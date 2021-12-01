Discovering a Walkable Lifestyle in Houston — Aris Market Square Makes the City’s Best Your Playground

Where do you want to go today? The Aris Market Square views lays out the city before you.

The Bravery Chef Hall is located on the first floor of Aris Market Place and features the best in local food and drink.

Incredible views are only one of the perks of living at Aris Market Square.

In a city like Houston, where automobiles reign supreme, it can be hard to imagine spending days exploring shops, restaurants, parks and events without ever taking the car out of the garage. Only, it’s really not so farfetched. In fact, it is a reality for people who live at Aris Market Square.

This luxury Hines high-rise is in the heart of downtown Houston, right across the street from Market Square Park at 409 Travis Street. The Market Square Historical District provides a vibrant community right outside the front door — with the rest of downtown short walks or rail rides away too.

The proof of Aris’ pedestrian-friendly lifestyle comes in the numbers. The high-rise’s walkability score clocks in at 95 out of 100. Walkability is determined by factors such as safety, security and comfort when it comes to a person’s decision to walk places.

This Houston high-rise is a walker’s paradise. Yes, residents in this for rent luxury tower can accomplish daily errands without a car.

Hopping on the rail is another easy option, and the Aris earned a score of 88 out of 100 for its “Excellent Transit” options. Going somewhere on two wheels instead of four is another Aris perk. The bike score comes in at 85 out of 100, which means it’s “Very Bikeable” for residents to zoom around downtown. Aris’ amenities make biking even easier, with on-site bike storage and even a dedicated bike repair room.

Of course, sometimes you don’t want to stray too far from home. And having world class restaurants an elevator ride away is no small perk. Bravery Chef Hall is a 9,000-square-foot food hall on the ground level of Aris Market Square. From modern Vietnamese dishes at The Blind Goat, helmed by Christine Ha, winner of MasterChef Season 3, to Italian food at BOH Pasta & Pizza to responsibly sourced beef and pork at Cherry Block Craft Butcher + Kitchen and the talents of former Uchi sushi chefs Patrick Pham and Daniel Lee at Kokoro Sushi and Yakitori, you truly have it all. Right downstairs.

In addition to the chef-driven restaurants, Bravery Chef Hall also brings easy access to coffee, cocktails and wine. There’s even a Secret Garden for you to discover.

Just beyond Bravery Chef Hall more of downtown Houston’s restaurants and bars await. Dive into Tex-Mex favorites at El Big Bad, a saucy slice or two at Frank’s Pizza or wine, beer, cocktails and hearty bites at Bovine & Barley. And that’s just a few of the countless nearby restaurant options. No matter what you’re craving, there’s a walkable downtown spot sure to satiate the taste buds.

Bravery Chef Hall brings its own secret garden.

Downtown as Your Playground

Luckily, the amenities are just as convenient inside this high-rise. The state-of-the art fitness center at Aris is always a topnotch workout option. But with so much of the city right outside the door, why not discover new ways to exercise and soak up some vitamin D at Buffalo Bayou Park?

The sprawling 160-acre park is an urban oasis where visitors can rent bicycles, kayaks and canoes and walk the Sandy Reed Memorial Trail, the 10-foot-wide concrete trail located on both sides of the bayou. Run or jog along the Kinder Footpath, located along the bayou’s banks. Or find a relaxing shady spot at Eleanor Tinsley Park.

Like live music with your green spaces? Discovery Green, the lush 12-acre park in the heart of downtown Houston, is easily accessible and offers a year-round event schedule complete with music, art exhibits, markets, ice skating in the winter — and, of course, plenty of places to relax and go green.

With the roof open, Minute Maid Park makes baseball a downtown dream. (@astros)

From Houston Astros baseball to the ballet, there’s always an event just a walk or Metro Rail ride away from Aris Market Square. Sports fans can pop over to Minute Maid Park and Toyota Center and catch the Astros and Rockets in action. Live performance buffs can hit Houston’s bountiful Theatre District for the Houston Grand Opera and Houston Ballet at The Wortham Center, a play at The Alley Theater or Broadway favorites at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts.

Yes, this upscale high-rise provides easy access to it all. By design, Aris Market Square is uniquely situated to accommodate those who appreciate thoughtful and luxurious architectural design and an adventurous spirit. So lace up those sneakers, and head out the door.

Car keys are definitely not required for Aris residents. It’s a different type of Houston lifestyle, maybe one you didn’t even realize you could have.

