Real Estate / Houses

Bunker Hills Estates Neighborhood Beauty Hits the Market With a $5.3 Million Asking Price and All the Perks You Could Wish For

A Contemporary Dream Home In One of Houston's Most Desirable Neighborhoods

BY // 06.20.23
photography TK Images
The contemporary dwelling at 410 Coachman Street in Bunker Hill hits the market this week with a $5.3 million list price, listed with Laura Sweeney of Compass. (Photo by TK Images)
Entry to 410 Coachman Street in Bunker Hill (Photo by TK Images)
This is one of two stairways in 410 Coachman Street in Bunker Hill. (Photo by TK Images)
The primary living area of 410 Coachman Street in Bunker Hill (Photo by TK Images)
The open floor plan at 410 Coachman Street in Bunker Hill allows for easy entertaining (Photo by TK Images)
The primary living area at 410 Coachman in Bunker Hill (Photo by TK Images)
The kitchen bar at 410 Coachman Street in Bunker Hill (Photo by TK Images)
The breakfast room at 410 Coachman Street in Bunker Hill (Photo by TK Images)
The formal dining area at 410 Coachman Street in Bunker Hill (Photo by TK Images)
The wet bar at 410 Coachman Street in Bunker Hill (Photo by TK Images)
One of two home offices at 410 Coachman Street in Bunker Hill (Photo by TK Images)
The second home office at 410 Coachman in Bunker Hill (Photo by TK Images)
The second floor library at 410 Coachman Street in Bunker Hill (Photo by TK Images)
The spacious owner's suite at 410 Coachman Street in Bunker Hill (Photo by TK Images)
The spacious owner's suite at 410 Coachman Street in Bunker Hill (Photo by TK Images)
The sitting area of the owner's suite at 410 Coachman in Bunker Hill (Photo by TK Images)
The second floor game room at 410 Coachman in Bunker Hill (Photo by TK Images)
The second floor game room at 410 Coachman in Bunker Hill (Photo by TK Images)
Fireplace, summer kitchen and pool at 410 Coachman in Bunker Hill (Photo by TK Images)
The summer kitchen at 410 Coachman in Bunker Hill(Photo by TK Images)
The lap pool at 410 Coachman in Bunker Hill, no ordinary Houston mansion. (Photo by TK Images)
Another view of the lap pool at 410 Coachman in Bunker Hill (Photo by TK Images)
Listed just this week, the swank contemporary residence at 410 Coachman Street in Houston’s coveted Bunker Hill Estates neighborhood will surely not be on the market for long. There is considerable bang for the $5.3 million price tag as this is one cool home that has all the bells and whistles a discerning homeowner could want including the beautiful privacy of a cul-de-sac location.

Of course, there is the expected — five bedrooms, five full baths, four half baths, game room, library, sizable pool and summer kitchen — in the 8,531-square-foot dwelling. And then, the must-haves for those who want more — elevator, whole home generator, climatized wine vault, outdoor fireplace, gated motor court and a three-car garage with an EV parking station. And for the modern day couple, there are even two home offices.

The lap pool at 410 Coachman in Bunker Hill, no ordinary Houston mansion. (Photo by TK Images)
The lap pool at 410 Coachman in Bunker Hill, no ordinary Houston mansion. (Photo by TK Images)

When purchasing a home of this magnitude, one would expect an ample owner’s suite. And 410 Coachman delivers with a sitting room, morning bar, luxurious bath and a bespoke dressing room.

The true bonus here is that the open concept house was designed by Todd Rice, Rice Residential Design president, in collaboration with Goodchild Builders and Chandos Dodson Interiors. The house was completed in 2019.

The involvement of this powerhouse threesome speaks to the level of luxury incorporated in the design. Consider the substantial ceiling heights throughout, the sophisticated finishes and copious amounts of glass bringing in the tree-shaded surroundings along with an abundance of natural light. Controlling the indoor light exposure, the house is fully outfitted with automated solar shades.

This is one of two stairways in 410 Coachman Street in Bunker Hill. (Photo by TK Images)
This is one of two stairways in 410 Coachman Street in Bunker Hill. (Photo by TK Images)

This Memorial area neighborhood is perfect for families opting for public school education for their children as the address sits within the Bunker Hill Elementary School, Spring Branch Middle School and Memorial High School districts.

Laura Sweeney of Compass has the listing. Year after year, Sweeney earns top ranking as Houston’s No. 1 residential real estate agent by sales volume.

LEARN MORE

