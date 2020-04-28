PaperCity Rooms — Vignettes that Capture the Imagination

Carol Isaak Barden, published November 2014. Architectural Design Scott Strasser. Photographed by Jack Thompson and Jenny Antill Clifton. In the dining room of a house built by Carol Isaak Barden and designed by Scott Strasser, are pendant lights designed by George Secaris, and greyhound from Carl Moore Antiques.

Cynthia Mulcahy and Robert Hamilton, published July 2013. Photographed by James Bland. At the Oak Cliff home of curator Cynthia Mulcahy and artist Robert Hamilton, cast deer head by Cody Foster from Grange Hall, with Bahian religious ribbons brought back from sabbatical trips to Rio de Janeiro.

David Griffin and James Ferrara, published July/August 2017. Architectural Design James Ferrara. Interior Design Jennifer Haralson. Photographed by Lisa Petrole. David Griffin and James Ferrara’s modernist villa in Oak Cliff’s Kessler Woods, was inspired by Italy and 16th century architecture. In the vestibule, late 18th-century Venetian mirror from James Powell Antiques, Austin.

Barbara Davis, published April 2016. Photographed by Casey Dunn. In gallerist Barbara Davis's highrise home, carefully edited furniture placed in dialogue with works of art. Ligne Roset Eaton bench, and Philippe Stark Charles Ghost stool, from Sunset Settings. Art, left to right: William de Kooning, 1980s; Jasper Johns print; an Andy Warhol book.

Mary Cullen and the late Roy Cullen, published January 2012. Interior Design Michael J. Siller. Photographed by Jack Thompson. In Mary Cullen and the late Roy Cullen’s River Oaks home with its prized collection of Czech avant-garde art, is a vignette in the library with a rare cubist table by Vlastislav Hofman, 1912, a 1929 ceramic vase by Austrian talent Gudrun Baudisch, and a gouache on cardboard by Brazilian Helio Oiticica, Seco #15, 1956.

Tonya Riner, published February 2015. Interior Design Lucinda Loya. Photographed by Casey Dunn. In beauty entrepreneur and makeup artist Tonya Riner’s Memorial-area home is an inspiration wall that includes a Vogue tearsheet that inspired the color palette for her home, as well as notes from friends, quotes and photographs. Horn chair was a Round Top find, reupholstered in Kravet velvet.

Michael Landrum and Garrett Hunter Menil bungalow studio/offices, published February 2016. Photographed by Casey Dunn. Architect Michael Landrum and designer Garrett Hunter’s studio and offices in one of the Arts and Crafts-era Menil bungalows, coveted by artists and other creatives and owned by the Menil Foundation. Walls are painted Menil gray. Silhouette book by Miller & Shellabarger. Photograph Dash Snow. Painted Islamic cabinet from J. Chen, L.A.

Salle Werner-Vaughn, published September 2012. Photographed by Jenny Antill and Jack Thompson. In artist Sally Werner-Vaughn’s The Palace by the Way bungalow, a Roman-style head cast at United Metalsmiths, and gifted to Werner-Vaughn by the foundry’s owner Tom Cole, rests on a marbleized wooden pedestal painted by the artist.

McKay Otto and Keith Coffee, published November 2011. Photographed by Jenny Antill Clifton. In artist McKay Otto and Keith Coffee’s Ever Land compound in Wimberley, an antique bench and hat-form from Martin Mercader Antiques in the Heights, McKay Otto painting, and “Seashell Man” found on 19th Street in the Heights

Salle Werner-Vaughn, published September 2012. Photographed by Jenny Antill and Jack Thompson. Artist Salle Werner-Vaughn’s magical 100-year-old cottage, called The Palace by the Way, is one of a cluster of five bungalows titled Harmonium, which Werner-Vaughn has tended to for more than 25 years. A lavish bolt of silk acquired from friend Carol Isaak Barden, and a square of sample damask left to her by a favorite upholsterer. Mirror sculpture is by Werner-Vaughn, as is the painting, Within, 1967.

George Sellers, published November 2013. Photographed by Shayna Fontana and Scogin Mayo. In George Sellers 1940s Fair Park gallery space and occasional refuge, is his gilded wasp and nest; he also created the plasterwork on the walls.

Salle Werner-Vaughn, published September 2012. Photographed by Jenny Antill and Jack Thompson. In artist Salle Werner-Vaughn’s The Place by the Way bungalow, red patinated bronze lips on a miniature wall bracket. Walls painted an old school-house red in a discontinued paint from Martin-Senour. “It reminds me of the red room in the Villa of the Mysteries in Pompeii or a Russian lacquer box,” says Werner-Vaughn.

Brian Bolke and Faisal Halum. Interior Design Gonzalo Bueno, published September 2017. Photographed by Lisa Petrole. In the living area of Brian Bolke and Faisal Halum's 1987 Lionel Morrison-designed home, lizard- embossed Karl Springer backgammon table; Holly Hunt pendant light; French 1950s chairs. Wall sculpture Garth Evans’ Canal No. 15, 1982; Tom LaDuke’s Bruegel, Phantom, 2013; Alexis Fraikin’s Untitled, 2002; Hope Atherton’s Untitled, 2002. Far right, on floor, Tony Matelli’s Weed #314 sculpture, 2014.

Sharon and Michael Young, published March 2017. Interior Design and Architectural Renovation Bodrun + Fruit. Photographed by Lisa Petrole. In art collectors Sharon and Michael Young’s 1961-era home in Dallas’s Preston Hollow, magnolia-wood floating staircase is original to the house. Miroslaw Balka’s Untitled, 2001. Hanging, Paul McCarthy’s White Line Painted on the Floor with my Face, 1972.

Artist Sedrick Huckaby, published October 2016. Photographed by Max Burkhalter. In artist Sedrick Huckaby’s grandmother’s humble Fort Worth home, which he has purchased and is restoring, is his portrait of daughter Halle Lujah.

Lauren and Steve Kramer, published July/August 2016. Interior Design Cherry Curlet. Photographed by Jack Thompson. In art collectors Lauren and Steve Kramer’s Memorial-area home, French buffet from Chateau Domingue, covered glass-footed compotes. Saber-toothed tiger skull lends a not of Surrealism, as does the painting by Dan Griggs, a respected New Mexico artist.

In a new online series, Rooms, we comb through the design archives of PaperCity Houston and Dallas, from the years 2009 through 2020, and pull images that have endured — libraries, dining rooms, vignettes, drinks corners, kitchens, bedrooms, entrances, artists’studios and more. Some homes we will show in their entirety, including photographs not originally published, and some are simply favorite rooms and moments through the years. Good design holds its own. As we continue to look through archives, we will add homes and rooms we photographed from 1998 to 2009. . . and there are some gems.

In the first segment of the series, we present Vignettes. Small moments in a room that capture the imagination. Many of these images are a decade old, but I remember when each was published in PaperCity. Small works of art, utterly perfect. Enjoy!