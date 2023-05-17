An Architecturally Significant Old Highland Park Home Hits the Market for $10.5 Million

Tucked away on one of the best streets in Old Highland Park, 3509 Crescent Avenue on over half an acre has hit the market for only the third time in its history. Buyers will have to act quickly to lock down this Park Cities classic that exudes charm, elegance, and luxury.

Offered for $10.5 million by Aaron Carroll and Blake Eltis with Douglas Elliman Real Estate, the four-bedroom and six-bathroom home is an ideal size at 6,507 square feet. The home’s original architect and designer, Scott Merrill, was influential in the design of two of Dallasites’ favorite destinations — Alys Beach and Seaside. Merrill designed the Seaside Inn and Alys Beach Town Center, and the inspiration is evident throughout 3509 Crescent Avenue.

“3509 Crescent Avenue is where the Hamptons meets Seaside meets Alys,” says Carroll. “It’s a design you don’t see often in the Park Cities which I love.”

Carroll’s and Eltis’ clients hired David Stocker with SHM Architects to reimagine this classic design along with Jeff Gilbert to oversee the project and Javier Burkle to design the home with no details spared. They added more than 2,400 square feet to the oasis, completely transforming the home. Taking the main floor down to the studs in 2019 and 2020, they were able to completely transform the flow of the home. The guest house mimics the main house with pitched ceilings and serene views of the pool.

While completing the renovations, the owners also added a new primary bedroom to the first floor, including a stunning all-marble bath with a steam shower and soaking tub, spacious walk-in closets, and a safe room along with a second laundry room. With this new addition, the owners converted the second-floor original primary suite into a rare, expansive guest suite.

“We’re finding that there’s a niche and big demand for this size home and layout,” says Eltis. “In this layout, you use every single square foot. With three living rooms on the first floor, it’s perfect for entertaining and there’s plenty of space for every type of buyer. From people with kids to those empty nesters and everyone in between. Plus, with a 3 car garage and an additional parking for 4 cars in the back, there’s room for everyone.”

The home’s top-of-the-line design and build create a truly unique abode. The abundance of natural light throughout each space creates an open, airy aesthetic. Follow the light and warmth into the open-concept kitchen that features chef-grade appliances and whip up your favorite cocktail in the bar with temperature-controlled wine storage and ice maker.

Meander from the living room through the sliding doors to the tranquil pool and backyard that features multiple outdoor entertaining areas, including a covered patio, built-in fire pit, private and lush garden with outdoor grill area, and dog run. No need to worry about rolling brown-outs this summer, as the home has its own full generator on-site.

If you’re looking for a traditional Highland Park home with every modern convenience and unbeatable location, look no further than 3509 Crescent Avenue.