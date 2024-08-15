Able Acres Farm and Ranch
Able Acres Farm and Ranch in Waller County offers agricultural and recreational possibilities. (Photo by Jams Pharoan)

The 267 acres of Able Acres Farm and Ranch nestle against the Brazos River. (Photo by Jams Pharoan)

Able Acres Farm and Ranch is centered by the Victorian house, built in the early 1900s. (Photo by Jams Pharoan)

The 5,000 sq.ft. home at Able Acres Farm and Ranch, built in the early 1900s, is fully updated. (Photo by Jams Pharoan)

The Able Acres Farm and Ranch home sits amid grand pecan trees and vintage oak trees. (Photo by Jams Pharoan)

The kitchen at Able Acres Farm and Ranch is fully updated. (Photo by John Gremillion)

Interiors of the home at Able Acres Farm and Ranch give a nod to its Victorian heritage. (Photo by John Gremillion)

Interiors of the home at Able Acres Farm and Ranch give a nod to its Victorian heritage. (Photo by John Gremillion)

The third floor game room at Able Acres Farm and Ranch (Photo by John Gremillion)

The Able Acres Farm and Ranch home sits amid grand pecan trees and vintage oak trees. (Photo by Jams Pharoan)

A pond on Able Acres Farm and Ranch (Photo by Jams Pharoan)

Able Acres Farm and Ranch (Photo by Jams Pharoan)

The 267-acre Able Acres Farm and Ranch is suitable for serious ranching. (Photo by Jams Pharoan)

Real Estate / Houses

Sprawling Farm and Victorian-Era Texas Ranch on the Brazos River Brings Gentle Country Living — Inside Able Acres’ $4.99 Million World Of Its Own

An Enchanting House With a Story Behind It That You Might Not Quite Believe

BY // 08.15.24
Able Acres Farm and Ranch in Waller County offers agricultural and recreational possibilities. (Photo by Jams Pharoan)

The 267 acres of Able Acres Farm and Ranch nestle against the Brazos River. (Photo by Jams Pharoan)

Able Acres Farm and Ranch is centered by the Victorian house, built in the early 1900s. (Photo by Jams Pharoan)

The 5,000 sq.ft. home at Able Acres Farm and Ranch, built in the early 1900s, is fully updated. (Photo by Jams Pharoan)

The Able Acres Farm and Ranch home sits amid grand pecan trees and vintage oak trees. (Photo by Jams Pharoan)

The kitchen at Able Acres Farm and Ranch is fully updated. (Photo by John Gremillion)

Interiors of the home at Able Acres Farm and Ranch give a nod to its Victorian heritage. (Photo by John Gremillion)

Interiors of the home at Able Acres Farm and Ranch give a nod to its Victorian heritage. (Photo by John Gremillion)

The third floor game room at Able Acres Farm and Ranch (Photo by John Gremillion)

The Able Acres Farm and Ranch home sits amid grand pecan trees and vintage oak trees. (Photo by Jams Pharoan)

A pond on Able Acres Farm and Ranch (Photo by Jams Pharoan)

Able Acres Farm and Ranch (Photo by Jams Pharoan)

The 267-acre Able Acres Farm and Ranch is suitable for serious ranching. (Photo by Jams Pharoan)

A preserved Victorian-era home set amid a majestic pecan orchard is the centerpiece of a 267 acre spread on the banks of the Brazos River that is up for sale with an asking price of $4,999,999. It is a dream property for someone with an appreciation of Texas heritage and a yearning for the peaceful ambiance of country living.

Able Acres Farm and Ranch on FM 1458 with a Pattison, Texas, address has everything a gentleman (or gentle lady) farmer could want. For that farmer, the property boasts working pens, high fencing, mixed soil, cross-fencing sections allowing for herd management and rotational grazing practices. The pecan orchard offers its own agricultural interest.

The 267 acres of Able Acres Farm and Ranch nestle against the Brazos River.

On the other hand, the quiet country property with its bounty of trees, ponds and riverfront could make for an interesting second home or weekend/holiday retreat. The farm is an hour from bustling Round Top, less than an hour from Houston, depending on traffic. Dallas residents, many of whom are Round Top regulars, will find that the property is about a three and half hour drive from home.

Built in the early 1900s, the house, just shy of 5,000 square feet, has been fully updated with everything from an elevator to modern baths and kitchen, central air and heat, fire and smoke alarm, ceiling fans and water softener. The detached four-car garage with a golf cart station has automatic garage door openers.

The Able Acres Farm and Ranch home sits amid grand pecan trees and vintage oak trees.

All five of the bedrooms are on the second floor which opens to a vast balcony offering views to the tree-shrouded landscape. Five full baths are modern day additions. The third floor, which is accessed by a spiral staircase, is used as a game room.

The house itself has an enchanting history, if the storytellers are to be believed. The theory is that the dwelling, which was magnificent for its time, was moved to the site from elsewhere as a wedding gift to the original owner’s daughter.

Able Acres Farm and Ranch is listed with Cari Goeke of Southern District Sotheby’s International Realty.

