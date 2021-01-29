Houston’s Mediterranean Dream Home — 3826 Overbrook Lane is a World Of Its Own in One of the City’s Most Coveted Neighborhoods

There are some special homes you almost never want to leave. This one is situated in one of Houston’s most coveted neighborhoods, near the Briar Club, River Oaks District, Highland Village, top restaurants such as Giacomo’s Cibo e Vino, State of Grace — and much more. Step inside 3826 Overbrook Lane in Royden Oaks.

If you are a fan of Mediterranean-style homes, you’ll want to take some time looking around. Walking through its 4,058 square feet of living space, there is a calming and stimulating feel to the home. Especially when one gazes into the wonderfully landscaped and private grounds, complete with an artistic swimming pool and spa.

Let’s begin with a few features that this home, represented by the Keller Williams Metropolitans’s Ashley Eoff, boasts: marble flooring, Venetian plaster walls, and a spacious balcony from which to appreciate your domain. And that’s but a few of the amenities that come with this estate, which is listed at $1,995,000.

This room is the perfect setting for an intimate cocktail party or a pre-dinner discussion.

For most, it’s instant love the first time you walk through the arched mahogany double doors of 3826 Overbrook Lane. Spacious rooms, high ceilings, double crown molding, there is a lot to take in. But it’s better to take a minute to stand in the entryway and simply breathe. This is the rare home that comes with its own distinct vibe.

Consider the striking, long window-lined corridor with a view onto the private rear garden. It’s a vista of which you would never tire. Tall, domed windows and deep ledges that serve as display cases add to this home’s splendor, and the thoughtfully placed lighting complements the entire space. This showcase home is almost made for displaying a dazzling art collection with ample wall space galore.

These windows, magnificent and architecturally intriguing, provide views to die for.

If entertaining is a high priority, then 3826 Overbrook Lane checks off another vital box. A kitchen replete with chef-approved appliances, well-designed prep spaces and abundant storage will be the star of any dinner-party evening. Imagine guests wandering in and out of this grand kitchen, drinks and hors d’oeuvres in hand.

Make sure your knives are sharpened, because you’ll love creating with them in this kitchen.

Any foodie will appreciate the seating near the kitchen, which makes for a great setting for a quiet breakfast or a full-fledged dinner party. The large dining room stands out — even compared to other true luxury homes.

The breakfast nook also serves to seat the audience sure to delight in your cooking skills.

The master suite is located on the ground floor for convenience — and privacy from all the other bedroom suites, which are all upstairs. Once these bedroom doors are closed, it’s easy to leave the world behind. The dressing room and bath are both showstoppers in their own right.

The main suite: full of luxurious touches and relaxing surfaces and textures.

The spa-like bath is a refuge for your senses.

There is much more at 3826 Overbook Lane, including a garden inspired by the finest English gardens, a covered loggia that offers views of the beautifully manicured backyard and a sprawling total of 10,640 square feet of property.

Art, comfort, luxury, attention to detail: It’s all at 3826 Overbrook Lane.

A Realtor in The Know

Keller Williams Metropolitan agent Eoff is a native Houstonian, and knows her city well, a bonus when it comes to helping her clients find special homes. Like this one on Overbrook Lane. She graduated from Texas A&M University, and volunteers with passion with the Junior League of Houston. She is a platinum member of the Houston Association of Realtors, Texas Association of Realtors and National Association of Realtors.

For more information on 3826 Overbrook Lane or other special Houston houses contact Ashley Eoff.