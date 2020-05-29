View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide
Real Estate / Mansions / Neighborhoods

Feast Your Eyes on This Stunning Custom New Build in Bluffview

A Beautiful Exterior Blend of Ivory Stucco and Austin Limestone is Just the Start

BY // 05.29.20
photography Compass Real Estate
5142 Stonegate Road in Bluffview was developed by Dahn Custom Homes and executed by More Design. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
5142 Stonegate Road in Bluffview was developed by Dahn Custom Homes and executed by More Design. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
More exterior shots of 5142 Stonegate Road in Bluffview. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
More exterior shots of 5142 Stonegate Road in Bluffview. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
An easy-on-the-eyes blend of natural materials and an excess of natural light help keep the outdoors in. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
An inside look at 5142 Stonegate Road in Bluffview. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
The great room of 5142 Stonegate Road. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
The great room of 5142 Stonegate Road. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
The great room of 5142 Stonegate Road. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
The great room of 5142 Stonegate Road. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
More Design and Build executed the stunning Dallas new build. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
(Photo by Compass Real Estate)
Overlooking the great room. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
A white marble filled kitchen. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
A white marble filled kitchen. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
A white marble filled kitchen. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
A white marble filled kitchen. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
An inside look at 5142 Stonegate Road in Bluffview. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
An inside look at 5142 Stonegate Road in Bluffview. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
A splash of color in a Dallas new build. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
A splash of color in a Dallas new build. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
A splash of color in a Dallas new build. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
An inside look at 5142 Stonegate Road in Bluffview. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
An inside look at 5142 Stonegate Road in Bluffview. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
An inside look at 5142 Stonegate Road in Bluffview. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
An inside look at 5142 Stonegate Road in Bluffview. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
An inside look at 5142 Stonegate Road in Bluffview. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
An inside look at 5142 Stonegate Road in Bluffview. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
The dreamy backyard of 5142 Stonegate Road in Bluffview. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
I thought quarantine would have driven me to dive headfirst into local real estate listings. It’s one of my favorite pastimes, but it’s also a welcome visual escape right now — one that takes you from your own lived-in living room to pristinely staged and photographed spaces, like stocked wine cellars or backyards sprawling enough to easily socially distance all your friends.

And yet, I’ve haven’t been delving much into the MLS. Maybe I’ve just wanted to focus on making my own tiny townhome a welcome place to live. But then, through the magic of the Internet, the façade of 5142 Stonegate Road made it into my line of sight. With interesting architectural lines and a masterful mix of ivory stucco and Austin limestone, the Bluffview home’s exterior makes it a true Dallas standout, but surely its interior couldn’t live up to that kind of curb appeal hype.

Wrong. So wrong. Which is what I proved myself to be when I found Compass’ listing.

452699522-20 Dallas bluffview real estate
An easy-on-the-eyes blend of natural materials and an excess of natural light help keep the outdoors in.

Developed by Dahn Custom Homes and executed by More Design, this brand new build (so fresh that it’s still under construction if you Google Earth it) maintains its eye-catching appeal throughout 8,000-plus square feet. Each little detail is cooler than the next. There’s the gleaming chevron wood floors of the kitchen; the black, brass, and canary yellow combination of the wet bar; and the hardwood ceilings that tower of the massive but somehow intimate great room. A marble island matches the kitchen backsplash, and there are sets of black-and-gold doorknobs I will not soon forget.

It’s just a really, truly beautiful home (in Bluffview and beyond), and a unique addition to Dallas’ occasionally homogenous new builds. On this beautiful Friday, treat your eyes to something pretty. You deserve it.

