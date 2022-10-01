Scott + Cooner’s Most Enduring and Ageless Modern Furniture For Your Home

Celebrities such as Mick Jagger, Aretha Franklin and Snoop Dog fell in love with the Terrazza at first sight. (Courtesy of de Sede)

With fall here, many Dallasites are looking to breathe fresh (and cooler) air into their living spaces. Scott + Cooner, a luxury interiors company with showrooms in both Dallas and Austin, is your go-to resource for modern amenities when it comes to furniture, kitchens, closet systems, lighting, accessories and more.

When embarking upon a redesign, the choices can be overwhelming. Specializing in mid-century modern and classic modern pieces, Scott + Cooner carries a wide range of brands including Poliform, Cassina, Poltrona Frau, Paola Lenti, Minotti and Moooi.

Luckily for an overwhelmed decorator, the company says one foolproof way to ensure a cohesive design — while adding a splash of character — is to incorporate modern classics from all different eras.

“While trends always come and go, each era boasts a handful of modern classics that are timeless and stately regardless of the decade,” Scott + Cooner co-owner Amanda Taylor says. “With these pieces, you’re sure to create a classic look that won’t go out of style in the next six months.”

Let’s take a look back in time to see some of the most enduring and ageless classics that should find a place in your space today.

The 1920s – “The Roaring Twenties”

The Grand Confort chair from Cassina debuted in 1928 after extensive development by Le Corbusier, Pierre Jeanneret, and Charlotte Perriand. Sometimes referred to as Cushion Baskets, the piece remains a very popular and comfortable modern lounge chair today. After all, who doesn’t like to sink back into a deep club chair and ponder life?

Also incredibly popular from the 1920s era is the Barcelona Chair from Knoll, created by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe in 1929. While a very different design from the Grand Confort, the chair brings a modern touch to each space with its deep back and lack of armrests.

The 1930s – “The Great Depression Era”

Although the 1930s was home to the Great Depression and a variety of other history-shaping milestones, design flourished during this decade. Gerrit Rietveld introduced the Zig Zag Chair from Cassina in 1934. With its unique and eye-catching design, this piece continues to make a statement more than 90 years later.

Before minimalism was a buzzword, Stool 60 from Artek embodied the ultimate simplicity. With simple geometry and solid Finish birch, this piece can be used on its own or stacked. And, make no mistake, there is a variety of different designs and patterns that makes this product anything but boring.

The 1940s – “The War Years”

With a name like the “Womb Chair,” you know the piece is going to be sturdy and comfortable regardless of the decade. Introduced in 1948 by Eero Saarinen, the piece was designed at the request of Florence Knoll for “a chair that was like a basket full of pillows – something she could really curl up in.” With a variety of different customizations when it comes to the frame and upholstery, this piece fits into a room just as well today as it did in 1948.

In the throes of World War II, the U.S. Navy needed a place to sit. They commissioned a chair that was lightweight, non-corrosive, fire-resistant, and torpedo-proof. Emeco took on the challenge and in 1944, the 1006 Navy Chair was born. Each Navy chair is handcrafted from 80 percent salvaged aluminum using a unique 77-step process. It was tested to last 150 years and they still make the Navy Chair using the same process at a factory in Hanover, Pennsylvania.

The 1950s – “The Golden Age”

The Nuage Cabinet was designed by Charlotte Perriand in 1958 for Cassina. This modern, modular piece puts a unique spin on storage while keeping a keen eye on aesthetics and design. Mix, match, combine, and customize to create the perfect piece.

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend — including the Diamond Chair from 1952 by Herry Bertoia for Knoll. The exposed metal frame provides a pop of modernism, while still embracing its functionality. Design meets function in this iconic, mid-century modern piece.

The 1960s – “The Swinging Sixties”

The Soriana Sofa was designed in 1969 by Tobia and Afra Scarpa for Cassina. The contouring and curved shape of the sofa are impossible to miss and create a bold statement in any room. The sofa has a unique ability to unite both casual and formal conversationalists.

The Platner Collection, created by Warren Platner in 1966 for Knoll, presents an eye-catching combination of textures, materials, and space. A staple piece in the Collection, the Platner Lounge Chair showcases a whimsical base matched with a practical seat.

The 1970s – “The Seventies”

The Seventies was the era of the sofa, with the de Sede DS-600 sofa created by Swiss and German designers Ueli Berger, Eleonore Peduzzi Riva, Heinz Ulrich, and Klaus Vogt in 1972; and the de Sede DS-1025 “Terrazza” sofa designed by Ubald Klug in 1973.

Celebrities such as Mick Jagger, Aretha Franklin and Snoop Dog fell in love with the Terrazza at first sight. Their enthusiasm for the sofa shows how expertly Ubald Klug had hit the nerve of the times with his extraordinary design.

“We believe modern furniture is truly timeless,” Scott + Cooner co-owner Jud Taylor says. “There is so much beauty and depth when one incorporates our storied past into the designs of the future.”