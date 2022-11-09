One of Fort Worth’s Most Nostalgic Neighborhoods — The Story of Crestwood and a Charming $1.2 Million Bungalow

The pool and limestone surround with several seating areas are perfect for family and friends.

Den with warm oak under foot and a 12 foot sliding doors leading the to the covered patio.

Carrara counters and a wall of windows let the sunshine flow into this gourmet kitchen.

Unbeatable flow with sightlines leading all the way through to the covered patio and pool.

One of Fort Worth’s most nostalgic neighborhoods has a new home listing of note. Hugged by River Crest and nestled inside the Trinity River’s West Fork levees is Crestwood, with its historic homes and tree-lined streets. The large lots introduced a range of houses beginning in the 1930s with stately manor-style homes and quaint bungalows — and later filling in with of-the-moment ranches after World War II. Crestwood remains one of Fort Worth’s most sought-after addresses.

From its front entrance, 104 Crestwood Drive (built in 1940) appears to be along the quaint bungalow side of things. But once you cross the threshold, you’ll find a stylish family home with ample entertaining room. 104 Crestwood is listed for $1,249,000 by Blake Griffin and Mary Monkhouse of Compass Real Estate.

The open-flow floor plan retains its historic detailing and charm. The line of sight leads from a formal living room, through the dining room, and to the den beyond, with its view to a backyard fireplace and swimming pool. Crown moldings and warm oak floor planks flow throughout.

The formal living is painted an enchanting fern green, which includes its built-in bookshelves flanking the fireplace and even its ceiling. The formal dining room opens to a modern kitchen, with its French empire chandelier visible from nearly every room in the house. The clean white den is lined with a wall of 12-foot sliding glass doors open to an outdoor living area with its wood-burning fireplace and swimming pool wrapped in travertine stone decking. The den is decorated with a collection of saddles from local artist Marshall Harris.

The full bath off the den is bold with its panther print wallpaper and a shower wrapped in green subway tile.

The gourmet kitchen at 104 Crestwood boasts Carrara marble countertops, a double oven for hosting and holidays, as well as a gas range. Stainless appliances are joined by a Miele wine refrigerator. Above the large island hangs a duo of globe and brass pendant lights. Another wall of windows provides views of the backyard with its covered patio and shady lagoon-style pool. A clean kitchen office fills in the space.

Gifts for Him Swipe





















Next

The spacious first-floor prime bedroom is a true retreat. Its spa bath employs separate vanities, marble countertops, custom cabinetry, and a modern combined dual shower and soaking tub wet area. There are also two walk-in closets for plenty of storage space.

Upstairs you’ll find two additional bedrooms with a full bathroom, another versatile living area, and even more storage space.

This Crestwood redesign maintains the tradition of this coveted Fort Worth neighborhood.

To get a closer look at this Fort Worth Crestwood bungalow, click thru the photo gallery above this story. For a tour of 104 Crestwood Drive, contact Blake Griffin of Compass Real Estate at [email protected] or (870) 656-5077.