A Charming Kessler Park Bungalow Hits The Market For Just Under $1 Million — The Perfect Setting For A Cool, Art-Fueled Life in Dallas

Hibernating inside during frosty temperatures presents the perfect opportunity to do one of my favorite things — scroll Zillow. When it comes to real estate, I have a favorite game I like to play. If someone gave you $1 million and told you that you had to buy a house in Dallas today, what house would you buy? The real estate market isn’t exactly popping off in January, so I’ll warn you: there’s a lot of same ol’, same ol’. A flip here, an “I’m Gorgeous Inside!” there. In a market oversaturated with white walls, I’m looking for something different. Cue 1023 North Edgefield Avenue.

Located in vibrant Kessler Park (just minutes from bustling Bishop Arts), the just-listed 2,100-square-foot bungalow was renovated in 2022 and includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The owners successfully balanced updating the spaces while maintaining the house’s 1925 charm.

People today really love the phrase “open-concept,” but this concept didn’t exist in 1925. I’m more interested in a room-to-room flow that makes sense, and this one does. The front door of the bungalow opens to the living room, and then French doors connect it to the dining room, which boasts a spiral steel staircase to the converted attic loft space.

I don’t know anything about the owners of this house, but I also know everything about the owners of this house. They collect art. They make art. They read. They host wine-fueled dinner parties that they call “salons” where they talk about what they’ve read. They wear cool things that they purchased in a seaside village on a trip overseas. The party continues into the night, gathered outside around the chiminea. Clearly, this is a house for Cool People.

If you owned this house, surely your guests would congregate in the kitchen, admiring your gorgeous range as homemade bolognese simmered away, filling the house with its aroma. The appliances and high-end finishes in the eat-in chef’s kitchen (complete with blue cabinets and exposed shelving) make it appear large and luxe.

On quiet nights, I’d read Liz Moore’s The God of the Woods in the living room as a fire roared in the original fireplace.

The primary bedroom seems tight, but it “offers a luxurious escape with its spa-like en-suite bathroom,” the listing boasts. I must agree that an evening soak in that deep brushed nickel bathtub sounds heavenly.

The additional bedrooms provide flexibility “for any lifestyle,” though the current set-up seems ideal. (What little girl didn’t dream of a lofted bedroom up a spiral staircase, reading with her legs propped up against the slanted ceilings?)

The listing also notes that the owners installed an electric car charger. Did it even need to be said?

1023 North Edgefield Avenue is listed at $925,000. There is an open house on Saturday, January 11, from 12 pm to 2 pm if you want to take a peek and imagine your artistic, cool life inside.