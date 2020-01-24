Go Inside Some of Dallas’ Most Luxurious High-Rises

The 8th floor of The Vendome also makes an appearance on the tour. (Photo by JD McLeod)

So does the 6th floor residence at The Claridge. (Photo by JD McLeod)

You'll also visit the 17th floor of The Claridge. (Photo by JD McLeod)

The staircase is a centerpiece of the Bel Air home. (Photo by JD McLeod)

The 5,000-square-foot Bel Air home offers tons of rooms to gawk over. (Photo by JD McLeod)

You'll visit some of the most luxurious condos on the Turtle Creek tour. (Photo by JD McLeod)

A three-story Italian villa is on the tour at Bel Air. (Photo by JD McLeod)

Turtle Creek is well known for its exquisite high-rises and luxurious residences. These towering buildings blend in with the beautiful surroundings, serving as a backdrop for some of the most extravagant weddings in Dallas, and many a cocktail on The Mansion’s string-lit patio.

On April 26, home enthusiasts will have a rare opportunity to step inside the elegance, and get up close and personal with some of the chicest homes buildings like The Claridge and The Vendome have to offer. Hosted by Turtle Creek Association, the Turtle Creek Home Tour will raise money to enhance, preserve and protect the 87 acres of greenways and parkland along the corridor.

Homes on this year’s tour include three high-rise showstoppers and a 5,000-square foot, three-story Italian villa. Here are the four addresses you’ll visit on the tour:

Bel-Air on Turtle Creek: Unit A at 3725 Turtle Creek Blvd.

The Claridge: 6th floor at 3510 Turtle Creek Blvd.

The Claridge: 17th floor at 3510 Turtle Creek Blvd.

The Vendome: 8th floor at 3505 Turtle Creek Blvd.

Celebrating its 19th year, the self-guided tour offers a glimpse into homes that showcase lifestyles, amenities, and luxury enhancements by prominent designers.

The Claridge’s 17th floor residence. (Photo by JD McLeod)

Tickets for the Turtle Creek Home Tour cost $60 (nonmembers) and are available to purchase online from February 1 through April 24. They may also be purchased on the day of the tour at the tour’s central parking location or while visiting any of the homes. Early bird tickets are being offered fora 10 percent discount until April 19.

A limited number of After Party tickets are also available for $125 each or buy a combo back for both tour and party for $150 each.

Parking will be available at 3811 Turtle Creek Boulevard in a garage next to Turtle Creek Village. There will be no parking at the residences. But, there will be complimentary shuttles to all homes on the tour from the garage.

The Turtle Creek Home Tour will be held from 1 pm to 5 pm on April 26.