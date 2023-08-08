A Dallas Designer Injects Color and Fun Into a Plain Preston Hollow Home — In Just Four Months

sara johnson interiors Dallas preston hollow home -_E7A7611 (Photo by Emery Davis)
sara johnson interiors Dallas preston hollow home -3 (Photo by Emery Davis)
sara johnson interiors Dallas preston hollow home -_E7A7629 (Photo by Emery Davis)
sara johnson interiors before shot preston hollow home -Screen Shot 2023-08-08 at 12.45.17 PM (Photo by Emery Davis)
sara johnson interiors before shot preston hollow home -Screen Shot 2023-08-08 at 12.48.58 PM (Photo by Emery Davis)
sara johnson interiors Dallas preston hollow home -_E7A7597 (Photo by Emery Davis)
sara johnson interiors Dallas preston hollow home -5 (Photo by Emery Davis)
sara johnson interiors before shot preston hollow home -Screen Shot 2023-08-08 at 12.46.55 PM (Photo by Emery Davis)
sara johnson interiors Dallas preston hollow home -10 (Photo by Emery Davis)
sara johnson interiors Dallas preston hollow home -13 (Photo by Emery Davis)
sara johnson interiors Dallas preston hollow home -11 (Photo by Emery Davis)
sara johnson interiors Dallas preston hollow home -4 (Photo by Emery Davis)
sara johnson interiors Dallas preston hollow home -15 (Photo by Emery Davis)
01
13

Dallas interior designer Sara Johnson transformed an awkward split level into a game room and reading nook. (Photo by Emery Davis)

02
13

A closer look at the gaming table. (Photo by Emery Davis)

03
13

A closer look at the gaming table. (Photo by Emery Davis)

04
13

The exterior of the Preston Hollow charmer. (Photo by Emery Davis)

05
13

The original split level entrance. (Photo by Emery Davis)

06
13

A local Dallas artist drew a stylish stencil to help distinguish the once hazardous stair. (Photo by Emery Davis)

07
13

Sourcing a table that could fit 20 people was a priority in the dining room. (Photo by Emery Davis)

08
13

Before renovations. (Photo by Emery Davis)

09
13

A reading nook in a child's bedroom. (Photo by Emery Davis)

10
13

An alcove in a girls' rooms is perfect for tea parties. (Photo by Emery Davis)

11
13

The wallpaper was the jumping off point for a girl's room. (Photo by Emery Davis)

12
13

A comfortable living room. (Photo by Emery Davis)

13
13

A wallpapered powder bath in Preston Hollow. (Photo by Emery Davis)

sara johnson interiors Dallas preston hollow home -_E7A7611 (Photo by Emery Davis)
sara johnson interiors Dallas preston hollow home -3 (Photo by Emery Davis)
sara johnson interiors Dallas preston hollow home -_E7A7629 (Photo by Emery Davis)
sara johnson interiors before shot preston hollow home -Screen Shot 2023-08-08 at 12.45.17 PM (Photo by Emery Davis)
sara johnson interiors before shot preston hollow home -Screen Shot 2023-08-08 at 12.48.58 PM (Photo by Emery Davis)
sara johnson interiors Dallas preston hollow home -_E7A7597 (Photo by Emery Davis)
sara johnson interiors Dallas preston hollow home -5 (Photo by Emery Davis)
sara johnson interiors before shot preston hollow home -Screen Shot 2023-08-08 at 12.46.55 PM (Photo by Emery Davis)
sara johnson interiors Dallas preston hollow home -10 (Photo by Emery Davis)
sara johnson interiors Dallas preston hollow home -13 (Photo by Emery Davis)
sara johnson interiors Dallas preston hollow home -11 (Photo by Emery Davis)
sara johnson interiors Dallas preston hollow home -4 (Photo by Emery Davis)
sara johnson interiors Dallas preston hollow home -15 (Photo by Emery Davis)
Home + Design

A Dallas Designer Injects Color and Fun Into a Plain Preston Hollow Home — In Just Four Months

A Print-Filled Palace Fit for Three Young Girls

BY // 08.08.23
photography Emery Davis
Dallas interior designer Sara Johnson transformed an awkward split level into a game room and reading nook. (Photo by Emery Davis)
A closer look at the gaming table. (Photo by Emery Davis)
A closer look at the gaming table. (Photo by Emery Davis)
The exterior of the Preston Hollow charmer. (Photo by Emery Davis)
The original split level entrance. (Photo by Emery Davis)
A local Dallas artist drew a stylish stencil to help distinguish the once hazardous stair. (Photo by Emery Davis)
Sourcing a table that could fit 20 people was a priority in the dining room. (Photo by Emery Davis)
Before renovations. (Photo by Emery Davis)
A reading nook in a child's bedroom. (Photo by Emery Davis)
An alcove in a girls' rooms is perfect for tea parties. (Photo by Emery Davis)
The wallpaper was the jumping off point for a girl's room. (Photo by Emery Davis)
A comfortable living room. (Photo by Emery Davis)
A wallpapered powder bath in Preston Hollow. (Photo by Emery Davis)
1
13

Dallas interior designer Sara Johnson transformed an awkward split level into a game room and reading nook. (Photo by Emery Davis)

2
13

A closer look at the gaming table. (Photo by Emery Davis)

3
13

A closer look at the gaming table. (Photo by Emery Davis)

4
13

The exterior of the Preston Hollow charmer. (Photo by Emery Davis)

5
13

The original split level entrance. (Photo by Emery Davis)

6
13

A local Dallas artist drew a stylish stencil to help distinguish the once hazardous stair. (Photo by Emery Davis)

7
13

Sourcing a table that could fit 20 people was a priority in the dining room. (Photo by Emery Davis)

8
13

Before renovations. (Photo by Emery Davis)

9
13

A reading nook in a child's bedroom. (Photo by Emery Davis)

10
13

An alcove in a girls' rooms is perfect for tea parties. (Photo by Emery Davis)

11
13

The wallpaper was the jumping off point for a girl's room. (Photo by Emery Davis)

12
13

A comfortable living room. (Photo by Emery Davis)

13
13

A wallpapered powder bath in Preston Hollow. (Photo by Emery Davis)

Sara Johnson’s mission was clear: punch up a pretty but plain white picket home in Dallas’ Preston Hollow neighborhood. But while interior designers are accustomed to tight turnarounds, her clients’ timeline needs were particularly time-sensitive. They wanted to have everything finished in the 1998 home before the arrival of their third daughter—in just four months.

The Dallas designer, known for her preppy New England style, was happy to take on the challenge.

“I was in love the moment I laid eyes on this home,” Johnson recalls. “With the white picket fence, dormers, and black shutters… I knew it was going to be a perfect fit. This client has three precious girls, so I had so much fun sourcing all the girly things since I’m a ‘boy mom.’”

The original exterior and interiors of the Preston Hollow charmer. (Photo by Emery Davis)

In addition to sourcing products from Visual Comfort, Scalamandre, Scout Design Studio, Cowtan & Tout, Perennials, Kravet, and more, Johnson kept a close eye on items that were available and in stock.

“We also found stock items at area stores like Acquisitions and Ballard Designs, and even found a few treasures on Facebook marketplace,” the designer adds.

sara johnson interiors Dallas preston hollow home -11 (Photo by Emery Davis)
The wallpaper was the jumping-off point for a girl’s room. (Photo by Emery Davis)

Beyond time, one of Johnson’s greatest challenges was how to utilize an awkward space off the kitchen (and one of the first things you see upon entering the home).

“The entry hallway is on a split level from the family room and kitchen,” Johnson explains. “The hardwood stair leading to the kitchen and family room became a tripping hazard as the hardwood camouflaged with the landing.”

sara johnson interiors Dallas preston hollow home -_E7A7597 (Photo by Emery Davis)
A local Dallas artist drew a stylish stencil to help distinguish the once hazardous stair. (Photo by Emery Davis)

The solve came in the form of a local artist, who drew a stylish stencil to help distinguish the step. As for the formerly awkward space, the new gaming area and reading nook is one of the family’s favorite corners of the home.

Johnson’s personal favorites include a transformed alcove in one of the girls’ rooms (“The wallpaper was the jumping off point for that entire space,” notes the Dallas designer) and successfully tracking down a dining table (from Dallas-based David W. Gilbert & Associates) to accommodate her clients’ large extended family.

Dallas preston hollow home -5 (Photo by Emery Davis)
Sourcing a table that could fit 20 people was a priority in the dining room. (Photo by Emery Davis)

“I love the dining room,” she notes. “The rug and the artwork came last and tied the entire space together.”

Explore the slideshow to see the final finished product, including a few dramatic before and afters. 

sara johnson interiors Dallas preston hollow home -_E7A7611 (Photo by Emery Davis)
sara johnson interiors Dallas preston hollow home -3 (Photo by Emery Davis)
sara johnson interiors Dallas preston hollow home -_E7A7629 (Photo by Emery Davis)
sara johnson interiors before shot preston hollow home -Screen Shot 2023-08-08 at 12.45.17 PM (Photo by Emery Davis)
sara johnson interiors before shot preston hollow home -Screen Shot 2023-08-08 at 12.48.58 PM (Photo by Emery Davis)
sara johnson interiors Dallas preston hollow home -_E7A7597 (Photo by Emery Davis)
sara johnson interiors Dallas preston hollow home -5 (Photo by Emery Davis)
sara johnson interiors before shot preston hollow home -Screen Shot 2023-08-08 at 12.46.55 PM (Photo by Emery Davis)
sara johnson interiors Dallas preston hollow home -10 (Photo by Emery Davis)
sara johnson interiors Dallas preston hollow home -13 (Photo by Emery Davis)
sara johnson interiors Dallas preston hollow home -11 (Photo by Emery Davis)
sara johnson interiors Dallas preston hollow home -4 (Photo by Emery Davis)
sara johnson interiors Dallas preston hollow home -15 (Photo by Emery Davis)
Featured Events

Featured Properties

Swipe
2000 Bagby #13428
RISE Lofts
FOR SALE

2000 Bagby #13428
Houston, TX

$509,000 Learn More about this property
Scott Brown
This property is listed by: Scott Brown (917) 584-9582 Email Realtor
2000 Bagby #13428
6017 Memorial Dr.
The Sophie at Bayou Bend
FOR SALE

6017 Memorial Dr.
Houston, TX

$4,700,000 Learn More about this property
Bonnie Laughlin
This property is listed by: Bonnie Laughlin (713) 805-6422 Email Realtor
6017 Memorial Dr.
506 Heights
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

506 Heights
Houston, TX

$769,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Hale McLean
This property is listed by: Mary Hale McLean (713) 553-4255 Email Realtor
506 Heights
611 Crestbend Drive
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

611 Crestbend Drive
Houston, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
611 Crestbend Drive
1819 Southmore Blvd.
Rice/Medical
FOR SALE

1819 Southmore Blvd.
Houston, TX

$1,900,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
1819 Southmore Blvd.
2 Lake Drive
Conroe
FOR SALE

2 Lake Drive
Conroe, TX

$2,475,000 Learn More about this property
Jason Knebel
This property is listed by: Jason Knebel (713) 232-9712 Email Realtor
2 Lake Drive
111 Hickory Ridge
Memorial
FOR SALE

111 Hickory Ridge
Houston, TX

$7,800,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
111 Hickory Ridge
6416 Belmont
West University
FOR SALE

6416 Belmont
West University, TX

$3,999,999 Learn More about this property
Heidi Dugan
This property is listed by: Heidi Dugan (713) 725-9239
6416 Belmont
2004 Fulham Court
Hammersmith
FOR SALE

2004 Fulham Court
Houston, TX

$695,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jo Reid (713) 582-6150 Email Realtor
2004 Fulham Court
6134 Valley Forge Drive
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6134 Valley Forge Drive
Houston, TX

$1,585,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
6134 Valley Forge Drive
623 W. 16th #A
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

623 W. 16th #A
Houston, TX

$819,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
623 W. 16th #A
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X