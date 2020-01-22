11614 Starwood Drive
The home rising at 11614 Starwood Drive in Memorial enjoys the elegance of design by Marie and George Tracy and the construction expertise of Armo Custom Homes. (Photo by TK Images)

02
20

John Daugherty/Douglas Elliman agent Marian Motamedi and builder Ali Motamedi join forces as the ultimate husband and wife team. (Photo by Chris Bachman)

03
20

Architects Maria & George Tracy join the open house party, glowing in the praise for their design. (Photo by Chris Bachman)

04
20

Staging for the Belgian-inspired dwelling in Memorial was completed by Taylor & Taylor Designs.

05
20

The open plan of the 7,832 square foot home invites large-scale entertaining. (Photo by TK Images)

06
20

Marian & Ali Motademi (Photo by Chris Bachman)

07
20

Jeffery & Cindy Davis (Photo by Chris Bachman)

08
20

The study opens to the living room which opens to the foyer and dining room, an open floor plan without apologies. (Photo by TK Images)

09
20

The massive kitchen includes Subzero appliances and a six-burner gas stove.(Photo by TK Images)

10
20

The breakfast area opens to the family room which overlooks the swimming pool. (Photo by TK Images)

11
20

The family room overlooks the swimming pool. (Photo by TK Images)

12
20

Judy & Lee Ewing (Photo by Chris Bachman)

13
20

Melissa Jones, Nicole St. Amour (Photo by Chris Bachman)

14
20

Jillian O'Neal, Robert Gavos (Photo by Chris Bachman)

15
20

Brian Thompson, Maria Tracy (Photo by Chris Bachman)

16
20

Chef Jacques Armand Joly, Yorik Joly

17
20

The catering kitchen where Chef Jacques Armand Joly plated his party creations. (Photo by TK Images)

18
20

Steve & Bernice Miller (Photo by Chris Bachman)

19
20

11614 Starwood summer kitchen (Photo by TK Images)

20
20

11614 Starwood summer kitchen (Photo by TK Images)

Real Estate / Mansions

Houston’s Husband and Wife House Team Unveils Stunning New Memorial Mansion

When a Top Builder and Star Realtor Become Life Partners, the Real Estate Thrills are Real

BY // 01.21.20
The home rising at 11614 Starwood Drive in Memorial enjoys the elegance of design by Marie and George Tracy and the construction expertise of Armo Custom Homes. (Photo by TK Images)
John Daugherty/Douglas Elliman agent Marian Motamedi and builder Ali Motamedi join forces as the ultimate husband and wife team. (Photo by Chris Bachman)
Architects Maria & George Tracy join the open house party, glowing in the praise for their design. (Photo by Chris Bachman)
Staging for the Belgian-inspired dwelling in Memorial was completed by Taylor & Taylor Designs.
The open plan of the 7,832 square foot home invites large-scale entertaining. (Photo by TK Images)
Marian & Ali Motademi (Photo by Chris Bachman)
Jeffery & Cindy Davis (Photo by Chris Bachman)
The study opens to the living room which opens to the foyer and dining room, an open floor plan without apologies. (Photo by TK Images)
The massive kitchen includes Subzero appliances and a six-burner gas stove.(Photo by TK Images)
The breakfast area opens to the family room which overlooks the swimming pool. (Photo by TK Images)
The family room overlooks the swimming pool. (Photo by TK Images)
Judy & Lee Ewing (Photo by Chris Bachman)
Melissa Jones, Nicole St. Amour (Photo by Chris Bachman)
Jillian O'Neal, Robert Gavos (Photo by Chris Bachman)
Brian Thompson, Maria Tracy (Photo by Chris Bachman)
Chef Jacques Armand Joly, Yorik Joly
The catering kitchen where Chef Jacques Armand Joly plated his party creations. (Photo by TK Images)
Steve & Bernice Miller (Photo by Chris Bachman)
11614 Starwood summer kitchen (Photo by TK Images)
11614 Starwood summer kitchen (Photo by TK Images)
1
20

The home rising at 11614 Starwood Drive in Memorial enjoys the elegance of design by Marie and George Tracy and the construction expertise of Armo Custom Homes. (Photo by TK Images)

2
20

John Daugherty/Douglas Elliman agent Marian Motamedi and builder Ali Motamedi join forces as the ultimate husband and wife team. (Photo by Chris Bachman)

3
20

Architects Maria & George Tracy join the open house party, glowing in the praise for their design. (Photo by Chris Bachman)

4
20

Staging for the Belgian-inspired dwelling in Memorial was completed by Taylor & Taylor Designs.

5
20

The open plan of the 7,832 square foot home invites large-scale entertaining. (Photo by TK Images)

6
20

Marian & Ali Motademi (Photo by Chris Bachman)

7
20

Jeffery & Cindy Davis (Photo by Chris Bachman)

8
20

The study opens to the living room which opens to the foyer and dining room, an open floor plan without apologies. (Photo by TK Images)

9
20

The massive kitchen includes Subzero appliances and a six-burner gas stove.(Photo by TK Images)

10
20

The breakfast area opens to the family room which overlooks the swimming pool. (Photo by TK Images)

11
20

The family room overlooks the swimming pool. (Photo by TK Images)

12
20

Judy & Lee Ewing (Photo by Chris Bachman)

13
20

Melissa Jones, Nicole St. Amour (Photo by Chris Bachman)

14
20

Jillian O'Neal, Robert Gavos (Photo by Chris Bachman)

15
20

Brian Thompson, Maria Tracy (Photo by Chris Bachman)

16
20

Chef Jacques Armand Joly, Yorik Joly

17
20

The catering kitchen where Chef Jacques Armand Joly plated his party creations. (Photo by TK Images)

18
20

Steve & Bernice Miller (Photo by Chris Bachman)

19
20

11614 Starwood summer kitchen (Photo by TK Images)

20
20

11614 Starwood summer kitchen (Photo by TK Images)

Could there be a better partnership than that of commercial/residential builder Ali Motamedi and his wife, Marian Motamedi, who is an agent with John Daugherty Realtors/Douglas Elliman. The relationship was on glowing display when the duo opened his new build in the Memorial Area.

With champagne and caviar served at the bar and a host of French-inspired canapés emanating from the catering kitchen, friends, real estate agents and potential buyers poured into the Belgian-inspired dwelling at 11614 Starwood Drive.

Ali Motamedi, owner of Armo Custom Homes, tapped architects Maria and Gary Tracy of Tracy Design Studio, to create the 7,832 square foot home that features five bedrooms, six full baths, two half baths and swimming pool. Special features include the catering kitchen, two gas/wood-burning fireplaces

Motamedi tells PaperCity that his first business was as a general contractor with his firm Carrera Construction, which he helms today. Home building entered the picture more than a decade ago with one to two houses completed each year, most in the Memorial area.

Marian & Ali Motamedi at 11614 Starwood Drive
John Daugherty/Douglas Elliman agent Marian Motamedi and builder Ali Motamedi join forces as the ultimate husband and wife team. (Photo by Chris Bachman)

Of interest, one of his homes in the Rivercrest area was acquired by the Qatar government to serve as home for that state’s Consul General. Rashid Al-Dehaimi just took over the post.

Also joining the party were the team behind Taylor & Taylor Designs, which did the impressive staging of the house.

The sophisticated home has just gone on the market with a list price of $4.6 million.

