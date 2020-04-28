PaperCity Rooms — Vignettes that Capture the Imagination
Small Moments, Utterly Perfect Works of ArtBY Holly Moore // 04.27.20
Bill Moritz and Wayne Stinnett, published September 2016. Interior Design Jon Green. Architecture Carlo Di Nunzio. Photographed by Casey Dunn. A dining room detail in Bill Moritz and Wayne Stinnett’s Villa D’Este highrise home. Rubelli silk-velvet upholstered wall. Alabaster urn from Area. Neoclassic sconce from Carlos de la Puente Antiques, NYC.
John Zemanek, published January 2017. Photographed by Max Burkhalter. In late architect John Zemanek’s Gaea II masterpiece, a shoji screen formed from Fiberglas filters soft light throughout the library. Wharton Esherick desk, Poul Kjaerholm chair, Paul Evans Argente hanging cabinet.
Lauren and Steve Kramer, published July/August 2016. Interior Design Cherry Curlet. Photographed by Jack Thompson. In art collectors Lauren and Steve Kramer’s Memorial-area home, French buffet from Chateau Domingue, covered glass-footed compotes. Saber-toothed tiger skull lends a not of Surrealism, as does the painting by Dan Griggs, a respected New Mexico artist.
Greg Fourticq, published December 2016. Photographed by Peter Molick. In Greg Fourticq’s 1982 Frank Welch-designed home, is Marcel Wanders’ One Minute Delft Blue figures, one of many reductive design elements.
Kirk Baxter and David Waller, published May 2011. Photographed by Jenny Antill Clifton. Kirk Baxter and David Waller describe their collecting oeuvre as “rescuing wayward objects.” Photographed in their Montrose bungalow, Gary Retherford sculpture, 1990s.
Artist Sedrick Huckaby, published October 2016. Photographed by Max Burkhalter. In artist Sedrick Huckaby’s grandmother’s humble Fort Worth home, which he has purchased and is restoring, is his portrait of daughter Halle Lujah.
Sharon and Michael Young, published March 2017. Interior Design and Architectural Renovation Bodrun + Fruit. Photographed by Lisa Petrole. In art collectors Sharon and Michael Young’s 1961-era home in Dallas’s Preston Hollow, magnolia-wood floating staircase is original to the house. Miroslaw Balka’s Untitled, 2001. Hanging, Paul McCarthy’s White Line Painted on the Floor with my Face, 1972.
Brian Bolke and Faisal Halum. Interior Design Gonzalo Bueno, published September 2017. Photographed by Lisa Petrole. In the living area of Brian Bolke and Faisal Halum's 1987 Lionel Morrison-designed home, lizard- embossed Karl Springer backgammon table; Holly Hunt pendant light; French 1950s chairs. Wall sculpture Garth Evans’ Canal No. 15, 1982; Tom LaDuke’s Bruegel, Phantom, 2013; Alexis Fraikin’s Untitled, 2002; Hope Atherton’s Untitled, 2002. Far right, on floor, Tony Matelli’s Weed #314 sculpture, 2014.
Salle Werner-Vaughn, published June 2017. Photographed by Par Bengtsson. Artist Salle Werner-Vaughn’s late-Victorian cottage, Elsewhere, is one of five bungalows in a compound named Harmonium. Texas landscape and a sketch by Werner-Vaughn's husband Jimmy Vaughn.
Rusty Arena, published October 2013. Photographed by Jack Thompson. In artist Rusty Arena’s 1910 historic Montrose home, tinted plaster walls, and Arena’s mixed media on paper, Head Crush, 2007.
Salle Werner-Vaughn, published September 2012. Photographed by Jenny Antill and Jack Thompson. In artist Salle Werner-Vaughn’s The Place by the Way bungalow, red patinated bronze lips on a miniature wall bracket. Walls painted an old school-house red in a discontinued paint from Martin-Senour. “It reminds me of the red room in the Villa of the Mysteries in Pompeii or a Russian lacquer box,” says Werner-Vaughn.
Nestor Topchy, published September 2013. Photographed by Jack Thompson. In artist Nestor Topchy’s artist enclave and studio, is his hypnotic pigment/wax resist on canvas, Eightness, 2010.
George Sellers, published November 2013. Photographed by Shayna Fontana and Scogin Mayo. In George Sellers 1940s Fair Park gallery space and occasional refuge, is his gilded wasp and nest; he also created the plasterwork on the walls.
Salle Werner-Vaughn, published September 2012. Photographed by Jenny Antill and Jack Thompson. Artist Salle Werner-Vaughn’s magical 100-year-old cottage, called The Palace by the Way, is one of a cluster of five bungalows titled Harmonium, which Werner-Vaughn has tended to for more than 25 years. A lavish bolt of silk acquired from friend Carol Isaak Barden, and a square of sample damask left to her by a favorite upholsterer. Mirror sculpture is by Werner-Vaughn, as is the painting, Within, 1967.
McKay Otto and Keith Coffee, published November 2011. Photographed by Jenny Antill Clifton. In artist McKay Otto and Keith Coffee’s Ever Land compound in Wimberley, an antique bench and hat-form from Martin Mercader Antiques in the Heights, McKay Otto painting, and “Seashell Man” found on 19th Street in the Heights
Rusty Arena, published October 2013. Photographed by Jack Thompson. In artist Rusty Arena’s 1910 historic Montrose home, a vignette on a window sill.
Rob Dailey, published October 2012. Photographed by Cesar Ramirez. In designer Rob Dailey’s Bud Oglesby-designed townhome, an assemblage of found objects on a chest from San Miguel de Allende, a carved god, and white space to breathe.
Salle Werner-Vaughn, published September 2012. Photographed by Jenny Antill and Jack Thompson. In artist Sally Werner-Vaughn’s The Palace by the Way bungalow, a Roman-style head cast at United Metalsmiths, and gifted to Werner-Vaughn by the foundry’s owner Tom Cole, rests on a marbleized wooden pedestal painted by the artist.
Renea Abbott and Greg Manteris, published July 2102. Photographed by Jack Thompson. In designer Renea Abbott and husband Greg Manteris’s Austin home, antelope taxidermy mount from Lewis & Maese Auction House. Small African chair bought at a Santa Fe flea market.
Michael Landrum and Garrett Hunter Menil bungalow studio/offices, published February 2016. Photographed by Casey Dunn. Architect Michael Landrum and designer Garrett Hunter’s studio and offices in one of the Arts and Crafts-era Menil bungalows, coveted by artists and other creatives and owned by the Menil Foundation. Walls are painted Menil gray. Silhouette book by Miller & Shellabarger. Photograph Dash Snow. Painted Islamic cabinet from J. Chen, L.A.
Marilyn Oshman, published November 2013. Interior design Ed Harris/Harris Sanders Interior Design. Photographed by Jack Thompson. In art patroness and founder of The Orange Show, Marilyn Oshman’s River Oaks home, soaring stairs by artist Ed Wilson, and dome created by artist James Surls.
Leigh and Reggie Smith, published September 2011. Interior Design Terry Prather. Photographed by Jack Thompson. In art collectors’ Leigh and Reggie Smith’s River Oaks home, Julian Opie oval orange portrait from Galerie Bon van Orsouw, Zurich. Laurie Simmons sculpture, Clothes Make the Man; starburst demilune table from Carl Moore Antiques.
Tonya Riner, published February 2015. Interior Design Lucinda Loya. Photographed by Casey Dunn. In beauty entrepreneur and makeup artist Tonya Riner’s Memorial-area home is an inspiration wall that includes a Vogue tearsheet that inspired the color palette for her home, as well as notes from friends, quotes and photographs. Horn chair was a Round Top find, reupholstered in Kravet velvet.
Mary Cullen and the late Roy Cullen, published January 2012. Interior Design Michael J. Siller. Photographed by Jack Thompson. In Mary Cullen and the late Roy Cullen’s River Oaks home with its prized collection of Czech avant-garde art, is a vignette in the library with a rare cubist table by Vlastislav Hofman, 1912, a 1929 ceramic vase by Austrian talent Gudrun Baudisch, and a gouache on cardboard by Brazilian Helio Oiticica, Seco #15, 1956.
Garrett Hunter, published September 2016. Photographed by Casey Dunn. In designer Garrett Hunter’s highrise home at The Regency House, an antique mirrored Mexican chest and marble-and-brass lamp. Untitled abstract portraits by Sergio Zenteno, circa 1980, from Dermot Begley, L.A.
George Cameron Nash, published May 2017. Interior Architecture Neal Stewart. Photographed by Lisa Petrole. In George Cameron Nash and Mark Williams' entry hall of their highrise home, Biedermeier chest, Siamese Buddha, Moroccan inlay boxes, Karl Springer lamp, and a painting purchased in Santa Fe.
George Sellers, published November 2013. Photographed by Shayna Fontana and Scogin Mayo. In artist George Sellers 1940s Fair Park gallery space and occasional refuge, one of a series of sculptural figures by Sellers, titled Flight.
Claire Cusack, published September 2014. Photographed by Jenny Antill Clifton. In artist Claire Cusacks’ 1917 bungalow, the artist’s assemblage, Paint by Numbers, 2013.
Barbara Davis, published April 2016. Photographed by Casey Dunn. In gallerist Barbara Davis's highrise home, carefully edited furniture placed in dialogue with works of art. Ligne Roset Eaton bench, and Philippe Stark Charles Ghost stool, from Sunset Settings. Art, left to right: William de Kooning, 1980s; Jasper Johns print; an Andy Warhol book.
Sara Eliason, published January 2016 . Photographed by Jenny Antill Clifton. In artist, colorist and designer Sara Eliason’s home, the dining room walls are painted Benjamin Moore White Dove. Cobra candlestick from Uncommon Objects, vintage Thomasville table from Lynn Goode, ceramic bowl by Sharon Engelstein. Vintage Victorian cloches in background.
David Griffin and James Ferrara, published July/August 2017. Architectural Design James Ferrara. Interior Design Jennifer Haralson. Photographed by Lisa Petrole. David Griffin and James Ferrara’s modernist villa in Oak Cliff’s Kessler Woods, was inspired by Italy and 16th century architecture. In the vestibule, late 18th-century Venetian mirror from James Powell Antiques, Austin.
Cynthia Mulcahy and Robert Hamilton, published July 2013. Photographed by James Bland. At the Oak Cliff home of curator Cynthia Mulcahy and artist Robert Hamilton, cast deer head by Cody Foster from Grange Hall, with Bahian religious ribbons brought back from sabbatical trips to Rio de Janeiro.
Carol Isaak Barden, published November 2014. Architectural Design Scott Strasser. Photographed by Jack Thompson and Jenny Antill Clifton. In the dining room of a house built by Carol Isaak Barden and designed by Scott Strasser, are pendant lights designed by George Secaris, and greyhound from Carl Moore Antiques.
Mark Fehrs Haukohl, published November 2017. Photographed by Lisa Petrole. In Mark Fehrs Haukohl’s Houston highrise, an antique temple figure acquired in Vietnam, photograph of Karen Elson by French photographer Bettina Rheims, Gio Ponti stool.
Ryan Gordon, published October 2014. Photographed by Jack Thompson. In architect Ryan Gordon’s 1981 Tom Wilson-designed townhome, rattan chaise longue and William Wegman’s Peak Performance, 2010.
In a new online series, Rooms, we comb through the design archives of PaperCity Houston and Dallas, from the years 2009 through 2020, and pull images that have endured — libraries, dining rooms, vignettes, drinks corners, kitchens, bedrooms, entrances, artists’studios and more. Some homes we will show in their entirety, including photographs not originally published, and some are simply favorite rooms and moments through the years. Good design holds its own. As we continue to look through archives, we will add homes and rooms we photographed from 1998 to 2009. . . and there are some gems.
In the first segment of the series, we present Vignettes. Small moments in a room that capture the imagination. Many of these images are a decade old, but I remember when each was published in PaperCity. Small works of art, utterly perfect. Enjoy!