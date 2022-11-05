Waterworks Co-founder and American Bath Design Expert is Headed to Houston’s Elegant Additions

"The Ultimate Bath" by Barbara Sallick (© "The Ultimate Bath" by Barbara Sallick, Rizzoli New York, 2022)

One of the luminaries of American bath design, Barbara Sallick — co-founder, with husband Robert Sallick, of the iconic brand Waterworks — is coming to Houston for the launch of her latest book, The Ultimate Bath (Rizzoli, $60), with a talk and book signing at Elegant Additions on Tuesday, November 15.

The Sallicks founded Waterworks in Danbury, Connecticut 44 years ago, and their son Peter Sallick now runs the company, with Elegant Additions as the exclusive Houston outpost for the dashing bath and kitchen fixtures.

Conveyed via 272 pages, and 150 color photos, this volume beguiles the reader with its expansive take on contemporary bath design. Its five chapters offer inspiring and varying takes on lushly luxurious bath retreats: High Style, Color Fields, Tightly Tailored, Novel Graphics and Plein Air. The book is destined to be a classic for any architecture-and-design library, and those undertaking home restoration and/or remodeling.

The range of creativity in the modern bath plays out in the pages of The Ultimate Bath, which launches this month, in projects by some of today’s most celebrated architects and interior designers. These include Ray Booth, Miles Redd, Drake/Anderson, Ken Fulk, McAlpine, Summer Thornton, Suzanne Kasler, Nate Berkus, Commune Design, Gil Schafer, Nickey Kehoe, Jay Jeffers, Ike Kligerman Barkley, Doniphan Moore, Michael G. Imber Architects, Brigette Romanek, Steven Gambrel, Barbara Westbrook, Thomas Pheasant, Jane Hallworth, Thomas O’Brien, Poonam Khanna, Adam Hunter, Steve Giannetti, and Andrea Schumacher.

The aesthetics in these extraordinary bathrooms featured in this ultimate volume offer odes to nature with rejuvenating views while exuding exuberant pattern and the maxim more is more. Others possess high style and commune with the past or exotic civilizations or are ethereal and restrained.

Cocktails, talk and book signing Tuesday, November 15, 5 to 6:30 pm, at Elegant Additions, 104 W. 12th Street; RSVP to Jennifer Gaumond, [email protected]