Thom Browne
Thom Browne
Thom Browne
Thom Browne
Thom Browne
01
05

Thom Browne’s yacht glasses, coupe, whiskey glasses, and whiskey carafe for Baccarat.

02
05

Gym towel with Thom Browne four-bar motif.

03
05

Thom Browne whiskey carafe for Baccarat.

04
05

Thom Browne’s Salone de Mobile Milano installation.

05
05

Thom Browne.

Thom Browne
Thom Browne
Thom Browne
Thom Browne
Thom Browne
Home + Design

Thom Browne’s Subversive New Line of Luxury Home Goods

Menswear's Coolest Designer is Now Officially a Lifestyle

BY // 06.19.24
Thom Browne’s yacht glasses, coupe, whiskey glasses, and whiskey carafe for Baccarat.
Gym towel with Thom Browne four-bar motif.
Thom Browne whiskey carafe for Baccarat.
Thom Browne’s Salone de Mobile Milano installation.
Thom Browne.
1
5

Thom Browne’s yacht glasses, coupe, whiskey glasses, and whiskey carafe for Baccarat.

2
5

Gym towel with Thom Browne four-bar motif.

3
5

Thom Browne whiskey carafe for Baccarat.

4
5

Thom Browne’s Salone de Mobile Milano installation.

5
5

Thom Browne.

The fashion Olympics recently occurred — and by that, we mean the cavalcade of gowns and tuxedos (generally avant-garde and on theme) that ascended the steps of the magnificent Gothic Revival building on Fifth Avenue for The Met Gala. Each year, the coolest of the celebutante clique turn to designer Thom Browne for his subversive and classically mid-century eye (think any costume created for a Hitchcock film like Rear Window) to create an ensemble. This year, that impressive roster included Alton Mason, Rebecca Ferguson, Cynthia Erivo, Jaden Smith, Steven Yeun, Queen Lafitah, Eboni Nichols, and Gigi Hadid. The cult of personality that follows Major Thom has a new reason to rejoice: He has created goods for the home.

Yes, Thom Browne is now a lifestyle — one that would be appropriate for the lives of Sinatra and his Rat Packers, anyway. After 20 years of made-to-measure suits, ready-to-wear, and accessories (we adore all the pieces that reference his beloved dachshund, Hector), Browne launched a collection for Baccarat last fall (in time for the brand’s 260th anniversary) with yacht glasses, whiskey glasses, coupe, and whiskey carafe, each etched with his distinctive four-bar motif. Crafted by house artisans in Lorraine, France, the barware is now found in the chicest of bachelor pads, from NYC’s Upper East Side to London’s Sloane Square, and we’re quite certain anyone channeling their inner Sloane Ranger has this on their wedding registry.

This spring, Browne moved into the bedroom through a collaboration with Frette. The 160-year-old Italian heritage linens label — known for the finest fibers and master craftspeople — has long been the go-to for the 0.01 percenters. Now Frette has partnered with Thom Browne to present everything from bedding and bath linens to robes.

Thom Browne
Thom Browne’s Salone de Mobile Milano installation.

Thom Browne’s runway presentations have never been conventional; he once famously marched out models in 1960s space-race-era astronaut suits, which were shed to reveal his version of a uniform for today’s Mad Men-esque advertising execs. Therefore, he debuted the linens collab with a special performance at Salone de Mobile Milano at the Palazzina Appiani in April. Within the grandiose space, six slender cots were adorned with the new bedding, with a TB outfit/uniform on a simple silver coat rack beside each bed. Six models slowly emerged, wearing identical underwear (albeit with his four-bar calf- length socks and brogues), which resembled modest Mormon undergarments, and stood by each vignette. They then donned matching shorts suits and climbed into bed, only to awaken from their slumber to again disrobe and march out of the room. No muss. No fuss. We so respect a designer who knows his lane and stays firmly within it.

Thom Browne
Gym towel with Thom Browne four-bar motif.

To kit up and lead your Thom Browne life, he’s also created pieces with Limoges (we’re particularly fond of the 4-bar Haviland Tea Time set that goes for $1,125) and Christofle (who doesn’t need a new champagne or ice bucket, especially when it has the 4-bars, starting at $1,600). Order through thombrowne.com

The Allen

Swipe
  • The Allen June 2024
  • The Allen June 2024
  • The Allen June 2024
  • The Allen June 2024
  • The Allen June 2024
  • The Allen June 2024
  • The Allen June 2024
  • The Allen June 2024
  • The Allen June 2024
Discover Weber Pellet Grill at Bering's
SHOP NOW

Featured Properties

Swipe
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates, River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
4625 Crawford Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

4625 Crawford Street
Houston, TX

$485,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4625 Crawford Street
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,179,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
12611 Cove Landing Drive
Bridgeland
FOR SALE

12611 Cove Landing Drive
Cypress, TX

$685,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
12611 Cove Landing Drive
6008 Glencove Street #B
Memorial Park Area
FOR SALE

6008 Glencove Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,385,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6008 Glencove Street #B
4413 Verdome Lane
Oak Forest West Area
FOR SALE

4413 Verdome Lane
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4413 Verdome Lane
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
PARK SQUARE - Briar Hollow
FOR SALE

49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$419,999 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
4038 Woodshire Street
Westwood
FOR SALE

4038 Woodshire Street
Houston, TX

$259,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4038 Woodshire Street
3500 Audubon Place
Montrose
FOR SALE

3500 Audubon Place
Houston, TX

$1,585,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3500 Audubon Place
1205 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1205 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1205 Nantucket Drive
23019 S Warmstone Way
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

23019 S Warmstone Way
Katy, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
23019 S Warmstone Way
3838 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3838 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$5,245,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3838 Olympia Drive
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$665,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
5211 Gano Street
Northside
FOR SALE

5211 Gano Street
Houston, TX

$429,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
5211 Gano Street
6830 Silver Shores Lane
Cross Creek
FOR SALE

6830 Silver Shores Lane
Katy, TX

$315,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
6830 Silver Shores Lane
1203 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1203 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1203 Nantucket Drive
5540 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire Area
FOR SALE

5540 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5540 Grand Lake Street
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #92
Montebello | Co-list: Cathy Scherer
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #92
Houston, TX

$1,875,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #92
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,265,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
6261 Del Monte Drive
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6261 Del Monte Drive
Houston, TX

$1,025,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6261 Del Monte Drive
12634 Briar Patch Road
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

12634 Briar Patch Road
Houston, TX

$529,900 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
12634 Briar Patch Road
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$500,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
1405 Dart Street
Washington East
FOR SALE

1405 Dart Street
Houston, TX

$489,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1405 Dart Street
951 W 21st Street
Contemporary Heights
FOR SALE

951 W 21st Street
Houston, TX

$409,500 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
951 W 21st Street
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
18718 Luby Creek Drive
Bridgeland, Cypress | Co-list: Kelli Comiskey
FOR SALE

18718 Luby Creek Drive
Cypress, TX

$935,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
18718 Luby Creek Drive
10038 Briar Drive
Briargrove Park
FOR SALE

10038 Briar Drive
Houston, TX

$1,650,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10038 Briar Drive
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Weston Lakes, Fulshear
FOR SALE

3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Fulshear, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$189,900 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X