One On Koozie
$34.00
Buy Now
Celebrations Top Hat
$698.00
Buy Now
Chocolate Cigarettes
$36.00
Buy Now

Want more hosting insights? Stay tuned. Rebecca Garner is planning a Houston visit in April to speak at the River Oaks Garden Club.

Discover. Connect. Buy Art Now.

Explore Culture Place
Exclusively offered by Erin Cluley Gallery on Culture Place. Left to right: Nic Nicosia, Nathan Green, and René Treviño

Featured Properties

Swipe
203 La Jolla Cove
Westworh Park
FOR SALE

203 La Jolla Cove
Westworth Village, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
Hollie Lancarte
This property is listed by: Hollie Lancarte (817) 229-3238 Email Realtor
203 La Jolla Cove
3824 Aviemore Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
Ritz-Carlton Tower
FOR SALE

2525 N Pearl Street #1506
DALLAS, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jennifer Cannon (817) 882-6450 Email Realtor
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
2126 Aylesport Drive
Farmers Market Square
FOR SALE

2126 Aylesport Drive
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
2126 Aylesport Drive
1120 Pebble Creek
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1120 Pebble Creek
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
1120 Pebble Creek
4507 Holland Avenue #105
Dallas
FOR SALE

4507 Holland Avenue #105
Dallas, TX

$319,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
4507 Holland Avenue #105
5505 Roland Drive
Plano
FOR SALE

5505 Roland Drive
Plano, TX

$1,140,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Roland Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
Lake Grapevine, TX

$1,578,450 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
2100 N Fitzhugh Avenue #0
Knox-Henderson
FOR SALE

2100 N Fitzhugh Avenue #0
DALLAS, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
2100 N Fitzhugh Avenue #0
2208 Oleander Way
McKinney
FOR SALE

2208 Oleander Way
McKinney, TX

$310,000 Learn More about this property
Heather Buskuhl
This property is listed by: Heather Buskuhl (817) 713-3737 Email Realtor
2208 Oleander Way
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Flower Mound, TX

$1,322,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
4140 E Renfro Street
Burleson
FOR SALE

4140 E Renfro Street
Fort Worth, TX

$2,900,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
4140 E Renfro Street
4227 Rawlins Street #3
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street #3
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street #3
9050 County Road 519
Rafter 28 Ranch
FOR SALE

9050 County Road 519
Alvarado, TX

$3,499,000 Learn More about this property
Kolby Simonson-Stewart
This property is listed by: Kolby Simonson-Stewart (970) 749-7404 Email Realtor
9050 County Road 519
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
1074 Manacor Lane
4601 Palencia Drive
Montserrat
FOR SALE

4601 Palencia Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
4601 Palencia Drive
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X