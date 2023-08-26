Fort Worth’s Most Expensive Homes — 5 Mansions in Tarrant County That Wow With Next Level Perks
Living the High Life in CowtownBY Courtney Dabney // 08.26.23
7239 Oak Valley brings a back elevation with its waterfall planter feature that can be viewed from multiple spaces. This is one of Fort Worth's most expensive mansions.
7239 Oak Valley - a modern entrance with a front courtyard and outdoor fireplace.
7239 Oak Valley - The expansive primary bath includes floating vanities, a soaking tup and an open rain shower.
2006 Nighthawk Court - with its tile roof and stone facade.
2006 Nighthawk Court - is a modern Spanish style hacienda with all the upgrades.
2006 Nighthawk Court great room opens onto a host of outdoor amenities.
6901 Sanctuary Lane covered patio with views across the wet area to the separate pool house.
6901 Sanctuary Lane - One of the home's cozy living areas.
6901 Sanctuary Lane - aerial view of the 2.2 acre estate in Mira Vista.
108 Legacy Court - with its enchanting outdoor experience includes putting green and pool.
108 Legacy Court - entry hall with chevron flooring and dramatic waterfall lighting soaring two stories.
108 Legacy Court - is a modern layout with and open floorplan.
9517 Bella Terra - is a work from home wonder. Why would you ever leave?
9517 Bella Terra - with its outdoor oasis feels like very resort-like.
9517 Bella Terra - with its intricate stone flooring and walls transports you to a European destination.
Tarrant County is home to some of the country’s most coveted real estate. The ultra rich already know that you get more bang for your buck in Texas. And with the convenience that the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex has to offer, as well as the explosive growth in the area, Fort Worth and all of its prestigious suburban enclaves continue to drive the local real estate market into the stratosphere.
Fort Worth houses can be next level, showy and full of perks. Especially at the highest end of the market. These are the 5 Most Expensive Houses For Sale in Fort Worth:
7239 Oak Valley
Colleyville
Listing Price: $5,250,000
This brand-new home was completed this year as a collaboration between Heritage Homes and Fort Worth-based interior designer Susan Semmelman, whose lavish new showroom along Vickery Boulevard, is a one-stop shop to coordinate all your design needs.
The kitchen at 7239 Oak Valley is fitted with quartzite countertops and an oversized island with waterfall edges. There also is a catering kitchen behind the scenes to make seamless entertaining a breeze. The downstairs game room features a one-of-a-kind island handcrafted from petrified wood. This stunning home even can be purchased fully furnished.
Listing agent: Jeannie Anderson, Compass RE Texas
2006 Nighthawk Court
Westlake
Listing Price: $4,750,000
This modern Spanish style hacienda is fitted with multiple Lacantina doors opening from a great room onto a lavish 2,000 square feet worth of covered outdoor spaces. This Fort Worth mansion has a separate showcase garage for sports cars, a detached private office and separate two-story casita.
Looking for another next level perk? A Vaquero Golf membership is available for transfer upon purchase of the house. This is no small golf thing. The waitlist for one of these coveted golf membership currently runs more than two years.
Listing agent: Matt Healy, Rogers Healy and Associates
6901 Sanctuary Lane
Fort Worth
Listing Price: $4.495 million
This Mira Vista mansion with its five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms spans a whopping 11,615 square feet. The premier lot it’s on measures in at 2.2 acres. Yes, 6901 Sanctuary Lane comes with plenty of space.
Along with a private media room, the new owner will enjoy a complete home gym and a resort-style pool with a separate pool house. Another perk? When you’re not taking advantage of the neighborhood’s own country club course, you can enjoy your own putting greens and a secluded rock bench surrounding a fire pit.
Listing agent: Joseph Berkes, Williams Trew Real Estate
108 Legacy Court
Southlake
Listing Price: $4,150,000
This modern mansion was built by Calais Custom Homes in the Crescent Heights gated addition in 2022. With five bedrooms, five full baths and two half baths, this Fort Worth mansion sprawls across 6754 square feet. There is an open living area that flows into a gourmet kitchen.
The amenities continue outdoors with a resort-style pool and spa complete with a captivating waterfall and twin fire features. An outdoor kitchen makes entertaining easy, and you can perfect your touch at a three-hole putting green.
Listing agent: Robert and Melissa Tyson, Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International
9517 Bella Terra Drive
Fort Worth
Listing Price: $3,970,000
This 1.2 acre Montserrat beauty is a 10,000-square-foot Chateau style dream home. Living and entertaining can be done in three living areas, with a movie theater, a golf simulator room and its own full gym all beckoning. There is a private guest suite as well as a pool house. But the outdoor space that will transport you to vacation-mode instantly is the heated pool and waterslide combination.
Talk about at-home fun.
One can work from this Fort Worth mansion in a stylish study. Or skip the spa and head to your own private sanctuary. This home’s primary suite doesn’t disappoint either.
Listing agent: Megan Green, Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International
Yes, Fort Worth’s Most Expensive Mansions live up to the hype.