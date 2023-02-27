AMLI Fountain Place Is a Luxury Dallas High-Rise Unlike Any Other

Nowhere in Dallas will you find a luxury high-rise more distinctive than AMLI Fountain Place. Modern amenities and designer features exude from this Arts District skyscraper, beckoning you to live in a world filled with art, culture, and exceptional service. Standing at 45 stories, the tallest new residential tower in Dallas, the building is truly an icon.

Ideally Situated in the City

Located less than ten minutes from the Park Cities, Preston Hollow, and Oak Cliff, enjoy all the comforts of home while surrounded by culture. Walk to neighboring museums and other destinations, including downtown restaurants and nightlife, Klyde Warren Park, the Dallas Museum of Art, the Nasher Sculpture Center, and much more. AMLI Fountain Place is close to several employers in Dallas, including the soon to come to Goldman Sachs North Texas headquarters, just two blocks away. The tower offers the perfect location for those with a busy lifestyle and high standards.

Award-Winning Residences

If you want to live in the heart of the city, but above all the noise, this is the building for you. AMLI Fountain Place’s exquisitely designed residences will make you feel like you are living in a custom home. Penthouses offer abundant natural light and nearly panoramic views of the city and offer a variety of sizes, up to over 3,300 square feet, with three bedrooms. Also, the unique triangular point at the top of the building creates dramatic, slanted windows that serve as accent walls on the top floors.

The interiors are gorgeous with 36-inch Thermador gas ranges, custom Italian cabinetry, hand-crafted stone countertops, beautiful wood flooring, unique built-ins, mudrooms, and closets. It is worth taking the time to see for yourself. Take a Virtual Penthouse Tour.

AMLI Fountain Place offers fully furnished residences with flexible lease terms, ideal if you are remodeling your home, are new to the area, or living in Dallas part-time. Also, there is a stunning guest suite for overnight guests.

Unmatched Amenities

Around every corner, you will find an incomparable amenity, including an exquisite resident bar, open nightly, that overlooks Fountain Place Plaza.

As you tour the community, take in the numerous custom art installations showcasing local, national, and international artists, including the newest art piece created by students at Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts.

Need to get to work? You will find just about everywhere in the building is wired for connectivity. Whether it be the first-floor coffee shop, co-working office spaces, the tenth-floor media and conference lounge, or the 45th-floor sky lounge with stunning views in every direction, there is no shortage of locations for inspiration when you want to work close to home.

When you’re in the mood to relax and entertain, invite guests to hit some golf balls at the Golfzon simulator, get crafty in the maker space, or swim in the stunning temperature-controlled rooftop pool with a fireplace and cabanas. The wellness facilities, including the fitness center and yoga studio, are also brimming with the latest equipment. The building offers a pet park and private pet washing rooms for furry residents.

Exceptional Service

And when it comes to service, you will be blown away by the level of attention you will receive from the onsite AMLI team. The 24-hour doorman/concierge and other team members meet your needs with a service commitment AMLI has upheld for over 40 years.

Also, if you are interested in connecting with other residents, the Resident Service Coordinator curates events centered around shared experiences of performing and visual arts and culinary arts. All are a part of the AMLI Fountain Place lifestyle.

Watch AMLI Fountain Place: A Day in the Life Video

To learn more and to schedule a tour of AMLI Fountain place visit: AMLIFountainPlace.com