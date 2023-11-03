One of Houston’s Leading Boutique Real Estate Firms Lists Three Top High-Rise Homes

Natural light floods in with floor-to-ceiling windows as one of the best views on San Felipe Street.

This home in The Wilshire has a warm aesthetic complemented by a plethora of natural light.

If you’re getting ready to leap into the crazy world of Houston’s real estate market, there’s one name you need to know: Bernstein Realty. Founded in 1985 by Amy Bernstein, the firm is one of Houston’s leading boutique real estate companies. Truly full service — working with everyone from buyers and sellers to tenants and landlords, and everyone in between — Bernstein Realty’s work spans not only the whole Houston area but all price ranges and styles.

The firm has an impressive, comprehensive, and extensive portfolio of real estate services. Whether handling a corporate relocation, property management, apartment locating, or a traditional residential sale, Bernstein Realty knows that real estate is never one-size-fits-all. That’s why no matter what you’re looking for, this real estate firm’s agents should be your first call.

Let’s look at three of Amy Bernstein’s hottest properties right now:

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard No. 213

This 5,532-square-foot condominium home with three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms is currently offered for $3.495 million. Located on the 21st floor of the iconic and prestigious Montebello high-rise, this home boasts its own private elevator lobby, grand foyer, custom finishes, and views of Houston from not only one direction but from the East, West and South.

Floor-to-ceiling cabinets adorn the kitchen, complemented by double ovens, a gorgeous granite countertops/backsplash and a walk-in pantry. The primary suite not only has its own balcony, but an incredible spa-like bathroom and two massive closets.

If you ever do decide to leave this oasis in the sky, The Montebello offers a concierge, valet, pool, gym, party room, exercise room, and more. You don’t want to miss this one-of-a-kind retreat listed by Bernstein Realty.

2047 Westcreek Lane No. 807

Listed by Bernstein Realty for $895,000, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom home in The Wilshire measures in at 1,873 square feet. It embodies a practical, yet stylish, approach to living.

The Wilshire is a 17-story luxury high-rise located near The Galleria and River Oaks District, so it’s safe to say the location couldn’t be better for prime Houston living. The building also offers valet parking, concierge, guest suites, two large residential lounges, a fitness center, and a 75-foot-long pool with cabanas.

This high-rise home’s open and spacious floor plan features custom closets, gleaming hardwoods, motorized shades, a chef’s kitchen (including Wolf/Sub-Zero appliances and a wine refrigerator), a spa-inspired bathroom with a soaking tub, and more. The unit also includes two EV-capable assigned parking spots, as well as a climate-controlled storage unit.

5110 San Felipe Street 88W

Last but certainly not least is 5110 San Felipe Street 88W, offered for $247,500. This 1,015-square-foot condominium home has one bedroom and one and one half bathrooms. It’s located on the eighth floor of Four Leaf Towers, a prestigious condominium community that offers unparalleled luxury and amenities.

Location is everything, and you can’t beat this one. In the heart of the Galleria area, it’s surrounded by a large park-like setting with swoon-worthy landscaping and mature oak trees. Four Leaf Towers boasts luxurious amenities including a pool, spa, sauna, tennis courts, dog run, playground, fitness center, fantastic concierge service, and more.

Views abound from this home with floor-to-ceiling windows that let in ample natural light, especially within the primary bedroom. The large living and dining room includes a wet bar complete with glass shelves and extra storage. There’s no shortage of storage here, with lots of closet space and a private storage unit. To top it all off, the unit listed by Bernstein Realty comes with its own assigned parking space.