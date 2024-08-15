Sprawling Farm and Victorian-Era Texas Ranch on the Brazos River Brings Gentle Country Living — Inside Able Acres’ $4.99 Million World Of Its Own

The 267-acre Able Acres Farm and Ranch is suitable for serious ranching. (Photo by Jams Pharoan)

Interiors of the home at Able Acres Farm and Ranch give a nod to its Victorian heritage. (Photo by John Gremillion)

Interiors of the home at Able Acres Farm and Ranch give a nod to its Victorian heritage. (Photo by John Gremillion)

The 5,000 sq.ft. home at Able Acres Farm and Ranch, built in the early 1900s, is fully updated. (Photo by Jams Pharoan)

Able Acres Farm and Ranch is centered by the Victorian house, built in the early 1900s. (Photo by Jams Pharoan)

The 267 acres of Able Acres Farm and Ranch nestle against the Brazos River. (Photo by Jams Pharoan)

A preserved Victorian-era home set amid a majestic pecan orchard is the centerpiece of a 267 acre spread on the banks of the Brazos River that is up for sale with an asking price of $4,999,999. It is a dream property for someone with an appreciation of Texas heritage and a yearning for the peaceful ambiance of country living.

Able Acres Farm and Ranch on FM 1458 with a Pattison, Texas, address has everything a gentleman (or gentle lady) farmer could want. For that farmer, the property boasts working pens, high fencing, mixed soil, cross-fencing sections allowing for herd management and rotational grazing practices. The pecan orchard offers its own agricultural interest.

On the other hand, the quiet country property with its bounty of trees, ponds and riverfront could make for an interesting second home or weekend/holiday retreat. The farm is an hour from bustling Round Top, less than an hour from Houston, depending on traffic. Dallas residents, many of whom are Round Top regulars, will find that the property is about a three and half hour drive from home.

Built in the early 1900s, the house, just shy of 5,000 square feet, has been fully updated with everything from an elevator to modern baths and kitchen, central air and heat, fire and smoke alarm, ceiling fans and water softener. The detached four-car garage with a golf cart station has automatic garage door openers.

All five of the bedrooms are on the second floor which opens to a vast balcony offering views to the tree-shrouded landscape. Five full baths are modern day additions. The third floor, which is accessed by a spiral staircase, is used as a game room.

The house itself has an enchanting history, if the storytellers are to be believed. The theory is that the dwelling, which was magnificent for its time, was moved to the site from elsewhere as a wedding gift to the original owner’s daughter.

The Allen Swipe















Next

Able Acres Farm and Ranch is listed with Cari Goeke of Southern District Sotheby’s International Realty.