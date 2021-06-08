This River Oaks Manor is Beyond Private, Tranquil and Show Stopping — Inside 2406 River Oaks Boulevard, a $7.4 Million Stunner

A property in River Oaks is much more than a house. It’s a vital part of architectural and social history — both Houston’s and America’s — because River Oaks has long been studied by scholars for its importance to the city and as a model community.

The area was established in the 1920s by William and Michael Hogg, sons of former Texas governor and attorney Hugh Potter. It was advertised as “a distinguished experiment in fine living” and it has been exactly that ever since. Living in River Oaks is even more coveted today — if that’s possible.

Which makes 2406 River Oaks Boulevard, a significant addition to the Houston real estate market. Newly listed for $7,495,000 under Compass agent Laura Sweeney. Sweeney is one of Houston’s most dynamic Realtors, and there’s no one more dedicated to her clients. If she’s on your side you are guaranteed nothing but professionalism and excellence.

The details of 2406 River Oaks Boulevard are impressive: five bedrooms, 4 and a 1/2 baths, 7,231 square feet of living space and a 28,900-square-foot estate overall. Then there’s the primary suite with a wood-burning fireplace and a sublime bath, with separate dressing rooms (naturally) and an adjacent fitness center.

Once ensconced in this home you’ll have nothing but bespoke pleasure. In Houston’s most coveted neighborhood.

This property really has it all, and it’s located in a private cul-de-sac, meaning you’ll possess a manor grounded in tranquility, exclusivity and privacy. You’re worth nothing less, as you are well aware.

You enter the spacious residence in style, into a grand foyer, and awaiting your presence are a 21 foot by 20 foot reception hall and an equally large formal living room, leading into a large library, a butler’s bar, a morning room, and a fully equipped kitchen with ample cooking and entertaining space (complete with antique brick flooring). And that’s but a partial roster of the rooms here.

To say you will have a lot of space is the ultimate understatement.

When you retire to your private bedrooms for the evening (or an afternoon power nap) you’ll be greeted by spacious environs designed for the utmost in comfort and warmth. Light streams in from well-placed windows in the day, and your sleep will be the best you’ve ever had.

Living in River Oaks is also about the splendor of nature, and this property boasts that in abundance. Lounge by the classic pool, stroll the bucolic grounds, set up a putting green, or throw the best garden party imaginable: You can do it all at 2406 River Oaks Boulevard.

2406 River Oaks Boulevard

Listing Agent: Laura Sweeney, Compass

Asking Price: $7,495,000

For more on Laura Sweeney and all the special properties she represents, check out her full Compass page.