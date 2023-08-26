Fort Worth’s Most Expensive Homes — 5 Mansions in Tarrant County That Wow With Next Level Perks

9517 Bella Terra - is a work from home wonder. Why would you ever leave?

7239 Oak Valley brings a back elevation with its waterfall planter feature that can be viewed from multiple spaces. This is one of Fort Worth's most expensive mansions.

Tarrant County is home to some of the country’s most coveted real estate. The ultra rich already know that you get more bang for your buck in Texas. And with the convenience that the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex has to offer, as well as the explosive growth in the area, Fort Worth and all of its prestigious suburban enclaves continue to drive the local real estate market into the stratosphere.

Fort Worth houses can be next level, showy and full of perks. Especially at the highest end of the market. These are the 5 Most Expensive Houses For Sale in Fort Worth:

Colleyville

Listing Price: $5,250,000

This brand-new home was completed this year as a collaboration between Heritage Homes and Fort Worth-based interior designer Susan Semmelman, whose lavish new showroom along Vickery Boulevard, is a one-stop shop to coordinate all your design needs.

The kitchen at 7239 Oak Valley is fitted with quartzite countertops and an oversized island with waterfall edges. There also is a catering kitchen behind the scenes to make seamless entertaining a breeze. The downstairs game room features a one-of-a-kind island handcrafted from petrified wood. This stunning home even can be purchased fully furnished.

Listing agent: Jeannie Anderson, Compass RE Texas

Westlake

Listing Price: $4,750,000

This modern Spanish style hacienda is fitted with multiple Lacantina doors opening from a great room onto a lavish 2,000 square feet worth of covered outdoor spaces. This Fort Worth mansion has a separate showcase garage for sports cars, a detached private office and separate two-story casita.

Looking for another next level perk? A Vaquero Golf membership is available for transfer upon purchase of the house. This is no small golf thing. The waitlist for one of these coveted golf membership currently runs more than two years.

Listing agent: Matt Healy, Rogers Healy and Associates

Fort Worth

Listing Price: $4.495 million

This Mira Vista mansion with its five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms spans a whopping 11,615 square feet. The premier lot it’s on measures in at 2.2 acres. Yes, 6901 Sanctuary Lane comes with plenty of space.

Along with a private media room, the new owner will enjoy a complete home gym and a resort-style pool with a separate pool house. Another perk? When you’re not taking advantage of the neighborhood’s own country club course, you can enjoy your own putting greens and a secluded rock bench surrounding a fire pit.

Listing agent: Joseph Berkes, Williams Trew Real Estate

Southlake

Listing Price: $4,150,000

This modern mansion was built by Calais Custom Homes in the Crescent Heights gated addition in 2022. With five bedrooms, five full baths and two half baths, this Fort Worth mansion sprawls across 6754 square feet. There is an open living area that flows into a gourmet kitchen.

The amenities continue outdoors with a resort-style pool and spa complete with a captivating waterfall and twin fire features. An outdoor kitchen makes entertaining easy, and you can perfect your touch at a three-hole putting green.

Listing agent: Robert and Melissa Tyson, Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International

Fort Worth

Listing Price: $3,970,000

This 1.2 acre Montserrat beauty is a 10,000-square-foot Chateau style dream home. Living and entertaining can be done in three living areas, with a movie theater, a golf simulator room and its own full gym all beckoning. There is a private guest suite as well as a pool house. But the outdoor space that will transport you to vacation-mode instantly is the heated pool and waterslide combination.

Talk about at-home fun.

One can work from this Fort Worth mansion in a stylish study. Or skip the spa and head to your own private sanctuary. This home’s primary suite doesn’t disappoint either.

Listing agent: Megan Green, Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International

Yes, Fort Worth’s Most Expensive Mansions live up to the hype.