These Tables From Two Storied Minnesota Companies are Something to Swoon Over

Minnesota-based retailer Room & Board’s striking new Pren collection features tables and storage cabinets with natural quartz surfaces by Cambria, a 20-year-old, family-owned brand with Minnesota roots. The collection is perfect for both residential and commercial uses, and includes coffee tables, console tables, dining and bar cabinets.

Dining tables easily double as conference tables and desks for office. The collection is crafted in domestically sourced walnut and oak with natural quartz surfaces in three designs ranging from light, to golden, to dark. Surfaces are nonabsorbent, scratch and stain resistant.

Pren Collection, $2,999 to $5,799, at Room & Board, 4524 McKinney Avenue, 469.872.7932.