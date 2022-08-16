Must-See Dallas Properties — A Historic Lakewood Mansion, a Hill Country Modern, and a Preston Hollow Castle
A Far Cry From Cookie Cutter
BY Caitlin Clark // 08.16.22
From a French palace on a quiet Preston Hollow cul-de-sac to an East Dallas gem inspired by Australia’s minimalist interiors, these unique Dallas real estate listings are a far cry from cookie cutter.
6969 Lakewood Boulevard
Price: $1,649,000
Neighborhood: Lakewood
We’ll always applaud a lovingly restored Lakewood home, but to find one designed by Cliff Hutsell, an architect whose Spanish Eclectic works helped define the lush neighborhood’s aesthetic, is a particularly notable discovery. From dreamy courtyards and stained glass windows to vivid Art Deco bathrooms, every detail in the 1938 has been carefully considered.
Listed by Nancy Johnson with Compass Real Estate.
9727 Audubon Place
Price: $18,900,000
Neighborhood: Preston Hollow
Comprised of over three lush acres in an idyllic Preston Hollow cul-de-sac, this commanding French-inspired estate was designed by architect Robbie Fusch, known for his work on high-end homes and million-dollar sorority houses. Recent ownership has expanded on Fusch’s 2000-era floorplan with an additional 5,000 square feet of luxurious bedroom suites, four powder baths, and a glamorous theater room.
Listed by Karen Keegan with Ebby Real Estate.
6113 Hudson Street
Price: $899,900
Neighborhood: Lower Greenville
The last unit available in a sleek East Dallas enclave, 6113 Hudson takes its cues from Australia’s bright, minimalist aesthetic. Equipped with a backyard fireplace and guest-ready kitchen, the brand new build is a modern oasis in one of the city’s most sought-after neighborhoods.
Listed by Elias Canales with Douglas Elliman Real Estate.
6505 Beckwith Court
Price: $998,600
Neighborhood: Brentfield
Originally built in the 1970s, this Far North Dallas stunner has been completely updated to offer major curb appeal, an entertainer’s dream kitchen, and endless custom touches.
Listed by Vanessa Rivera with Avignon Realty.
12464 Breckenridge Drive
Price: $4.3 Million
Neighborhood: North Dallas
This serene Texas retreat sits between White Rock Creek and Churchill Park, offering gorgeous natural surroundings and every little luxury imaginable — from heated floors to an Alexa-integrated sound system.
Listed by Forrest Gregg and Richard Pratt with Compass Real Estate.