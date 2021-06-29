This Dreamy Mansion is on its Own Peninsula — a Sugar Land Showcase Like No Other

Imagine a mansion on its own peninsula, one whose design, location, features and elegance (not to mention wow factor) are off the charts. It actually exists — and it’s right here in the Houston area.

It’s 11 Paradise Point, and it’s much more than special. This is a true show-stopping house, with six bedrooms, six full and two half baths, a resort-style swimming pool, balconies, a huge dining room, a well-designed chef’s kitchen, and a three-car garage and porte-cochère. And that is just the beginning of this remarkable estate.

The asking price? It’s $9,450,000 with Tim Surratt of Greenwood King Properties as the listing agent.

How large is this manse, you ask? How does 13,072 square feet sound? In addition, this showcase property is situated on more than two acres of land, all nestled behind a security gate that ensures privacy and comfort. It’s a Sugar Land masterpiece.

You’ll make a grand entrance at 11 Paradise Point.

While size might be one thing to consider when purchasing a home, it’s certainly not the only factor. Location, construction quality and finishing touches are also important, and 11 Paradise Point will leave you wanting for nothing in these categories either.

Step inside … you’re home.

Imagine walking through the front doors of your waterfront home, into the grand marble-clad entryway anchored by a glorious stairway and crystal chandelier. That’s the opening chapter to this tale, and it only gets better. You’ll be the leading character of this best-seller.

Adjacent to the entrance is a grand hall, a sublime setting for a gathering of family and friends. Cocktails before dinner? An intellectually stimulating salon? How about a pre-dinner concert starring your favorite string quartet? There is space for all of those things, and more.

This room has elegance and grace.

This is for special individuals.

When it’s time to sit for dinner, the formal dining room at 11 Paradise Point is ready for you and your guests. Grand meals will be a daily occurrence in the space, because, well, nothing less will do. (We’ll get to the kitchen soon. . . )

No reservations needed.

And here is where the culinary magic happens. The kitchen is full of features made to order for the most demanding cook. Two sinks make prep work an easy task, and double ovens provide you with all the space you need to bake and roast some fine dishes. We imagine Baked Alaska and a standing rib roast.

There is room for a full staff. This is the type of house where you can throw lavish dinner parties that will be the talk of all your friends.

This kitchen means business, and it is full of features you’ll love.

When the mood strikes — breakfast, anyone? — your casual dining spot is a short walk from the kitchen. We told you that this showcase estate lacks for nothing.

If you love to cook, this is the kitchen for you.

Breakfast is served.

When you are ready to burn off some calories, head to the exercise room, conveniently located off of the kitchen and breakfast room. A wall of mirrors and tranquil views of nature await you.

Working out is a pleasure here.

The owners of this palatial property will have a full calendar, of course, and when work (or research) calls, the sumptuous study is the place to be. Its hardwood floors, amazing built-ins and coffered ceiling — plus the lake views from its terrace — are swoon worthy.

This is a true sanctuary of its own — a retreat within a retreat.

Want to work here? Let’s go to the primary suite now, because it is nothing short of a private paradise. It’s on the main floor, and features a beautiful tray ceiling, a fireplace and French doors that lead to the garden and pool. You’ll sleep in splendor here. These chambers are worthy of royalty. The primary suite’s sitting area is a calming space. To start your day in a perfect manner, 11 Paradise Point’s magnificent primary suite bath is a luxurious oasis, complete with a Bain Ultra soaking tub, steam shower and large walk-in closets. We’re talking over-the-top, yet elegant, surroundings. A bath such as this is a rare thing. Sitting pretty … The King’s domain On the second floor landing you’ll find a beautiful sight, one that will never fail to captivate. It’s a wonderful introduction to the level. Look up, and be in awe. The view from above… The bedrooms on the second floor all boast spacious environments and spectacular views of the outside, and you’ll appreciate the thoughtful built-ins and design touches such as work spaces and en suite baths. The Blue Room A bedroom made for rest and study The second floor also feature a game room, and it’s serious one, complete with a wet bar. Life is too short to not have fun, after all. Darts, cards, or billiards?