West University Show House Lets 14 Top Interior Designers Run Wild With Imagination — Stepping Into a Creative Wonderland

The ASID TXGC Show House in West University is open this weekend and next, featuring the work of 14 local designers.

Over-sized jacks on the wall of the second floor family room in the ASID Show House.

The second floor family room in the ASID TXGC Show House in West University. Note the life-sized horse with a lamp on his head.

Entry to the ASID Show House in West University where 14 designers have worked their magic.

What happens when 14 interior designers tackle a spanking new 5,000-square-foot home, each putting their best talents forward in designated spaces? One’s imagination is surely piqued. And that will be the result for those who take a look-see at the American Society of Interior Designers Show House now open at 3807 Westerman Street in West University.

How about a life-sized horse topped by a lamp with lampshade? Or a colorful handful of super-sized jacks scattered across one wall? Or the playroom whimsically lighted with a dozen floating Japanese lanterns?

These are just a few of the entertaining design notes to be found in this West University house.

The tour of the house by Sugar Creek Homes continues through December 11 and resumes December 15 through December 18, from 10 am to 5 pm each day with the last entry at 4:30 pm.

“ASID Texas Gulf Coast Chapter is excited to have our first Show House since 2019 and be able to showcase Houston’s interior design talent along with our industry partners in the design and build community,” ASID TXGC president Candice Rogers says. “This project is a true testament of what can be achieved when builders, designers and industry partners work together to build a client’s dream home.”

The featured designers are Lauren Ashley of LA Weddings & Interiors, Cheryl Baker of CDB Interiors, Casey Brand of Cassandra Brand Interiors, Alison Walters of Dominguez-Bespoke Countertop, Imelda Escatell and Victoria Sheffield of Victoria Sheffield Design, Christine Ho of Christine Ho Interiors, Jennifer Loh of Burgess Loh Interiors, Laura Manchee of Laura Manchee Designs, Brelan Owens and Tami Owens of the Owen Group Design Firm, Teri Pugh of Teri Pugh Studio, Tamra Rivera of Daltile and Cristina Robinson of iiiDesign.

“It has been my honor to work alongside so many talented designers on the 2022 Show House,” show event chair Victoria Sheffield says. “Continuing supply chain challenges brought the opportunity to rely heavily on local vendors and craftspeople who represent our diverse and creative city so well.

“The marvelous craftsmanship of Sugar Creek Homes allowed the designers to implement many unique features.”

The talents will be on hand in their spaces to discuss their work.

Tickets run $35 for adults and $15 for children under 12. They are available at the door (cash not accepted) or online here.