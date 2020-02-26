Must-See Dallas Property — A Custom Gem on One of Highland Park’s Most Sought After Streets

The mud room has enough well-placed hooks and cabinets to keep a family of any size organized.

The outdoor living area can be easily heated and cooled, and includes a fireplace and a full kitchen and bar setup by Lynx.

There are a handful of best-case scenarios when purchasing a new build or recent renovation project. For example, inheriting the end result of a down-to-the-studs remodel of an interior designer’s personal home—that’s a good situation. Something comparable: buying a custom home designed to be lived in by a builder.

3311 Beverly Drive is a perfect instance of the latter, with a prime spot on one of the most beautiful streets (in one of the most beautiful neighborhoods) in Dallas. And since its owner knew a thing or two about constructing a dream home, this 7,560-square-foot property is filled with thoughtful touches, both extravagant and extremely useful.

“The builder of 3311 Beverly crafted this residence to be his personal home as is evidenced by the exquisite finishes, the highest standards of craftsmanship showcased throughout, and the thoughtful layout of the property,” Compass real estate agent Amy Detwiler says. “There are so many unique features of the home that make this property effuse sophistication and luxury.”

A pristine Ozone pool.

Take the kitchen. In addition to high-end Sub-Zero and Miele appliances, the space is equipped with a built-in coffee bar, two wine coolers, a U-Line ice maker, and a seemingly endless number of elegant cabinets. Just around the corner, a glass wall can slide open to reveal a screened-in outdoor living area that can be easily heated and cooled, and includes a fireplace and a full kitchen and bar setup by Lynx.

The extreme customization extends to the master suite and its walk-in closets (there are two, though only one comes with a separate dressing area). The bathroom is its own spa-style retreat, with a walk-in shower that doubles as a steam room (complete with a sleek concrete bench) and counters covered in Taj Mahal leathered quartzite.

A sunny, first-floor office space.

There’s also a third-floor game room, home theater, music room (which incorporates the original stained glass windows from the lot’s previous home), and a custom fabricated steel and white oak designer staircase. This is Beverly Drive in the year 2020, so of course there are Smart Home, surround sound, and whole home water filtration systems. A three-car garage includes a dedicated thermostat, and a mud room has enough well-placed hooks and cabinets to keep a family of any size organized.

There’s also a glittering pool, three towering oak trees, and a spacious guest house with its own private courtyard, but we have to end this blog post somewhere so you can look at 3311 Beverly’s slideshow. To get up close and personal with this smart Dallas home, contact Compass Real Estate for a showing.