This Residential Design Firm Is Redefining What It Means to Be Modern in Houston — A Look Inside StudioMET Architects

StudioMET's goal is to design and build environmentally conscious, modern houses for today’s lifestyle while creating work that is as relevant in decades to come as it is today.

And, in addition to design and build as well as architectural services, StudioMET’s real estate services help clients find and secure the right property for their project through the studio’s licensed real estate agent who is a principal of the firm.

StudioMET strives to redefine what it means to be modern and strongly believe that architecture should speak of its time and place, while longing for timelessness.

Shawn Gottschalk, AIA and StudioMET’s Principal Architect and Partner, offers an inside look into what makes the firm so unique and successful.

What is the story behind the founding of StudioMET?

StudioMET was founded out of a shared passion for both design and construction. From the very beginning, our mission has been clear: to deliver exceptional craftsmanship and thoughtful design to our clients. A deep appreciation for the creative process and how things go together has shaped our identity and continues to drive everything we do. Our team is a unique collective of architects, craftsmen, artists, and designers, working together in the spirit of the master-builder tradition. This holistic approach allows us to seamlessly integrate design and construction, creating spaces that are as functional as they are beautiful.

How has StudioMET evolved since its founding?

While our commitment to our philosophy has never wavered, StudioMET has evolved by continually refining our craft, embracing innovation and deepening our expertise. We haven’t changed what we set out to do from the beginning — we’ve simply gotten better at doing it. Today, we remain dedicated to creating meaningful, high-quality spaces that reflect our passion for making and our drive for excellence.

What can someone expect when working with StudioMET? What does the process look like?

We focus on the process — rather than the finished product — because in doing so, we know that our collaborative approach will deliver a best-in-class project. We place people as the most important element in the process. Our commissioned architectural services are one-of-a-kind and specifically tailored to our clients project goals, budget and site.

We deliberately avoid fleeting trends, focusing instead on designing and building modern homes that cater to today’s lifestyles while maintaining timeless relevance. Our goal is to create work that will be as meaningful and impactful decades from now as it is today.

What makes StudioMET different from other firms?

StudioMET provides a seamless design-build experience by managing and overseeing every phase of the project from conception to completion, all within the same team.

What excites StudioMET most about the design industry?

At StudioMET, we are most excited by the opportunity each new project brings to us: a chance to push boundaries, redefine modern living and leave a lasting impression through thoughtful design and superior craftsmanship.

As we start 2025, what’s next for StudioMET?

The future of StudioMET is rooted in our unwavering dedication to modern residential design. By focusing exclusively on this, we continue to refine our craft and deliver homes that embody innovative design and unparalleled quality. We believe that doing one thing exceptionally well is the key to being the best – and we are the best at what we do.

Looking ahead, our mission remains the same: to set the standard for modern residential design, creating timeless, functional spaces that inspire and elevate the way people live. With every project, we strive to raise the bar, staying true to our passion for excellence while embracing opportunities to push the boundaries of what modern design can achieve.