Dallas’ Ten Plus Three/Treceavo Plano Offers Architectural and Interior Design Services

Ten Plus Three is able to reach a higher number of international clients, many who work with the firm on an ongoing basis for several homes around the globe.

Dallas is often regarded as an interior design mecca. From the renowned Design District to serving as the headquarters of the industry’s most prestigious firms, the city attracts clients, designers, architects, and more as they seek inspiration for truly one-of-a-kind projects. For many, that includes a stop at Ten Plus Three.

What’s in a name, you ask? Opened in 2004 by co-founders and principal designers Gonzalo Bueno, Mauricio Lobeira, and Victoria Rubies, the significance behind the name is one of the most common questions the trio receives. It all goes back to the firm’s international roots.

Originally founded and established in 1994 in San Pedro Garza García, Nuevo León, México, the firm’s birth name is Treceavo Plano. In Spanish, this translates to “thirteenth floor.” At the time, the firm was working with French graphic designers at the MARCO Museum in Monterrey, Mexico. Treceavo Plano hired the dynamic creatives to help choose their name and landed on a mystical choice. The thirteenth floor doesn’t typically exist in a building and, according to French culture, is good luck. The firm wanted to bring this energy to its clients’ projects.

Fast forward a few years and Treceavo Plano designers were frequently visiting Dallas both for clients and sourcing products from the city’s wide array of showrooms and manufacturers. It made sense for the company to launch a second location that was in close proximity to Monterrey and was a dynamic design city in itself. But, many Americans struggled with the name “Treceavo Plano.” So, the principals chose “Ten Plus Three” as an homage to the “thirteenth” in its original name.

Specializing in both residential and commercial design, the firm’s creativity knows no boundaries — literally. From designing mountain chalets in Aspen to urban retreats in Miami, each project carefully reflects the client’s taste, style, and location. Whether it’s cool tones and mixed metals in San Pedro Garza or warm hues and natural light in Cabo, Ten Plus Three has designed a wide range of projects across the globe.

And, because of Ten Plus Three’s international presence and dual-city approach, the firm is able to reach a higher number of international clients, many who work with the firm on an ongoing basis for several homes around the globe. These clients appreciate the firm’s attention to detail and specific curation to their needs.

The company understands design is hardly a one-size-fits-all approach. In fact, in both offices, the firm has teams of both designer and architects that enables them to deliver an organized coordination of creative efforts and ensure the highest quality of results, efficiency and client satisfaction.

As for what’s next for Ten Plus Three, Bueno says the firm will continue to focus on its clients. They have long standing relationships with many real estate developers and business owners and are fortunate to be trusted with their hospitality and commercial projects as well as their homes.

“We will continue to design transcendent homes for our clients,” says Bueno. “Homes that elevate and improve their quality of life. Homes that make them feel happy and comfortable. That is our goal.”