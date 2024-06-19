Thom Browne’s Subversive New Line of Luxury Home Goods

The fashion Olympics recently occurred — and by that, we mean the cavalcade of gowns and tuxedos (generally avant-garde and on theme) that ascended the steps of the magnificent Gothic Revival building on Fifth Avenue for The Met Gala. Each year, the coolest of the celebutante clique turn to designer Thom Browne for his subversive and classically mid-century eye (think any costume created for a Hitchcock film like Rear Window) to create an ensemble. This year, that impressive roster included Alton Mason, Rebecca Ferguson, Cynthia Erivo, Jaden Smith, Steven Yeun, Queen Lafitah, Eboni Nichols, and Gigi Hadid. The cult of personality that follows Major Thom has a new reason to rejoice: He has created goods for the home.

Yes, Thom Browne is now a lifestyle — one that would be appropriate for the lives of Sinatra and his Rat Packers, anyway. After 20 years of made-to-measure suits, ready-to-wear, and accessories (we adore all the pieces that reference his beloved dachshund, Hector), Browne launched a collection for Baccarat last fall (in time for the brand’s 260th anniversary) with yacht glasses, whiskey glasses, coupe, and whiskey carafe, each etched with his distinctive four-bar motif. Crafted by house artisans in Lorraine, France, the barware is now found in the chicest of bachelor pads, from NYC’s Upper East Side to London’s Sloane Square, and we’re quite certain anyone channeling their inner Sloane Ranger has this on their wedding registry.

This spring, Browne moved into the bedroom through a collaboration with Frette. The 160-year-old Italian heritage linens label — known for the finest fibers and master craftspeople — has long been the go-to for the 0.01 percenters. Now Frette has partnered with Thom Browne to present everything from bedding and bath linens to robes.

Thom Browne’s runway presentations have never been conventional; he once famously marched out models in 1960s space-race-era astronaut suits, which were shed to reveal his version of a uniform for today’s Mad Men-esque advertising execs. Therefore, he debuted the linens collab with a special performance at Salone de Mobile Milano at the Palazzina Appiani in April. Within the grandiose space, six slender cots were adorned with the new bedding, with a TB outfit/uniform on a simple silver coat rack beside each bed. Six models slowly emerged, wearing identical underwear (albeit with his four-bar calf- length socks and brogues), which resembled modest Mormon undergarments, and stood by each vignette. They then donned matching shorts suits and climbed into bed, only to awaken from their slumber to again disrobe and march out of the room. No muss. No fuss. We so respect a designer who knows his lane and stays firmly within it. To kit up and lead your Thom Browne life, he’s also created pieces with Limoges (we’re particularly fond of the 4-bar Haviland Tea Time set that goes for $1,125) and Christofle (who doesn’t need a new champagne or ice bucket, especially when it has the 4-bars, starting at $1,600). Order through thombrowne.com