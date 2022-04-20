Texas Design Week Houston — Three Greats in Design Discuss the Art of Collaboration

Award-Winning Landscape Architect Edmund Hollander

If you’ve ever indulged a curiosity in landscape design, you’ve probably come across the name Edmund Hollander. He’s the president of Hollander Design|Landscape Architects, one of the few landscape architecture firms listed on the AD100 list. Hollander has won multiple prestigious ICAA awards (Arthur Ross, Stanford White, Acanthus); is an elected Fellow of the American Society of Landscape Architects, one of the society’s highest honors; and his work has been photographed for Architectural Digest, Galerie, Veranda, and other publications.

Hollander’s firm is responsible for hundreds of idyllic landscapes, both public and private, including the landscaped terrace wrapping 55 Hudson Yards; the Reach at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.; John Steinbeck Waterfront Park in Sag Harbor; and Sagamore Pendry hotel in Baltimore. He’s also on the board of the New York Restoration Project, a nonprofit founded by Bette Midler to create beautiful public spaces in New York City.

Ed Hollander will speak on the panel The Art of Collaboration, Monday, April 25, 10 am to noon, at Roche Bobois.

Texas Design Week is a ticketed event. For information, the full Texas Design Week Houston schedule, and to purchase tickets, go to TexasDesignWeek.com.

Gardens in Bridge View designed by Edmund Hollander. Ed speaks on a panel, The Art of Collaboration, at Roche Bobois.

Classical Architecture of Curtis & Windham

Curtis & Windham Architects is the recipient of an Arthur Ross Lifetime Achievement Award, two consecutive Institute of Classical Architecture + Art Palladio Awards, and 23 ICAA John Staub Awards and is known for executing timeless design principles in the classical tradition, with extreme attention paid to appropriateness, scale, and surroundings. Projects range in scope from the stately Knollwood House and Gardens in Houston, designed in the tradition of Charles Platt and John Staub, and the private fly-fishing retreat Table Rock Ranch in Colorado, which draws on Albert Good’s principles that park structures should above all respect their natural surroundings, to Longwood Farms near Chappell Hill, with gardens and grounds rooted in the South Central Texas landscape.

Bill Curtis, Curtis & Windham Architects, will speak on the panel The Art of Collaboration, Monday, April 25, 10 am to noon, at Roche Bobois.

A home in Bellville designed by Curtis & Windham Architects. Photography Trevor Tondro.

Design Master Philip Gorrivan

Philip Gorrivan is widely known for his stylish interiors that marry elegant historical references with an exquisite eye for objects, art, and furnishings. His projects range from an estate in Palm Beach to homes in Paris’ 3rd arrondissement and South Kensington in London to a New York residence for members of the Kuwaiti royal family. He has been featured in House Beautiful, Veranda, Elle Decor, Architectural Digest, and The New York Times, among others, and has product lines with Baker, Holland & Sherry and Best & Lloyd. See his Sala Exotico room at Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach through April 3.

Philip Gorrivan will speak on the panel The Art of Collaboration, Monday, April 25, 10 am to noon, at Roche Bobois.

Living room designed by Philip Gorrivan