Pamela O'Brien, Talyiah Davenport, Heather Tiso and Karen Ashcraft made the scene at the Reece Bath+Kitchen opening party.
Home + Design / Home Stores

Reece Kitchen+Bath Brings a High-End Showroom to The Woodlands With Australian Power — and It’s Opening Party Sets the Stage

A Place Designers Will Flock To

BY // 05.22.23
photography Johnny Than
Pamela O'Brien, Talyiah Davenport, Heather Tiso and Karen Ashcraft made the scene at the Reece Bath+Kitchen opening party.

Michelle Kilmer, Kathy Moses and Peter Wilson make the scene at the Reece Bath+Kitchen opening party. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Reece Bath+Kitchen is on the northbound feeder road, just south of Woodlands Parkway. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Ashley Barousse, Ana Diosdadu and Reece branch manager Chris Clark make the scene at the Reece Bath+Kitchen opening party.

Ann Harpster, Alison Zagst, Kristin Hubbard and Dee Simmons

Kimberly Boldrick, Blythe Strait, Pablo Arguello and Chris Clark

Reece Bath+Kitchen, a 100-year-old company with roots in Australia, has opened a new showroom in The Woodlands that’s already setting itself apart. For its grand opening party, Reece CEO Peter Wilson and president Michelle Kilmer came to town and guests got to wander the new showroom and get a look at the distinctive appliance lines, fixtures and finishes and bath furnishings available.

Reece picked The Woodlands for its new store with a purpose — and put a lot of planning into making it just right.

“We have high expectations — we think this is the perfect environment and spot for us,” branch manager Chris Clark says. “We feel like we have a very talented staff. They were handpicked over months and months of interviewing.”

Reece Bath+Kitchen’s staff is ready to greet you at the door.

“We like to make sure we ask what we call Understanding Questions,” Reece USA chief marketing officer Cheryl Huckabay says. “And so it’s just really understanding the customer needs and that’s what allows us to deliver to those customers.”

Huckabay notes that Reece has four customer promises — relationship, quality, expertise and service — and those promises were in evidence at the opening event.

The early response from customers and local designers alike has been encouraging. Laura Starzyk, principal designer and owner of Laura Starzyk Interiors, is impressed.

“Reece Bath and Kitchen has curated a fine selection of plumbing lines from Kohler, Dornbracht, Kallista and Brizo, and signature lines like Wolf and Le Cornue Appliances for the Kitchen,” Starzyk tells PaperCity The Woodlands.”Clients can see what is possible to create their dream spaces with options like unique custom bath vanities and mirrors from Robern and Zuster.”

Reece really sets itself apart in the bath and kitchen space.

“The showroom itself is a refreshing and splendid display of what is possible in high-end custom design features for the kitchen, bath and outdoor kitchen spaces,” Starzyk says. “Reece caters to a clientele who is looking for the most high-end, up-to-date options for their home.”

Longtime Woodlands resident Dee Simmons is excited to have more choices in designers and lines, right in The Woodlands.

“I’m in the middle of a kitchen and bath remodel, and I loved seeing new lines,” Simmons says, and her Panther Creek neighbor Ann Harpster agrees. “My house is 27 years old and I’m excited to see something new,” Harpster says. “We need new places and new ideas.”

With catering from Zanti’s and bath bombs from Buff City Soap, Reese’s classy opening celebration, presented with PaperCity The Woodlands, set a tone for what’s to come.

You can find Reece Bath+Kitchen at 26914 I-45 North in The Woodlands. The showroom is open Mondays through Fridays from 9 am to 6 pm, and Saturdays from 10 am to 4 pm.

