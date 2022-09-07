Texas Design Week Dallas is Almost Here

Suzanne Kasler will speak and sign her new book out this month at Markowicz Fine Art

Stewart Manger will speak and sign his new book at Cantoni Trade (Photo William Waldron)

Suzanne Tucker will speak and sign her new book at Allan knight Showroom (Photo Roger Davies)

Jamie Drake and Caleb Anderson, Drake/Anderson, will speak and sign their new book at Sherle Wagner International (Photo Brittany Ambridge)

Summer Thornton will speak and sign her new book at David Sutherland Showroom (Photo Thomas Loof)

Richard Mishaan will speak and sign his new book at Cantoni Trade (Photo Frank Louis)

Hutton Wilkinson, Tony Duquette Studios, discusses the Life and Design Legacy of Ann Getty and the upcoming Christie's auction, at Arsin Rug Gallery

Alex Papachristidis will speak and sign his new book at Jan Showers Showroom (Photo Donna Newman)

David Netto, author of the new Stephen Sills book, is in conversation with Stephen at Wells Abbott Showroom (Photo Rozette Rago)

Jean-Louis Deniot will speak and sign his new book at Schumacher

Ken Fulk will speak and sign books at The Rug Company during Texas Design Week Dallas (Photo Brendan Mainini)

Tickets are on sale for Texas Design Week Dallas, a week-long celebration of design with salon talks, book signings, cocktail parties, product launches, panel discussions, and dinners with some of the design industry’s most notable interior designers, architects, and visionaries.

Monday, September 19

Kick off Texas Design Week Dallas with mimosas and a panel discussion — Pretty at Peacock Alley: Elements of a Beautiful Room, with Lake Forest, Illinois’ designer Shelley Johnstone; Chicago designer Leslie Martin of M+M Interior Design, and Cathy Kincaid, Dallas, at Peacock Alley, 10 am to noon.

This is followed by a conversation with San Francisco designer Jeffry Weisman, Fishman Weisman Brugioni; Natasha Baradaran, Los Angeles., and Chad Dorsey, Dallas, Los Angeles, as they discuss Bespoke Interiors — Creating Custom and Why it’s So Important, at Minotti Cucine, noon to 2:30 pm.

We’re literally just getting started. An afternoon of book signings and not-to-miss talks (and perhaps rosé) is in store, starting with a discussion between moderator Chesie Breen, NYC-based architect Pietro Cicognani; director of Oehme van Sweden Eric Groft, Washington DC, and textile designer Lisa Fine, Dallas, NYC. The panel delves into creating fantasy and folly through architecture, design, and landscape, at Christopher Martin Gallery, 2:30 to 4:30 pm.

At Wells Abbott Showroom, cocktails with legendary designer Stephen Sills in conversation with designer and author David Netto, followed by a book signing of Sills’ new book out this month, written by David Netto, Stephen Sills: A Vision for Design (Rizzoli), at Wells Abbott Showroom, 4:30 to 6:30 pm.

Rounding out the week’s first full day is the opening of MOUS, Tanner Moussa and Mackenzie Moussa Lewis’ new showroom and the brand’s debut of the Native Arc collection of furniture and objects. The reveal — reserved for TXDW VIP ticket holders and by special invitation — takes place at the new MOUS Showroom, 6 to 8 pm.

Tuesday, September 20

Day two begins at 10 am with coffee and mimosas at Sutherland Showroom with Chicago-designer Summer Thornton as she presents projects from her first book, Wonderland: Adventures in Decorating (Rizzoli), at Sutherland Showroom, 10 am to noon.

Afterwards, hop over to The Luxury Bed Collection for a Texas Design Week Lunch and The 10 Best-Dressed Beds designed by ten top designers, and panel discussion: Tips and Tricks for Dressing a Bed, at The Luxury Bed Collection, 12:30 to 2 pm.

Next is afternoon wine and panel discussion with acclaimed designers Richard Mishaan, NYC and Stewart Manger, NYC, moderated by Chesie Breen: The Importance of Important: Art, Furniture, Objects, followed by book signings, at Cantoni Trade, 2:30 to 4:30 pm.

Next stop is Doniphan Moore’s new design studio, for Kitchen Confidential presented by Monogram Luxury Appliances, with afternoon cocktails and Kitchen Design Talk with Christopher Peacock, NYC, Andrea Schumacher, Denver, and Doniphan Moore, Dallas, moderated by Laurann Claridge, at Doniphan Moore Design Studio, 4:30 to 6:30 pm.

The day winds up with a fascinating salon talk, The Design Legacy of Ann Getty and an overview of the Christie’s auction, The Ann and Gordon Getty Collection of 19th and 20th-century Masterworks, Decorative Arts, English and European Furniture and more — a conversation between designer Hutton Wilkinson, Tony Duquette Studios, Beverly Hills, and Christie’s Deputy Chairman Will Strafford. TXDW VIP ticket holders and by special invitation, at Arsin Rug Gallery, 5:30 to 7:30 pm.

Wednesday, September 21

Wednesday begins with Kip’s Bay’s Nazira Handal leading a panel discussion: Behind the Scenes of Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas: The Tears, the Fears and What It Takes to Design a Show House Room — with Kip’s Bay designers Alessandra Branca, Anthony Baratta, and Lance Scott, at Roche Bobois, 10 am to noon.

Next is afternoon wine and a salon talk with design legend Alex Papachristidis and signing of his new book out this month, at Jan Showers Showroom, noon to 2:30 pm.

Modern Matter luxury hardware collaborators Mark D. Sikes, Sarah Bartholomew, Barrie Benson, Eddie Ross, and Michelle Nussbaumer appear at Elegant Additions with Modern Matter founders Katherine Weeks Mulford and Lee Addison Lesley for a panel discussion: Secrets of Successful Brand Collaborations, followed by book signings. Don’t miss the pop-up of the newest Modern Matter collections, at Elegant Additions, 2:30 to 4:30 pm.

Next up is More is More is More — Today’s Maximalist Interiors illustrated talk with Mark D. Sikes, Philip Gorrivan and Schumacher creative director Dara Caponigro, moderated by author Carl Dellatore, followed by a book signing, at OKA, 4:30 to 6:30 pm.

Steele Marcoux, editor in chief Veranda magazine, hosts Alex Hitz: cocktails and a salon talk with Steele and erudite entertainer, chef and master host Alex Hitz. Both Alex and Steele will sign their newest books out this month, at Neiman Marcus Downtown, 6:30 to 8:15 pm.

Thursday, September 22

Morning mimosas and new collections at James Showroom with designers Alessandra Branca (Casa Branca), Lisa Fine, Clay McLaurin and Todd Piercy (McLaurin & Piercy), Serena Dugan, Peter Dunham, Susan Crater (Sister Parish), Alex Mason (Ferrick Mason), Caitlin McGauley, Leah O’Connnell, and Alexandra Morrall (Mahala Textiles), James Showroom, 9:30 to 11:30 am.

Next, coffee and breakfast bites with powerhouse duo Jamie Drake and Caleb Anderson of Drake/Anderson as they deliver an illustrated talk and signing of their new book, Bold: The Interiors of Drake/Anderson (Rizzoli), at Sherle Wagner International, 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Then join the ultimate gentleman farmer and potter Christopher Spitzmiller for afternoon wine and a discussion oof chickens and chintz at Blue Print, with book signing to follow, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Next, make your way to the Schumacher showroom for cocktails with French designer and legend Jean-Louis Deniot, whom Forbes calls the modern master of French interiors, as he delivers an illustrated talk with Schumacher creative director Dara Caponigro; Jean-Louis signs copies of his new book out this month Destinations: Jean-Louis Deniot (Rizzoli), and Dara signs copies of her book S is for Style: The Schumacher Book of Decoration (Rizzoli), at Schumacher, 4 to 6 pm.

Friday, September 23

The final day OF TXDW Dallas begins with coffee, mimosas, illustrated talk, and book signing with esteemed designer Suzanne Tucker at Allan Knight Shworoom, 10 am to 12:30 pm.

Next up is Atlanta designer Suzanne Kasler, in an illustrated talk followed by a signing of her new book out this month, Suzanne Kasler: Edited Style (Rizzoli), at Markowicz Fine Art, 1 to 3 pm.

Texas Design Week Dallas ends with a bang, with cocktails and illustrated talk with design and entertaining legend Ken Fulk, followed by a signing of his book Ken Fulk: The Movie in My Mind (Assouline), at The Rug Company, 5 to 7 pm.

Texas Design Week Dallas is a ticketed event. For complete schedule and to purchase tickets, go to TexasDesignWeek.com.

Thank you to our Texas Design Week Dallas sponsors: Dallas Design District, HN Capital Partners, Monogram Luxury Appliances, New Orleans Auction Galleries, The Container Store, MOUS, Tribute Goods